Monday, Dec. 16 EAST

Delaware 86, Delaware St. 78

Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50

Rider 74, Marist 64

SOUTH

Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57

Advertisement

Jackson St. 113, Southeastern Baptist College 67

Jacksonville St. 85, Evansville 59

James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60

Marshall 89, Morehead St. 62

Mercer 72, UNC-Wilmington 63

Morgan St. 96, Chestnut Hill 72

Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38

Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 85, W. Illinois 47

N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65

FAR WEST

UC Irvine 74, Kent St. 68

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.