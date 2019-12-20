College Football Early National Signings

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Armaj Adams-Reed, ot, 6-5, 315, DeSoto, Texas
Lawrence Arnold, wr, 6-3, 181, DeSoto, Texas
Taiwan Berryhill, olb, 6-1, 200, New Orleans, La.
Krishawn Brown, olb, 6-3, 205, Tulsa, Okla.
Jalon Daniels, dual, 6-0, 206, Lawndale, Calif.
Tristan Golightly, wr, 6-5, 205, Mesquite, Texas
Luke Grimm, wr, 6-0, 175, Peculiar, Mo.
Daniel Hishaw Jr., ath, 5-10, 207, Moore, Okla.
Will Huggins, te, 6-6, 234, Overland Park, Kan.
Malik Johnson, wr, 5-9, 175, The Woodlands, Texas
Garrett Jones, og, 6-4, 280, Berrien Springs, Mich.
Trevor Kardell, te, 6-6, 200, Lees Summit, Mo.
Johnquai Lewis, ath, 6-0, 170, Hialeah, Fla.
Nicholas Martinez, ot, 6-6, 300, Anaheim, Calif.
Duece Mayberry, cb, 5-11, 175, Owasso, Okla.
Steven McBride, wr, 6-0, 160, Gonzales, La.
Alonso Person, olb, 6-4, 185, Harbor City, Calif.
Karon Prunty, cb, 6-2, 180, Portsmouth, Va.
Caleb Taylor, sde, 6-4, 244, Florissant, Mo.
Aamaris Brown, s, 6-0, 191, Seffner, Fla.
Dawson Delforge, ol, 6-5, 315, Wamego, Kan.
Tee Denson, cb, 6-1, 172, ATLANTA, Ga.
Kimari Gainous, de, 6-4, 255, Tallahassee, Fla.
Justin Gardner, db, 6-2, 175, Charlotte, N.C.
Jeremiah Harris, ilb, 6-1, 205, Pearland, Texas
DeMarrquese Hayes, olb, 6-1, 190, Waco, Texas
Robert Hentz, de, 6-2, 270, Batesville, Miss.
Will Howard, pro, 6-3, 210, Downingtown, Pa.
Nate Matlack, wde, 6-4, 220, Olathe, Kan.
Malachi Mitchell, s, 6-0, 185, Mansfield, Texas
Witt Mitchum, de, 6-7, 250, McKenzie, Tenn.
Christian Moore, te, 6-2, 223, Huntington Beach, Calif.
Keyon Mozee, ath, 5-7, 170, Lees Summit, Mo.
Derick Newton, dt, 6-2, 280, Douglas, Ga.
Tajiri Smith, cb, 5-9, 183, Powder Springs, Ga.
Cody Stufflebean, ath, 6-4, 235, Mcpherson, Kan.
Will Swanson, te, 6-5, 230, Papillion, Neb.
Jaelon Travis, wr, 6-0, 190, Arlington, Texas
Ronald Triplette, sde, 6-2, 240, Pearland, Texas
Deuce Vaughn, apb, 5-6, 166, Round Rock, Texas
Talor Warner, og, 6-4, 265, Gardner, Kan.
Carver Willis, ot, 6-5, 260, Durango, Colo.
RJ Adams, og, 6-3, 326, Woodbridge, Va.
Beau Allen, pro, 6-2, 203, Lexington, Ky.
Samuel Anaele, sde, 6-4, 243, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Kalil Branham, wr, 6-1, 205, Columbus, Ohio
Deondre Buford, ot, 6-4, 273, Detroit, Mich.
Izayah Cummings, wr, 6-3, 212, Louisville, Ky.
Jeremy Flax, ot, 6-6, 315, Independence, Kan.
Josaih Hayes, dt, 6-2, 308, Horn Lake, Miss.
Rickey Hyatt, s, 6-1, 195, Westerville, Ohio
D’Eryk Jackson, ilb, 6-2, 235, Dublin, Ga.
