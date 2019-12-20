Listen Live Sports

College Football Early National Signings

December 20, 2019 3:25 pm
 
12 min read
      

Kansas

Armaj Adams-Reed, ot, 6-5, 315, DeSoto, Texas

Lawrence Arnold, wr, 6-3, 181, DeSoto, Texas

Taiwan Berryhill, olb, 6-1, 200, New Orleans, La.

Krishawn Brown, olb, 6-3, 205, Tulsa, Okla.

Jalon Daniels, dual, 6-0, 206, Lawndale, Calif.

Tristan Golightly, wr, 6-5, 205, Mesquite, Texas

Luke Grimm, wr, 6-0, 175, Peculiar, Mo.

Daniel Hishaw Jr., ath, 5-10, 207, Moore, Okla.

Will Huggins, te, 6-6, 234, Overland Park, Kan.

Malik Johnson, wr, 5-9, 175, The Woodlands, Texas

Garrett Jones, og, 6-4, 280, Berrien Springs, Mich.

Trevor Kardell, te, 6-6, 200, Lees Summit, Mo.

Johnquai Lewis, ath, 6-0, 170, Hialeah, Fla.

Nicholas Martinez, ot, 6-6, 300, Anaheim, Calif.

Duece Mayberry, cb, 5-11, 175, Owasso, Okla.

Steven McBride, wr, 6-0, 160, Gonzales, La.

Alonso Person, olb, 6-4, 185, Harbor City, Calif.

Karon Prunty, cb, 6-2, 180, Portsmouth, Va.

Caleb Taylor, sde, 6-4, 244, Florissant, Mo.

Kansas St.

Aamaris Brown, s, 6-0, 191, Seffner, Fla.

Dawson Delforge, ol, 6-5, 315, Wamego, Kan.

Tee Denson, cb, 6-1, 172, ATLANTA, Ga.

Kimari Gainous, de, 6-4, 255, Tallahassee, Fla.

Justin Gardner, db, 6-2, 175, Charlotte, N.C.

Jeremiah Harris, ilb, 6-1, 205, Pearland, Texas

DeMarrquese Hayes, olb, 6-1, 190, Waco, Texas

Robert Hentz, de, 6-2, 270, Batesville, Miss.

Will Howard, pro, 6-3, 210, Downingtown, Pa.

Nate Matlack, wde, 6-4, 220, Olathe, Kan.

Malachi Mitchell, s, 6-0, 185, Mansfield, Texas

Witt Mitchum, de, 6-7, 250, McKenzie, Tenn.

Christian Moore, te, 6-2, 223, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Keyon Mozee, ath, 5-7, 170, Lees Summit, Mo.

Derick Newton, dt, 6-2, 280, Douglas, Ga.

Tajiri Smith, cb, 5-9, 183, Powder Springs, Ga.

Cody Stufflebean, ath, 6-4, 235, Mcpherson, Kan.

Will Swanson, te, 6-5, 230, Papillion, Neb.

Jaelon Travis, wr, 6-0, 190, Arlington, Texas

Ronald Triplette, sde, 6-2, 240, Pearland, Texas

Deuce Vaughn, apb, 5-6, 166, Round Rock, Texas

Talor Warner, og, 6-4, 265, Gardner, Kan.

Carver Willis, ot, 6-5, 260, Durango, Colo.

Kentucky

RJ Adams, og, 6-3, 326, Woodbridge, Va.

Beau Allen, pro, 6-2, 203, Lexington, Ky.

Samuel Anaele, sde, 6-4, 243, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Kalil Branham, wr, 6-1, 205, Columbus, Ohio

Deondre Buford, ot, 6-4, 273, Detroit, Mich.

Izayah Cummings, wr, 6-3, 212, Louisville, Ky.

Jeremy Flax, ot, 6-6, 315, Independence, Kan.

Josaih Hayes, dt, 6-2, 308, Horn Lake, Miss.

Rickey Hyatt, s, 6-1, 195, Westerville, Ohio

D’Eryk Jackson, ilb, 6-2, 235, Dublin, Ga.

