By The Associated Press

Monday, Dec. 23

EAST

Siena 73, Canisius 72

SOUTH

Georgia 73, Georgia Southern 64

MIDWEST

Dayton 81, Grambling St. 53

SOUTHWEST

SMU 85, Georgia St. 76

FAR WEST

Boise St. 85, Portland 69

Hawaii 67, UTEP 63

Houston 70, Georgia Tech 59

San Francisco 71, Fresno St. 69

Seattle 79, Long Beach St. 57

Washington 72, Hawaii 61

___

