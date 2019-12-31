Tuesday, Dec. 31

EAST

Butler 60, St. John’s 58

Providence 76, Georgetown 60

Vermont 76, George Washington 51

Advertisement

SOUTH

Duke 88, Boston College 49

Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58

Miami 73, Clemson 68

Temple 62, UCF 58

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68

Bradley 80, Drake 72

Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68

Illinois St. 76, N. Iowa 70

Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52

Wisconsin 65, Rider 37

FAR WEST

Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56

CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.