Joshua Jones, ot, 6-4, 304, Phenix City, Ala.
Jutahn McClain, apb, 5-10, 180, Fairfield, Ohio
Octavious Oxendine, dt, 6-2, 308, Radcliff, Ky.
Andru Phillips, cb, 5-11, 180, Mauldin, S.C.
Justin Rogers, dt, 6-2, 311, Oak Park, Mich.
Tre’vonn Rybka, dt, 6-4, 281, Dickson, Tenn.
Earnest Sanders, wr, 6-0, 190, Mount Morris, Mich.
Carrington Valentine, cb, 6-0, 178, Cincinnati, Ohio
Joel Williams, ath, 6-1, 180, Baton Rouge, La.
John Young, ot, 6-6, 277, Louisville, Ky.
Kobe Baynes, og, 6-4, 308, Jacksonville, Fla.
Henry Bryant, dt, 5-11, 275, Delray Beach, Fla.
Austin Collins, og, 6-4, 260, Perrysburg, Ohio
Marvin Dallas, ol, 6-1, 180, Milledgeville, Ga.
Desmond Daniels, te, 6-4, 220, Fairburn, Ga.
Jared Dawson, dt, 6-2, 260, Collierville, Tenn.
Yaya Diaby, olb, 6-1, 180, Milledgeville, Ga.
Christian Fitzpatrick, wr, 6-4, 210, Southfield, Mich.
Lovie Jenkins, s, 5-10, 181, Ocoee, Fla.
Luke Kandra, og, 6-4, 290, Cincinnati, Ohio
Timothy Lawson, ot, 6-5, 278, Fort Washington, Md.
Marqui Lowery Jr, cb, 5-11, 150, Charlotte, N.C.
Nick Malito, wr, 6-2, 205, Girard, Ohio
Duane Martin, ath, 6-1, 235, Laurens, S.C.
Josh Minkins Jr., s, 6-3, 183, Louisville, Ky.
Zay Peterson, olb, 6-1, 190, Clayton, N.C.
Trevor Reid, ot, 6-5, 265, Milledgeville, Ga.
Dexter Rentz Jr., ath, 5-8, 155, Ocoee, Fla.
Braden Smith, wr, 5-10, 180, Senatobia, Miss.
Dezmond Tell, dt, 6-1, 268, Hampton, Ga.
Brock Travelstead, k, 6-1, 190, Dallas, Ga.
Jamie Vance, cb, 5-10, 155, New Orleans, La.
Jordan Watkins, ath, 6-0, 180, Louisville, Ky.
Tee Webb, pro, 6-4, 185, Cartersville, Ga.
Kameron Wilson, olb, 6-1, 206, Jonesboro, Ga.
Kayshon Boutte, wr, 5-10, 180, New Iberia, La.
Marcus Dumervil, ot, 6-5, 305, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
TJ Finley, pro, 6-6, 250, Ponchatoula, La.
Ali Gaye, de, 6-6, 265, Garden City, Kan.
Arik Gilbert, te, 6-5, 253, Marietta, Ga.
Jacobian Guillory, dt, 6-2, 331, Alexandria, La.
Xavier Hill, og, 6-3, 325, Olive Branch, Miss.
Max Johnson, pro, 6-4, 216, Watkinsville, Ga.
Marlon Martinez, og, 6-4, 287, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Koy Moore, wr, 6-1, 172, Metairie, La.
BJ Ojulari, wde, 6-3, 224, Marietta, Ga.
Elias Ricks, cb, 6-2, 192, Bradenton, Fla.
Jaquelin Roy, dt, 6-3, 289, Baton Rouge, La.
Antoine Sampah, ilb, 6-2, 220, Woodbridge, Va.
Eric Taylor, dt, 6-4, 280, Trussville, Ala.
Kole Taylor, te, 6-7, 228, Grand Junction, Colo.
Jordan Toles, s, 6-3, 190, Baltimore, Md.
Phillip Webb, olb, 6-3, 224, Buford, Ga.