Joshua Jones, ot, 6-4, 304, Phenix City, Ala.

Jutahn McClain, apb, 5-10, 180, Fairfield, Ohio

Octavious Oxendine, dt, 6-2, 308, Radcliff, Ky.

Andru Phillips, cb, 5-11, 180, Mauldin, S.C.

Justin Rogers, dt, 6-2, 311, Oak Park, Mich.

Tre’vonn Rybka, dt, 6-4, 281, Dickson, Tenn.

Earnest Sanders, wr, 6-0, 190, Mount Morris, Mich.

Carrington Valentine, cb, 6-0, 178, Cincinnati, Ohio

Joel Williams, ath, 6-1, 180, Baton Rouge, La.

John Young, ot, 6-6, 277, Louisville, Ky.

Louisville

Kobe Baynes, og, 6-4, 308, Jacksonville, Fla.

Henry Bryant, dt, 5-11, 275, Delray Beach, Fla.

Austin Collins, og, 6-4, 260, Perrysburg, Ohio

Marvin Dallas, ol, 6-1, 180, Milledgeville, Ga.

Desmond Daniels, te, 6-4, 220, Fairburn, Ga.

Jared Dawson, dt, 6-2, 260, Collierville, Tenn.

Yaya Diaby, olb, 6-1, 180, Milledgeville, Ga.

Christian Fitzpatrick, wr, 6-4, 210, Southfield, Mich.

Lovie Jenkins, s, 5-10, 181, Ocoee, Fla.

Luke Kandra, og, 6-4, 290, Cincinnati, Ohio

Timothy Lawson, ot, 6-5, 278, Fort Washington, Md.

Marqui Lowery Jr, cb, 5-11, 150, Charlotte, N.C.

Nick Malito, wr, 6-2, 205, Girard, Ohio

Duane Martin, ath, 6-1, 235, Laurens, S.C.

Josh Minkins Jr., s, 6-3, 183, Louisville, Ky.

Zay Peterson, olb, 6-1, 190, Clayton, N.C.

Trevor Reid, ot, 6-5, 265, Milledgeville, Ga.

Dexter Rentz Jr., ath, 5-8, 155, Ocoee, Fla.

Braden Smith, wr, 5-10, 180, Senatobia, Miss.

Dezmond Tell, dt, 6-1, 268, Hampton, Ga.

Brock Travelstead, k, 6-1, 190, Dallas, Ga.

Jamie Vance, cb, 5-10, 155, New Orleans, La.

Jordan Watkins, ath, 6-0, 180, Louisville, Ky.

Tee Webb, pro, 6-4, 185, Cartersville, Ga.

Kameron Wilson, olb, 6-1, 206, Jonesboro, Ga.

LSU

Kayshon Boutte, wr, 5-10, 180, New Iberia, La.

Marcus Dumervil, ot, 6-5, 305, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TJ Finley, pro, 6-6, 250, Ponchatoula, La.

Ali Gaye, de, 6-6, 265, Garden City, Kan.

Arik Gilbert, te, 6-5, 253, Marietta, Ga.

Jacobian Guillory, dt, 6-2, 331, Alexandria, La.

Xavier Hill, og, 6-3, 325, Olive Branch, Miss.

Max Johnson, pro, 6-4, 216, Watkinsville, Ga.

Marlon Martinez, og, 6-4, 287, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Koy Moore, wr, 6-1, 172, Metairie, La.

BJ Ojulari, wde, 6-3, 224, Marietta, Ga.

Elias Ricks, cb, 6-2, 192, Bradenton, Fla.

Jaquelin Roy, dt, 6-3, 289, Baton Rouge, La.

Antoine Sampah, ilb, 6-2, 220, Woodbridge, Va.

Eric Taylor, dt, 6-4, 280, Trussville, Ala.

Kole Taylor, te, 6-7, 228, Grand Junction, Colo.

Jordan Toles, s, 6-3, 190, Baltimore, Md.

Phillip Webb, olb, 6-3, 224, Buford, Ga.

Josh White, ilb, 6-1, 200, Houston, Texas

Maryland

Jakorian Bennett, cb, 6-0, 185, Hutchinson, Kan.

Peny Boone, rb, 6-2, 225, Detroit, Mich.

Beau Brade, s, 6-0, 190, Clarksville, Md.

Johari Branch, og, 6-3, 325, Chicago, Ill.

Frankie Burgess, olb, 6-3, 215, Pahokee, Fla.

Nick DeGennaro, wr, 6-0, 183, Princeton, N.J.

Ami Finau, dt, 6-2, 230, Euless, Texas

Delmar Glaze, ot, 6-5, 315, Charlotte, N.C.

Ja’Khi Green, ot, 6-6, 320, Baltimore, Md.

Ruben Hyppolite II, olb, 6-0, 225, Hollywood, Fla.

Isaiah Jacobs, rb, 5-10, 195, Owasso, Okla.

Rakim Jarrett, wr, 6-0, 208, Washington, District of Columbia

TJ Kautai, lb, 6-1, 240, Euless, Texas

Devyn King, cb, 5-11, 175, Gardena, Calif.

Khristopher Love, og, 6-3, 315, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Deajaun McDougle, wr, 5-10, 175, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Glen Miller, s, 6-3, 190, Orange Park, Fla.

Shane Mosley, cb, 5-11, 185, Havertown, Pa.

Mosiah Nasili-Kite, de, 6-2, 298, Puyallup, Wash.

Zach Perkins, ot, 6-4, 321, Tampa, Fla.

Tre Smith, dt, 6-2, 285, Frostburg, Md.

Tarheeb Still, cb, 6-0, 165, Sicklerville, N.J.

Riyad Wilmot, sde, 6-3, 248, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Miami

Tirek Austin-Cave, ilb, 6-1, 203, Camden, N.J.

Brian Balom, s, 6-0, 179, Hollywood, Fla.

Don Chaney Jr., rb, 5-10, 203, Miami, Fla.

Marcus Clarke, cb, 5-11, 175, Winter Park, Fla.

Corey Flagg, ilb, 5-10, 223, Houston, Texas

Jalen Harrell, s, 6-2, 180, Hialeah, Fla.

Jaylan Knighton, rb, 5-9, 194, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Dominic Mammarelli, te, 6-4, 235, Naples, Fla.

Michael Redding III, wr, 6-1, 195, Bradenton, Fla.

Xavier Restrepo, ath, 5-10, 186, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Jalen Rivers, ot, 6-6, 331, Orange Park, Fla.

Elijah Roberts, sde, 6-3, 267, Miami, Fla.

Tyler Van Dyke, pro, 6-4, 212, Glastonbury, Conn.

Chris Washington, ot, 6-7, 269, Nashville, Tenn.

Keshawn Washington, s, 6-1, 177, Homestead, Fla.

Chantz Williams, wde, 6-4, 238, Orange Park, Fla.

Quentin Williams, wde, 6-3, 234, Charlotte, N.C.

Dazalin Worsham, wr, 6-0, 185, Trussville, Ala.

Michigan

Reece Atteberry, oc, 6-5, 280, Aurora, Colo.

Blake Corum, rb, 5-8, 193, Laurel, Md.

Eamonn Dennis, ath, 5-10, 173, Worcester, Mass.

Jaylen Harrell, wde, 6-4, 235, Tampa, Fla.

A.J. Henning, wr, 5-10, 183, Frankfort, Ill.

Matthew Hibner, te, 6-4, 230, Burke, Va.

Nikhai Hill-Green, olb, 6-1, 230, Baltimore, Md.

Kris Jenkins, sde, 6-4, 239, Olney, Md.

Aaron Lewis, sde, 6-5, 235, Williamstown, N.J.

Braiden McGregor, sde, 6-6, 260, Port Huron, Mich.

William Mohan, ath, 6-1, 195, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jordan Morant, s, 5-11, 212, Oradell, N.J.

RJ Moten, s, 6-0, 200, Delran, N.J.

Kalel Mullings, olb, 6-1, 220, Boston, Mass.

