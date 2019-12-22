Colgate 89, Columbia 71
Hartford 80, Cornell 76
Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51
NJIT 74, Kean 46
Rutgers 63, Lafayette 44
Sacred Heart 89, Holy Cross 68
Seton Hall 75, Prairie View 55
St. Francis (NY) 81, Delaware St. 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 78, William & Mary 72
St. Peter’s 69, LIU Brooklyn 58
UConn 88, New Hampshire 62
Austin Peay 80, Alabama St. 69
East Carolina 60, Charlotte 56
FAU 65, Mercer 50
FIU 83, Stetson 67
Harvard 60, Howard 55
NC State 83, The Citadel 63
New Mexico St. 58, Mississippi St. 52
Old Dominion 76, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
Radford 73, Richmond 58
South Carolina 70, Virginia 59
UAB 77, Duquesne 68
Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70
Yale 54, Clemson 45
Davidson 59, Loyola of Chicago 56
Indiana St. 85, Chicago St. 64
Iowa St. 89, Fort Wayne 59
N. Iowa 88, Marshall 80
UMKC 78, South Dakota 75
Xavier 67, TCU 59
CS Northridge 85, San Francisco State 50
Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60
Houston 81, Portland 56
Loyola Marymount 53, Cal St.-Fullerton 46
New Mexico 107, Houston Baptist 88
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 68, Nevada 63
UC Riverside 80, San Jose St. 65
UC Santa Barbara 68, Merrimack 50