Josh White, ilb, 6-1, 200, Houston, Texas
Jakorian Bennett, cb, 6-0, 185, Hutchinson, Kan.
Peny Boone, rb, 6-2, 225, Detroit, Mich.
Beau Brade, s, 6-0, 190, Clarksville, Md.
Johari Branch, og, 6-3, 325, Chicago, Ill.
Frankie Burgess, olb, 6-3, 215, Pahokee, Fla.
Nick DeGennaro, wr, 6-0, 183, Princeton, N.J.
Ami Finau, dt, 6-2, 230, Euless, Texas
Delmar Glaze, ot, 6-5, 315, Charlotte, N.C.
Ja’Khi Green, ot, 6-6, 320, Baltimore, Md.
Ruben Hyppolite II, olb, 6-0, 225, Hollywood, Fla.
Isaiah Jacobs, rb, 5-10, 195, Owasso, Okla.
Rakim Jarrett, wr, 6-0, 208, Washington, District of Columbia
TJ Kautai, lb, 6-1, 240, Euless, Texas
Devyn King, cb, 5-11, 175, Gardena, Calif.
Khristopher Love, og, 6-3, 315, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Deajaun McDougle, wr, 5-10, 175, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Glen Miller, s, 6-3, 190, Orange Park, Fla.
Shane Mosley, cb, 5-11, 185, Havertown, Pa.
Mosiah Nasili-Kite, de, 6-2, 298, Puyallup, Wash.
Zach Perkins, ot, 6-4, 321, Tampa, Fla.
Tre Smith, dt, 6-2, 285, Frostburg, Md.
Tarheeb Still, cb, 6-0, 165, Sicklerville, N.J.
Riyad Wilmot, sde, 6-3, 248, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Tirek Austin-Cave, ilb, 6-1, 203, Camden, N.J.
Brian Balom, s, 6-0, 179, Hollywood, Fla.
Don Chaney Jr., rb, 5-10, 203, Miami, Fla.
Marcus Clarke, cb, 5-11, 175, Winter Park, Fla.
Corey Flagg, ilb, 5-10, 223, Houston, Texas
Jalen Harrell, s, 6-2, 180, Hialeah, Fla.
Jaylan Knighton, rb, 5-9, 194, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Dominic Mammarelli, te, 6-4, 235, Naples, Fla.
Michael Redding III, wr, 6-1, 195, Bradenton, Fla.
Xavier Restrepo, ath, 5-10, 186, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Jalen Rivers, ot, 6-6, 331, Orange Park, Fla.
Elijah Roberts, sde, 6-3, 267, Miami, Fla.
Tyler Van Dyke, pro, 6-4, 212, Glastonbury, Conn.
Chris Washington, ot, 6-7, 269, Nashville, Tenn.
Keshawn Washington, s, 6-1, 177, Homestead, Fla.
Chantz Williams, wde, 6-4, 238, Orange Park, Fla.
Quentin Williams, wde, 6-3, 234, Charlotte, N.C.
Dazalin Worsham, wr, 6-0, 185, Trussville, Ala.
Reece Atteberry, oc, 6-5, 280, Aurora, Colo.
Blake Corum, rb, 5-8, 193, Laurel, Md.
Eamonn Dennis, ath, 5-10, 173, Worcester, Mass.
Jaylen Harrell, wde, 6-4, 235, Tampa, Fla.
A.J. Henning, wr, 5-10, 183, Frankfort, Ill.
Matthew Hibner, te, 6-4, 230, Burke, Va.
Nikhai Hill-Green, olb, 6-1, 230, Baltimore, Md.
Kris Jenkins, sde, 6-4, 239, Olney, Md.
Aaron Lewis, sde, 6-5, 235, Williamstown, N.J.
Braiden McGregor, sde, 6-6, 260, Port Huron, Mich.
William Mohan, ath, 6-1, 195, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Jordan Morant, s, 5-11, 212, Oradell, N.J.
RJ Moten, s, 6-0, 200, Delran, N.J.
Kalel Mullings, olb, 6-1, 220, Boston, Mass.
