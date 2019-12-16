Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

December 16, 2019 10:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Monday, Dec. 16
EAST

Delaware 86, Delaware St. 78

Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50

Rider 74, Marist 64

SOUTH

Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57

Advertisement

Jackson St. 113, Southeastern Baptist College 67

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60

Marshall 89, Morehead St. 62

Mercer 72, UNC-Wilmington 63

Morgan St. 96, Chestnut Hill 72

Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38

Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 85, W. Illinois 47

N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 74, Kent St. 68

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached