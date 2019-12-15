Boston College 74, CCSU 55
Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61
Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61
UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77
Chattanooga 84, Troy 80, OT
ETSU 97, Milligan 41
Longwood 76, Stetson 72
N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64
NC State 80, UNC-Greensboro 77
South Carolina 67, Clemson 54
South Florida 81, Drexel 61
UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65
VCU 61, Missouri St. 51
Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46
William & Mary 90, Goucher 30
Wofford 68, North Carolina 64
Akron 100, Concord (WV) 50
Bowling Green 72, Cleveland St. 58
Bradley 81, Georgia Southern 51
Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45
Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67
Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71
Missouri 64, S. Illinois 48
Nebraska 70, Purdue 56
Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54
Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82
Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55
Sam Houston St. 91, Wiley 58
Texas A&M 63, Texas A&M-CC 60
Texas State 117, Bethany (KS) 65
UTSA 98, Texas of the Permian Basin 55
Pacific 79, CS Northridge 73
Southern Cal 87, Long Beach St. 76
Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56