Makari Paige, s, 6-3, 182, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Jeffrey Persi, ot, 6-7, 265, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Osman Savage, olb, 6-2, 225, Baltimore, Md.
Andre Seldon, cb, 5-8, 154, Belleville, Mich.
Dan Villari, pro, 6-4, 215, Massapequa, N.Y.
Cornell Wheeler, ilb, 6-1, 220, West Bloomfield, Mich.
Roman Wilson, wr, 6-0, 175, Honolulu, Hawaii
Zak Zinter, og, 6-6, 300, North Andover, Mass.
Simeon Barrow Jr., wde, 6-2, 252, Grovetown, Ga.
Cole DeMarzo, olb, 6-2, 200, Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Avery Dunn, wde, 6-4, 216, Cleveland, Ohio
Dallas Fincher, og, 6-4, 274, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Montorie Foster, wr, 6-2, 175, Lakewood, Ohio
Angelo Grose, cb, 5-10, 170, Mansfield, Ohio
Tommy Guajardo, te, 6-3, 230, Dearborn, Mich.
Cal Haladay, ilb, 6-0, 197, Catawissa, Pa.
Devin Hightower, olb, 6-1, 225, Akron, Ohio
Noah Kim, pro, 6-2, 180, Chantilly, Va.
Kyle King, sde, 6-4, 242, New Palestine, Ind.
Terry Lockett, wr, 6-0, 165, Minneapolis, Minn.
Chris Mayfield, sde, 6-2, 250, Hilliard, Ohio
Jack Olsen, k, 5-11, 170, Wheaton, Ill.
Jeff Pietrowski, wde, 6-1, 235, Lakewood, Ohio
Darius Snow, olb, 6-0, 215, Carrollton, Texas
Justin Stevens, ol, 6-6, 285, Ontario Canada
Ian Stewart, wr, 6-3, 200, Rockwood, Mich.
Ricky White, wr, 6-1, 165, Marietta, Ga.
Itayvion Brown, olb, 6-3, 218, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jaqwondis Burns, olb, 6-2, 205, Bradenton, Fla.
Mark Crawford, p, 6-3, 225, Perth, Australia
Michael Dixon, s, 6-1, 195, Statesboro, Ga.
Abner Dubar, s, 6-0, 176, Anna, Texas
Douglas Emilien, wr, 6-0, 175, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Aireontae Ersery, ot, 6-5, 295, Kansas City, Mo.
Lucas Finnessy, olb, 6-3, 225, Sussex, Wis.
Miles Fleming, ath, 5-10, 170, Columbus, Ohio
Jalen Glaze, cb, 6-0, 185, Tallahassee, Fla.
Austin Henderson, te, 6-5, 221, Nashville, Tenn.
Daniel Jackson, wr, 5-11, 185, Mission, Kan.
Jah Joyner, wde, 6-4, 225, Danbury, Conn.
Gage Keys, sde, 6-4, 245, Hilliard, Ohio
Melle Kreuder, sde, 6-3, 235, Germany, Germany
Tyrell Lawrence, og, 6-7, 344, Mississauga, Canada
Martes Lewis, ot, 6-7, 320, Merrillville, Ind.
Cody Lindenberg, olb, 6-2, 205, Anoka, Minn.
Jalen Logan-Redding, wde, 6-4, 235, Columbia, Mo.
Jonathan Mann, wr, 6-3, 205, Rosemount, Minn.
Victor Pless, ath, 5-10, 175, Kennesaw, Ga.
Ali Saad, dt, 6-4, 260, Dearborn, Mich.
Danny Striggow, wde, 6-4, 220, Long Lake, Minn.
Ky Thomas, rb, 5-11, 205, Topeka, Kan.
Eli Acker, ot, 6-6, 285, Columbus, Miss.
Derek Bermudez, s, 6-1, 180, Jacksonville, Fla.
Tobias Braun, ot, 6-7, 306, Germany, Germany
Jakivuan Brown, olb, 6-3, 235, Horn Lake, Miss.