Makari Paige, s, 6-3, 182, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Jeffrey Persi, ot, 6-7, 265, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Osman Savage, olb, 6-2, 225, Baltimore, Md.

Andre Seldon, cb, 5-8, 154, Belleville, Mich.

Dan Villari, pro, 6-4, 215, Massapequa, N.Y.

Cornell Wheeler, ilb, 6-1, 220, West Bloomfield, Mich.

Roman Wilson, wr, 6-0, 175, Honolulu, Hawaii

Zak Zinter, og, 6-6, 300, North Andover, Mass.

Michigan St.

Simeon Barrow Jr., wde, 6-2, 252, Grovetown, Ga.

Cole DeMarzo, olb, 6-2, 200, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Avery Dunn, wde, 6-4, 216, Cleveland, Ohio

Dallas Fincher, og, 6-4, 274, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Montorie Foster, wr, 6-2, 175, Lakewood, Ohio

Angelo Grose, cb, 5-10, 170, Mansfield, Ohio

Tommy Guajardo, te, 6-3, 230, Dearborn, Mich.

Cal Haladay, ilb, 6-0, 197, Catawissa, Pa.

Devin Hightower, olb, 6-1, 225, Akron, Ohio

Noah Kim, pro, 6-2, 180, Chantilly, Va.

Kyle King, sde, 6-4, 242, New Palestine, Ind.

Terry Lockett, wr, 6-0, 165, Minneapolis, Minn.

Chris Mayfield, sde, 6-2, 250, Hilliard, Ohio

Jack Olsen, k, 5-11, 170, Wheaton, Ill.

Jeff Pietrowski, wde, 6-1, 235, Lakewood, Ohio

Darius Snow, olb, 6-0, 215, Carrollton, Texas

Justin Stevens, ol, 6-6, 285, Ontario Canada

Ian Stewart, wr, 6-3, 200, Rockwood, Mich.

Ricky White, wr, 6-1, 165, Marietta, Ga.

Minnesota

Itayvion Brown, olb, 6-3, 218, Saint Louis, Mo.

Jaqwondis Burns, olb, 6-2, 205, Bradenton, Fla.

Mark Crawford, p, 6-3, 225, Perth, Australia

Michael Dixon, s, 6-1, 195, Statesboro, Ga.

Abner Dubar, s, 6-0, 176, Anna, Texas

Douglas Emilien, wr, 6-0, 175, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Aireontae Ersery, ot, 6-5, 295, Kansas City, Mo.

Lucas Finnessy, olb, 6-3, 225, Sussex, Wis.

Miles Fleming, ath, 5-10, 170, Columbus, Ohio

Jalen Glaze, cb, 6-0, 185, Tallahassee, Fla.

Austin Henderson, te, 6-5, 221, Nashville, Tenn.

Daniel Jackson, wr, 5-11, 185, Mission, Kan.

Jah Joyner, wde, 6-4, 225, Danbury, Conn.

Gage Keys, sde, 6-4, 245, Hilliard, Ohio

Melle Kreuder, sde, 6-3, 235, Germany, Germany

Tyrell Lawrence, og, 6-7, 344, Mississauga, Canada

Martes Lewis, ot, 6-7, 320, Merrillville, Ind.

Cody Lindenberg, olb, 6-2, 205, Anoka, Minn.

Jalen Logan-Redding, wde, 6-4, 235, Columbia, Mo.

Jonathan Mann, wr, 6-3, 205, Rosemount, Minn.

Victor Pless, ath, 5-10, 175, Kennesaw, Ga.

Ali Saad, dt, 6-4, 260, Dearborn, Mich.

Danny Striggow, wde, 6-4, 220, Long Lake, Minn.

Ky Thomas, rb, 5-11, 205, Topeka, Kan.

Mississippi

Eli Acker, ot, 6-6, 285, Columbus, Miss.

Derek Bermudez, s, 6-1, 180, Jacksonville, Fla.

Tobias Braun, ot, 6-7, 306, Germany, Germany

Jakivuan Brown, olb, 6-3, 235, Horn Lake, Miss.

