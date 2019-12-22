Sunday, Dec. 22 EAST

Colgate 89, Columbia 71

Hartford 80, Cornell 76

Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51

NJIT 74, Kean 46

Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44

Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68

Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55

St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72

St. Peter’s 69, LIU Brooklyn 58

UConn 88, New Hampshire 62

SOUTH

Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69

East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56

FAU 65, Mercer 50

FIU 83, Stetson 67

Harvard 60, Howard 55

NC State 83, The Citadel 63

New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52

Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

Radford 73, Richmond 58

South Carolina 70, Virginia 59

UAB 77, Duquesne 68

Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70

Yale 54, Clemson 45

MIDWEST

Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56

Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64

Iowa St. 89, Fort Wayne 59

N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80

UMKC 78, South Dakota 75

SOUTHWEST

Xavier 67, TCU 59

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 85, San Francisco State 50

Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60

Houston 81, Portland 56

Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46

New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63

UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65

UC Santa Barbara 68, Merrimack 50

