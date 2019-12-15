Sunday, Dec. 15 EAST

Boston College 74, CCSU 55

Quinnipiac 81, Maine 61

Tennessee St. 66, Fordham 61

UMBC 86, Coppin St. 77

SOUTH

Chattanooga 84, Troy 80, OT

ETSU 97, Milligan 41

Longwood 76, Stetson 72

N. Kentucky 79, Illinois St. 64

NC State 80, UNC-Greensboro 77

South Carolina 67, Clemson 54

South Florida 81, Drexel 61

UCF 76, Sacred Heart 65

VCU 61, Missouri St. 51

Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46

William & Mary 90, Goucher 30

Wofford 68, North Carolina 64

MIDWEST

Akron 100, Concord (WV) 50

Bowling Green 72, Cleveland St. 58

Bradley 81, Georgia Southern 51

Loyola of Chicago 64, Norfolk St. 45

Miami (Ohio) 79, MVSU 67

Minnesota 84, Ohio St. 71

Missouri 64, S. Illinois 48

Nebraska 70, Purdue 56

Northwestern 72, SIU-Edwardsville 54

Omaha 92, Texas Rio Grande Valley 82

Youngstown St. 65, SE Missouri 50

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 61, Houston 55

Sam Houston St. 91, Wiley 58

Texas A&M 63, Texas A&M-CC 60

Texas State 117, Bethany (KS) 65

UTSA 98, Texas of the Permian Basin 55

FAR WEST

Pacific 79, CS Northridge 73

Southern Cal 87, Long Beach St. 76

Washington St. 70, UC Riverside 56