Kentrel Bullock, rb, 5-10, 195, Columbia, Miss.

Daylen Gill, s, 6-0, 234, Mobile, Al.

Cedric Johnson, wde, 6-3, 225, Mobile, Ala.

Austin Keys, ilb, 6-2, 241, Seminary, Miss.

Kade Renfro, pro, 6-3, 189, Stephenville, Texas

DeSanto Rollins, dt, 6-4, 282, Baton Rouge, La.

DaMarcus Thomas, te, 6-2, 228, Saraland, Ala.

Lakevias Daniel, db, 5-11, 170, Ellisville, Miss.

Mississippi St.

Jevon Banks, sde, 6-2, 260, Olive Branch, Miss.

Jordan Davis, dl, 6-5, 249, Wesson, Miss.

Janari Dean, s, 6-0, 190, Batesville, Miss.

Caleb Ducking, wr, 6-5, 195, Rolling Forks, Miss.

Emmanuel Forbes, cb, 6-1, 171, Grenada, Miss.

Lideatrick Griffin, ath, 5-10, 170, Philadelphia, Miss.

Rodney Groce Jr., ilb, 6-1, 240, Pleasant Grove, Ala.

Malik Heath, wr, 6-3, 210, Wesson, Miss.

Grant Jackson, ot, 6-6, 304, Brookhaven, Miss.

Dillon Johnson, ath, 6-0, 192, Greenville, Miss.

Benjamin Key, dl, 6-5, 280, Monterey Park, Ca.

Tre Lawson, dl, 6-6, 240, North Augusta, S.C.

Jo’Quavious Marks, rb, 5-10, 190, Atlanta, Ga.

Calvin McMillian, ot, 6-5, 305, Houston, Miss.

Decamerion Richardson, ath, 6-2, 176, Bossier City, La.

Will Rogers, pro, 6-2, 200, Brandon, Miss.

Brandon Ruiz, k, 5-10, 165, Gilbert, Az.

Javorrius Selmon, ath,, 5-10, 170, Jackson, Miss.

Cameron Threatt, cb, 5-11, 165, Olive Branch, Miss.

Jaden Walley, ath, 6-1, 175, Biloxi, Miss.

Tyrus Wheat, lb, 6-2, 245, Amite, La.

Missouri

Jaylon Carlies, wr, 6-2, 184, Winter Garden, Fla.

Brady Cook, pro, 6-3, 210, Saint Louis, Mo.

Drake Heismeyer, og, 6-3, 283, Saint Charles, Mo.

Javian Hester, wr, 6-3, 181, Tulsa, Okla.

Tyler Jones, s, 6-0, 180, Winter Garden, Fla.

Jay Maclin, wr, 5-11, 178, Saint Louis, Mo.

Harrison Mevis, k, 6-1, 200, Warsaw, Ind.

Will Norris, ilb, 6-1, 216, Columbia, Mo.

Mitchell Walters, ot, 6-8, 275, Saint Louis, Mo.

Elijah Young, apb, 5-9, 175, Knoxville, Tenn.

NC State

Devon Betty, olb, 6-0, 210, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Devan Boykin, cb, 5-11, 175, Jamestown, N.C.

Jalen Coit, wr, 5-10, 157, Cheraw, S.C.

Ben Finley, pro, 6-2, 195, Phoenix, Ariz.

Sean Hill, og, 6-3, 300, Snellville, Ga.

Ethan Lane, oc, 6-3, 270, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Patrick Matan, ot, 6-4, 296, Washington, District of Columbia

Nehki Meredith, s, 5-10, 178, Virginia Beach, Va.

Jayland Parker, ilb, 6-2, 207, Macon, Ga.

Joshua Pierre-Louis, cb, 5-9, 165, North Palm Beach, Fla.

Porter Rooks, wr, 6-1, 191, Charlotte, N.C.

Chris Scott, wr, 6-0, 160, Dacula, Ga.

Anthony Smith, wr, 6-1, 172, Huntingtown, Md.

