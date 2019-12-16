Delaware 86, Delaware St. 78
Pittsburgh 59, N. Illinois 50
Rider 74, Marist 64
Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57
Jackson St. 113, Southeastern Baptist College 67
Jacksonville St. 85, Evansville 59
James Madison 81, Charleston Southern 60
Marshall 89, Morehead St. 62
Mercer 72, UNC-Wilmington 63
Morgan St. 96, Chestnut Hill 72
Murray St. 74, Kennesaw St. 38
Tulane 68, Alcorn St. 57
E. Illinois 85, W. Illinois 47
N. Dakota St. 79, Montana St. 65
Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65
UC Irvine 74, Kent St. 68
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.