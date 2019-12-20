Friday, Dec. 20

EAST

Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63

James Madison 75, Fordham 69

LIU 82, Delaware 75

Advertisement

Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48

Penn St. 87, CCSU 58

Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53

UMass 74, Maine 53

Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63

SOUTH

Akron 62, Tulane 61

Alabama A&M 92, North Alabama 80

Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71

Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39

Furman 64, Mercer 62

Georgia 87, SMU 85

Liberty 66, Towson 54

Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 76, UC Irvine 67

Marquette 82, N. Dakota St. 68

N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64

Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71

UC Santa Barbara 77, Southern U. 68

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.