Kentrel Bullock, rb, 5-10, 195, Columbia, Miss.
Daylen Gill, s, 6-0, 234, Mobile, Al.
Cedric Johnson, wde, 6-3, 225, Mobile, Ala.
Austin Keys, ilb, 6-2, 241, Seminary, Miss.
Kade Renfro, pro, 6-3, 189, Stephenville, Texas
DeSanto Rollins, dt, 6-4, 282, Baton Rouge, La.
DaMarcus Thomas, te, 6-2, 228, Saraland, Ala.
Lakevias Daniel, db, 5-11, 170, Ellisville, Miss.
Jevon Banks, sde, 6-2, 260, Olive Branch, Miss.
Jordan Davis, dl, 6-5, 249, Wesson, Miss.
Janari Dean, s, 6-0, 190, Batesville, Miss.
Caleb Ducking, wr, 6-5, 195, Rolling Forks, Miss.
Emmanuel Forbes, cb, 6-1, 171, Grenada, Miss.
Lideatrick Griffin, ath, 5-10, 170, Philadelphia, Miss.
Rodney Groce Jr., ilb, 6-1, 240, Pleasant Grove, Ala.
Malik Heath, wr, 6-3, 210, Wesson, Miss.
Grant Jackson, ot, 6-6, 304, Brookhaven, Miss.
Dillon Johnson, ath, 6-0, 192, Greenville, Miss.
Benjamin Key, dl, 6-5, 280, Monterey Park, Ca.
Tre Lawson, dl, 6-6, 240, North Augusta, S.C.
Jo’Quavious Marks, rb, 5-10, 190, Atlanta, Ga.
Calvin McMillian, ot, 6-5, 305, Houston, Miss.
Decamerion Richardson, ath, 6-2, 176, Bossier City, La.
Will Rogers, pro, 6-2, 200, Brandon, Miss.
Brandon Ruiz, k, 5-10, 165, Gilbert, Az.
Javorrius Selmon, ath,, 5-10, 170, Jackson, Miss.
Cameron Threatt, cb, 5-11, 165, Olive Branch, Miss.
Jaden Walley, ath, 6-1, 175, Biloxi, Miss.
Tyrus Wheat, lb, 6-2, 245, Amite, La.
Jaylon Carlies, wr, 6-2, 184, Winter Garden, Fla.
Brady Cook, pro, 6-3, 210, Saint Louis, Mo.
Drake Heismeyer, og, 6-3, 283, Saint Charles, Mo.
Javian Hester, wr, 6-3, 181, Tulsa, Okla.
Tyler Jones, s, 6-0, 180, Winter Garden, Fla.
Jay Maclin, wr, 5-11, 178, Saint Louis, Mo.
Harrison Mevis, k, 6-1, 200, Warsaw, Ind.
Will Norris, ilb, 6-1, 216, Columbia, Mo.
Mitchell Walters, ot, 6-8, 275, Saint Louis, Mo.
Elijah Young, apb, 5-9, 175, Knoxville, Tenn.
Devon Betty, olb, 6-0, 210, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Devan Boykin, cb, 5-11, 175, Jamestown, N.C.
Jalen Coit, wr, 5-10, 157, Cheraw, S.C.
Ben Finley, pro, 6-2, 195, Phoenix, Ariz.
Sean Hill, og, 6-3, 300, Snellville, Ga.
Ethan Lane, oc, 6-3, 270, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Patrick Matan, ot, 6-4, 296, Washington, District of Columbia
Nehki Meredith, s, 5-10, 178, Virginia Beach, Va.
Jayland Parker, ilb, 6-2, 207, Macon, Ga.
Joshua Pierre-Louis, cb, 5-9, 165, North Palm Beach, Fla.
Porter Rooks, wr, 6-1, 191, Charlotte, N.C.
Chris Scott, wr, 6-0, 160, Dacula, Ga.
Anthony Smith, wr, 6-1, 172, Huntingtown, Md.
