College Basketball Scores

December 19, 2019 10:23 pm
 
Thursday, Dec. 19

EAST

Hofstra 87, Princeton 72

Lafayette 96, Widener 56

Saint Joseph’s 84, William & Mary 69

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, South Alabama 71

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Charlotte 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 44

Duke 86, Wofford 57

FAU 84, Tampa 35

FIU 99, Florida Memorial 74

Gardner-Webb 94, Bob Jones 70

Georgia Southern 67, Texas State 64

Georgia St. 83, Texas-Arlington 77

Marshall 90, E. Kentucky 72

The Citadel 102, Longwood 99

Troy 77, Coastal Carolina 59

UALR 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 75, Chicago St. 60

Northeastern 74, Detroit 61

W. Illinois 91, Holy Family College 64

SOUTHWEST

Houston 77, UTEP 57

Rice 103, St. Thomas (TX) 70

FAR WEST

Colorado 83, Prairie View 64

