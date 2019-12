By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Dec. 17 EAST

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Princeton 90, Iona 86, OT

St. Francis (Pa.) 115, Franciscan University of Steubenville 66

SOUTH

Campbell 60, Elon 46

UNC-Asheville 78, Stetson 76

Winthrop 93, SIU-Edwardsville 73

MIDWEST

Wright St. 92, MVSU 50