Ezemdi Udoh, te, 6-5, 242, Fayetteville, N.C.
Davin Vann, dt, 6-1, 273, Cary, N.C.
Aydan White, cb, 6-2, 170, Arden, N.C.
Ian Williams, k, 6-3, 220, Matthews, N.C.
Zavier Betts, wr, 6-2, 189, Bellevue, Neb.
Marquis Black, dt, 6-4, 280, McDonough, Ga.
Alante Brown, wr, 5-10, 180, Oakdale, Conn.
Jimari Butler, wde, 6-5, 217, Mobile, Ala.
Alex Conn, ot, 6-6, 280, Derby, Kan.
Niko Cooper, dl, 6-5, 220, Hutchinson, Kan.
Turner Corcoran, ot, 6-6, 280, Lawrence, Kan.
Ronald Delancy III, cb, 5-11, 160, Miami, Fla.
Marcus Fleming, wr,, 5-9, 160, Miami, Fla.
Jaiden Francois, db, 6-0, 184, South Dade, Fl.
Henry Gray, s, 6-0, 172, Miami, Fla.
Keyshawn Greene, olb, 6-3, 195, Crawfordville, Fla.
Blaise Gunnerson, sde, 6-5, 250, Carroll, Iowa
Nash Hutmacher, dt, 6-5, 285, Chamberlain, S.D.
Tamon Lynum, cb, 6-2, 165, Orlando, Fla.
Omar Manning, wr, 6-4, 225, Lancaster, Tx.
Eteva Mauga, lb, 6-1, 206, Pleasant Hill, Calif.
Sevion Morrison, rb, 5-11, 196, Tulsa, Okla.
William Nixon, wr, 5-11, 185, Waco, Texas
Pheidarius Payne, de, 6-2, 270, Scranton, Pa.
Jordan Riley, dt, 6-5, 310, Garden City Kan.
Marvin Scott III, rb, 5-9, 203, Port Orange, Fla.
Logan Smothers, dual, 6-2, 190, Athens, Ala.
Jonathan Adorno, og, 6-4, 290, Rolesville, N.C.
Cayden Baker, ot, 6-6, 260, Fort Myers, Fla.
AJ Beatty, sde, 6-5, 250, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Kedrick Bingley-Jones, dt, 6-4, 266, Charlotte, N.C.
Jefferson Boaz, te, 6-8, 230, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Jayden Chalmers, cb, 5-11, 160, Sanford, N.C.
Ja’Qurious Conley, s, 6-2, 203, Jacksonville, N.C.
John Copenhaver, te, 6-3, 210, Roswell, Ga.
Tylee Craft, wr, 6-4, 180, Sumter, S.C.
Jacolby Criswell, dual, 6-0, 218, Morrilton, Ark.
Josh Downs, wr, 5-10, 165, Suwanee, Ga.
Desmond Evans, wde, 6-6, 240, Sanford, N.C.
Stephen Gosnell, wr, 6-2, 198, Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Cedric Gray, ath, 6-2, 205, Charlotte, N.C.
Elijah Green, rb, 5-10, 190, Roswell, Ga.
D.J. Jones, rb, 5-11, 190, Fayetteville, N.C.
Kendall Karr, te, 6-4, 230, Cramerton, N.C.
Malik McGowan, og, 6-3, 347, Charlotte, N.C.
Myles Murphy, sde, 6-4, 280, Greensboro, N.C.
Clyde Pinder Jr., dt, 6-0, 303, Seffner, Fla.
Ray Rose, wr, 6-1, 204, Belmont, N.C.
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, s, 5-11, 194, Charlotte, N.C.
Kaimon Rucker, sde, 6-1, 243, Hartwell, Ga.
Ethan West, ilb, 6-4, 225, Midlothian, Va.
Trey Zimmerman, ot, 6-6, 294, Roswell, Ga.
Jordan Butler, dt, 6-2, 295, Las Vegas, Nev.
Jaiden Cameron, wde, 6-3, 221, Clayton, Ohio
Cullen Coleman, olb, 6-3, 220, Rye, N.Y.
