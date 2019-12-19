Thursday, Dec. 19
EAST
Hofstra 87, Princeton 72
Lafayette 96, Widener 56
Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71
Auburn 79, NC State 73
Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44
Duke 86, Wofford 57
FAU 84, Tampa 35
FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74
Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70
Georgia Southern 67, Texas State 64
Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77
Marshall 90, E. Kentucky 72
The Citadel 102, Longwood 99
Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59
UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
MIDWEST
N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60
Northeastern 74, Detroit 61
W. Illinois 91, Holy Family College 64
SOUTHWEST
Houston 77, UTEP 57
Rice 103, St. Thomas (TX) 70
FAR WEST
Colorado 83, Prairie View 64