Ezemdi Udoh, te, 6-5, 242, Fayetteville, N.C.

Davin Vann, dt, 6-1, 273, Cary, N.C.

Aydan White, cb, 6-2, 170, Arden, N.C.

Ian Williams, k, 6-3, 220, Matthews, N.C.

Nebraska

Zavier Betts, wr, 6-2, 189, Bellevue, Neb.

Marquis Black, dt, 6-4, 280, McDonough, Ga.

Alante Brown, wr, 5-10, 180, Oakdale, Conn.

Jimari Butler, wde, 6-5, 217, Mobile, Ala.

Alex Conn, ot, 6-6, 280, Derby, Kan.

Niko Cooper, dl, 6-5, 220, Hutchinson, Kan.

Turner Corcoran, ot, 6-6, 280, Lawrence, Kan.

Ronald Delancy III, cb, 5-11, 160, Miami, Fla.

Marcus Fleming, wr,, 5-9, 160, Miami, Fla.

Jaiden Francois, db, 6-0, 184, South Dade, Fl.

Henry Gray, s, 6-0, 172, Miami, Fla.

Keyshawn Greene, olb, 6-3, 195, Crawfordville, Fla.

Blaise Gunnerson, sde, 6-5, 250, Carroll, Iowa

Nash Hutmacher, dt, 6-5, 285, Chamberlain, S.D.

Tamon Lynum, cb, 6-2, 165, Orlando, Fla.

Omar Manning, wr, 6-4, 225, Lancaster, Tx.

Eteva Mauga, lb, 6-1, 206, Pleasant Hill, Calif.

Sevion Morrison, rb, 5-11, 196, Tulsa, Okla.

William Nixon, wr, 5-11, 185, Waco, Texas

Pheidarius Payne, de, 6-2, 270, Scranton, Pa.

Jordan Riley, dt, 6-5, 310, Garden City Kan.

Marvin Scott III, rb, 5-9, 203, Port Orange, Fla.

Logan Smothers, dual, 6-2, 190, Athens, Ala.

North Carolina

Jonathan Adorno, og, 6-4, 290, Rolesville, N.C.

Cayden Baker, ot, 6-6, 260, Fort Myers, Fla.

AJ Beatty, sde, 6-5, 250, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Kedrick Bingley-Jones, dt, 6-4, 266, Charlotte, N.C.

Jefferson Boaz, te, 6-8, 230, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Jayden Chalmers, cb, 5-11, 160, Sanford, N.C.

Ja’Qurious Conley, s, 6-2, 203, Jacksonville, N.C.

John Copenhaver, te, 6-3, 210, Roswell, Ga.

Tylee Craft, wr, 6-4, 180, Sumter, S.C.

Jacolby Criswell, dual, 6-0, 218, Morrilton, Ark.

Josh Downs, wr, 5-10, 165, Suwanee, Ga.

Desmond Evans, wde, 6-6, 240, Sanford, N.C.

Stephen Gosnell, wr, 6-2, 198, Pilot Mountain, N.C.

Cedric Gray, ath, 6-2, 205, Charlotte, N.C.

Elijah Green, rb, 5-10, 190, Roswell, Ga.

D.J. Jones, rb, 5-11, 190, Fayetteville, N.C.

Kendall Karr, te, 6-4, 230, Cramerton, N.C.

Malik McGowan, og, 6-3, 347, Charlotte, N.C.

Myles Murphy, sde, 6-4, 280, Greensboro, N.C.

Clyde Pinder Jr., dt, 6-0, 303, Seffner, Fla.

Ray Rose, wr, 6-1, 204, Belmont, N.C.

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, s, 5-11, 194, Charlotte, N.C.

Kaimon Rucker, sde, 6-1, 243, Hartwell, Ga.

Ethan West, ilb, 6-4, 225, Midlothian, Va.

Trey Zimmerman, ot, 6-6, 294, Roswell, Ga.

Northwestern

Jordan Butler, dt, 6-2, 295, Las Vegas, Nev.

