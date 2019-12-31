Tuesday, Dec. 31
EAST
Butler 60, St. John’s 58
Providence 76, Georgetown 60
Vermont 76, George Washington 51
SOUTH
Duke 88, Boston College 49
Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58
Miami 73, Clemson 68
Temple 62, UCF 58
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68
Bradley 80, Drake 72
Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68
Illinois St. 76, N. Iowa 70
Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52
Wisconsin 65, Rider 37
FAR WEST
Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56
CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82
___
