The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

December 31, 2019 8:00 pm
 
Tuesday, Dec. 31

EAST

Butler 60, St. John’s 58

Providence 76, Georgetown 60

Vermont 76, George Washington 51

SOUTH

Duke 88, Boston College 49

Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58

Miami 73, Clemson 68

Temple 62, UCF 58

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 81, Hartford 68

Bradley 80, Drake 72

Florida A&M 70, Iowa St. 68

Illinois St. 76, N. Iowa 70

Missouri St. 65, Evansville 52

Wisconsin 65, Rider 37

FAR WEST

Air Force 105, UC Riverside 56

CS Northridge 93, Morgan St. 82