Jaiden Cameron, wde, 6-3, 221, Clayton, Ohio

Cullen Coleman, olb, 6-3, 220, Rye, N.Y.

Terah Edwards, og, 6-2, 316, Groveport, Ohio

Garnett Hollis, cb, 6-1, 185, Franklin, Tenn.

Jaheem Joseph, cb, 5-11, 170, Opa Locka, Fla.

Marshall Lang, te, 6-4, 225, Cincinnati, Ohio

Gunner Maldonado, s, 5-11, 180, Chandler, Ariz.

Sean McLaughlin, sde, 6-7, 220, Frankfort, Ill.

Xander Mueller, olb, 6-3, 210, Wheaton, Ill.

Cameron Porter, rb, 5-11, 210, Cincinnati, Ohio

Josh Priebe, og, 6-5, 280, Edwardsburg, Mich.

Peter Skoronski, oc, 6-4, 275, Park Ridge, Ill.

Hunter Welcing, te, 6-4, 220, Lake Zurich, Ill.

Nigel Williams, cb, 5-11, 180, Richmond, Va.

Ben Wrather, og, 6-6, 285, Powell, Ohio

Notre Dame

Tosh Baker, ot, 6-8, 275, Phoenix, Ariz.

Landen Bartleson, ath, 6-1, 182, Danville, Ky.

Kevin Bauman, te, 6-5, 238, Red Bank, N.J.

Jordan Botelho, ilb, 6-3, 230, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jay Brunelle, wr, 6-1, 200, Paxton, Mass.

Michael Carmody, ot, 6-6, 285, Mars, Pa.

Alexander Ehrensberger, sde, 6-7, 238, Germany, Germany

Jordan Johnson, wr, 6-2, 180, Saint Louis, Mo.

Aidan Keanaaina, dt, 6-3, 292, Denver, Colo.

Clarence Lewis, cb, 5-11, 185, Middletown, N.J.

Michael Mayer, te, 6-5, 240, Alexandria, Ky.

Rylie Mills, sde, 6-5, 275, Lake Forest, Ill.

Caleb Offord, cb, 6-1, 180, Southaven, Miss.

Alex Peitsch, ls, 6-2, 220, Washington, District of Columbia

Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 202, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Drew Pyne, pro, 6-0, 194, New Canaan, Conn.

Chris Tyree, apb, 5-10, 179, Chester, Va.

Xavier Watts, wr, 6-1, 191, Omaha, Neb.

Ohio St.

Lejond Cavazos, s, 6-1, 196, Bradenton, Fla.

Mookie Cooper, wr, 5-8, 193, Saint Louis, Mo.

Jacolbe Cowan, dt, 6-5, 262, Charlotte, N.C.

Julian Fleming, wr,r, 6-2, 199, Catawissa, Pa.

Josh Fryar, og, 6-5, 305, Beech Grove, Ind.

Ty Hamilton, sde, 6-3, 250, Pickerington, Ohio

Darrion Henry, dt, 6-4, 279, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jakob James, og, 6-5, 285, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paris Johnson Jr., ot, 6-7, 290, Cincinnati, Ohio

Trey Leroux, ot, 6-8, 355, Norwalk, Ohio

Mitchell Melton, olb, 6-3, 235, Olney, Md.

Jack Miller, pro, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Lathan Ransom, s, 6-0, 193, Tucson, Ariz.

Joe Royer, te, 6-5, 225, Cincinnati, Ohio

Gee Scott Jr., wr, 6-2, 207, Sammamish, Wash.

Jake Seibert, k, 6-1, 190, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cody Simon, olb, 6-1, 218, Jersey City, N.J.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, 6-1, 188, Rockwall, Texas

CJ Stroud, pro, 6-2, 194, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Grant Toutant, ot, 6-7, 320, Warren, Mich.

Ryan Watts, cb, 6-2, 187, Little Elm, Texas

Kourt Williams, olb, 6-1, 216, Bellflower, Calif.

Miyan Williams, rb, 5-10, 210, Cincinnati, Ohio

Luke Wypler, oc, 6-3, 285, Montvale, N.J.