Terah Edwards, og, 6-2, 316, Groveport, Ohio
Garnett Hollis, cb, 6-1, 185, Franklin, Tenn.
Jaheem Joseph, cb, 5-11, 170, Opa Locka, Fla.
Marshall Lang, te, 6-4, 225, Cincinnati, Ohio
Gunner Maldonado, s, 5-11, 180, Chandler, Ariz.
Sean McLaughlin, sde, 6-7, 220, Frankfort, Ill.
Xander Mueller, olb, 6-3, 210, Wheaton, Ill.
Cameron Porter, rb, 5-11, 210, Cincinnati, Ohio
Josh Priebe, og, 6-5, 280, Edwardsburg, Mich.
Peter Skoronski, oc, 6-4, 275, Park Ridge, Ill.
Hunter Welcing, te, 6-4, 220, Lake Zurich, Ill.
Nigel Williams, cb, 5-11, 180, Richmond, Va.
Ben Wrather, og, 6-6, 285, Powell, Ohio
Tosh Baker, ot, 6-8, 275, Phoenix, Ariz.
Landen Bartleson, ath, 6-1, 182, Danville, Ky.
Kevin Bauman, te, 6-5, 238, Red Bank, N.J.
Jordan Botelho, ilb, 6-3, 230, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jay Brunelle, wr, 6-1, 200, Paxton, Mass.
Michael Carmody, ot, 6-6, 285, Mars, Pa.
Alexander Ehrensberger, sde, 6-7, 238, Germany, Germany
Jordan Johnson, wr, 6-2, 180, Saint Louis, Mo.
Aidan Keanaaina, dt, 6-3, 292, Denver, Colo.
Clarence Lewis, cb, 5-11, 185, Middletown, N.J.
Michael Mayer, te, 6-5, 240, Alexandria, Ky.
Rylie Mills, sde, 6-5, 275, Lake Forest, Ill.
Caleb Offord, cb, 6-1, 180, Southaven, Miss.
Alex Peitsch, ls, 6-2, 220, Washington, District of Columbia
Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 202, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Drew Pyne, pro, 6-0, 194, New Canaan, Conn.
Chris Tyree, apb, 5-10, 179, Chester, Va.
Xavier Watts, wr, 6-1, 191, Omaha, Neb.
Lejond Cavazos, s, 6-1, 196, Bradenton, Fla.
Mookie Cooper, wr, 5-8, 193, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jacolbe Cowan, dt, 6-5, 262, Charlotte, N.C.
Julian Fleming, wr,r, 6-2, 199, Catawissa, Pa.
Josh Fryar, og, 6-5, 305, Beech Grove, Ind.
Ty Hamilton, sde, 6-3, 250, Pickerington, Ohio
Darrion Henry, dt, 6-4, 279, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jakob James, og, 6-5, 285, Cincinnati, Ohio
Paris Johnson Jr., ot, 6-7, 290, Cincinnati, Ohio
Trey Leroux, ot, 6-8, 355, Norwalk, Ohio
Mitchell Melton, olb, 6-3, 235, Olney, Md.
Jack Miller, pro, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Lathan Ransom, s, 6-0, 193, Tucson, Ariz.
Joe Royer, te, 6-5, 225, Cincinnati, Ohio
Gee Scott Jr., wr, 6-2, 207, Sammamish, Wash.
Jake Seibert, k, 6-1, 190, Cincinnati, Ohio
Cody Simon, olb, 6-1, 218, Jersey City, N.J.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, 6-1, 188, Rockwall, Texas
CJ Stroud, pro, 6-2, 194, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Grant Toutant, ot, 6-7, 320, Warren, Mich.
Ryan Watts, cb, 6-2, 187, Little Elm, Texas
Kourt Williams, olb, 6-1, 216, Bellflower, Calif.
Miyan Williams, rb, 5-10, 210, Cincinnati, Ohio
Luke Wypler, oc, 6-3, 285, Montvale, N.J.
