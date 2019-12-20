Friday, Dec. 20
EAST
Drexel 72, Quinnipiac 63
James Madison 75, Fordham 69
LIU 82, Delaware 75
Navy 59, Mount St. Mary’s 48
Penn St. 87, CCSU 58
Pittsburgh 79, Binghamton 53
UMass 74, Maine 53
Vermont 86, Lipscomb 63
SOUTH
Akron 62, Tulane 61
Alabama A&M 92, North Alabama 80
Alcorn St. 122, Ecclesia 71
Clemson 68, Jacksonville 39
Furman 64, Mercer 62
Georgia 87, SMU 85
Liberty 66, Towson 54
Norfolk St. 72, Bowling Green 67
MIDWEST
Ill.-Chicago 76, UC Irvine 67
Marquette 82, N. Dakota St. 68
N. Colorado 87, South Dakota 68
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 95, IUPUI 64
Santa Clara 100, MVSU 71
UC Santa Barbara 77, Southern U. 68
