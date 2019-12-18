College Football Early National Signings

Alabama

Brian Branch, s, 6-0, 182, Tyrone, Ga.

Chris Braswell, wde, 6-3, 220, Baltimore, Md.

Jackson Bratton, ilb, 6-3, 233, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Caden Clark, te, 6-3.5, 245, Akron, Ohio

Advertisement

Javion Cohen, ot, 6-5, 295, Phenix City, Ala.

Kyle Edwards, rb, 6-0, 210, Destrehan, La.

Thaiu Jones-Bell, wr, 5-11, 187, Hallandale, Fla.

Demouy Kennedy, ilb, 6-3, 215, Theodore, Ala.

Jah-Marien Latham, dt, 6-3, 280, Reform, Ala.

Seth McLaughlin, oc, 6-4, 270, Buford, Ga.

Jahquez Robinson, cb, 6-1.5, 190, Jacksonville, Fla.

Quandarrius Robinson, olb, 6-5, 217, Birmingham, Ala.

Drew Sanders, ath, 6-5, 232, Denton, Texas

Timothy Smith, dt, 6-4, 320, Sebastian, Fla.

Kristian Story, ath, 6-1, 210, Lanett, Ala.

Roydell Williams, rb, 5-10, 202, Hueytown, Ala.

Arizona

Josh Baker, oc, 6-3, 280, Eureka, Mo.

Khary Crump, cb, 5-10.5, 175, Culver City, Calif.

Woody Jean, ot, 6-4, 287, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Jalen John, rb, 5-11, 180, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Tyler Loop, k, 6-0, 160, Lucas, Texas

Stacey Marshall Jr., te, 6-5, 255, Hutchinson, Kan.

Dyelan Miller, wr, 6-3, 190, Peoria, Ariz.

Roberto Miranda, te, 6-3, 225, Germany, Germany

Will Plummer, pro, 6-2, 205, Gilbert, Ariz.

Regen Terry, wde, 6-3.5, 230, Florence, Ariz.

Dion Wilson, ath, 6-5.5, 260, Perris, Calif.

Majon Wright, s, 6-3, 200, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Arizona St.

Jordan Banks, olb, 6-1, 228, Harbor City, Calif.

Ben Bray, ot, 6-5, 275, Mesa, Ariz.

Chad Johnson Jr., wr, 6-2, 190, Los Angeles, Calif.

T Lee, ath, 5-11, 172, Buford, Ga.

Caleb McCullough, ilb, 6-2, 203, Oxnard, Calif.

Joe Moore, sde, 6-2.5, 239, Saint Louis, Mo.

Omarr Norman-Lott, dt, 6-2.5, 295, Sacramento, Calif.

Jacob Nunez, og, 6-3, 285, Lompoc, Calif.

Jamieson Sheahan, p, 6-0, 180, Australia

DJ Taylor, cb, 5-10, 185, Tampa, Fla.

DeaMonte Trayanum, rb, 5-11, 220, Akron, Ohio

Macen Williams, cb, 5-10.5, 165, Harbor City, Calif.

Johnny Wilson, wr, 6-6, 224, Calabasas, Calif.

Edward Woods, cb, 6-0, 175, Oakland, Calif.

Arkansas

Kelin Burrle, olb, 6-0, 205, Harvey, La.

Ray Curry Jr., ot, 6-6, 315, Memphis, Tenn.

Dominique Johnson, rb, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Myles Slusher, s, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jashaud Stewart, olb, 6-1.5, 223, Jonesboro, Ark.

Blayne Toll, sde, 6-5, 244, Hazen, Ark.

Catrell Wallace, olb, 6-5, 210, Bryant, Ark.

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, rb, 6-0, 210, Hogansville, Ga.

Elijah Canion, wr, 6-3, 190, Hollywood, Fla.

Ze’Vian Capers, wr, 6-3.5, 195, Alpharetta, Ga.

Brenden Coffey, ol, 6-6, 275, Oroville, Calif.

Marco Domio, ol, 6-2, 190, Brenham, Texas

J.J. Evans, wr, 6-2, 185, Montevallo, Ala.

Daniel Foster-Allen, sde, 6-4, 250, Mobile, Ala.

Chayil Garnett, dual, 6-1, 205, Lakeland, Fla.

Romello Height, olb, 6-5, 216, Dublin, Ga.

Kobe Hudson, wr, 6-1, 186, Lagrange, Ga.

Avery Jernigan, og, 6-3, 278, Blackshear, Ga.

Jeremiah Pegues, ath, 6-3, 285, Oxford, Miss.

Cameron Riley, olb, 6-3.5, 207, Evergreen, Ala.

Wesley Steiner, ilb, 6-0, 220, Warner Robins, Ga.

Ladarius Tennison, ath, 5-9, 193, Southwest Brevard Cnty, Fla.

Chris Thompson Jr., s, 6-2, 199, Duncanville, Texas

Desmond Tisdol, ilb, 6-0, 215, Rochelle, Ga.

Zykeivous Walker, sde, 6-4, 260, Ellaville, Ga.

Jeremiah Wright, og, 6-4, 320, Selma, Ala.

Killian Zierer, ol, 6-7, 290, Santa Clarita, Calif.

Baylor

Anthony Anyanwu, wde, 6-2, 231, Sachse, Texas

Jahdae Barron, cb, 5-11, 175, Austin, Texas

Gavin Byers, og, 6-5, 295, Colleyville, Texas

Jalen Celestine, s, 6-2, 192, Carencro, La.

Drake Dabney, te, 6-4.5, 228, Cypress, Texas

Will Garner, olb, 6-3, 187, Spring, Texas

Mose Jeffery, ol, 6-4, 330, Kilgore, Texas

Seth Jones, wr, 6-0, 180, Pearland, Texas

AJ McCarty, cb, 5-11, 180, Brownwood, Texas

Taye McWilliams, rb, 6-1.5, 202, Rosenberg, Texas

Brooks Miller, olb, 6-1, 195, West Monroe, La.

Devin Neal, cb, 6-0, 192, Lexington, Ky.

Chateau Reed, s, 6-2, 178, Lawton, Okla.

Theron Stroops, cb, 6-0, 175, Lancaster, Texas

James Sylvester, wde, 6-4, 225, Newton, Texas

Boston College

Denzel Blackwell, cb, 5-10, 165, Houston, Texas

Charlie Gordinier, te, 6-5, 225, Red Bank, N.J.

Andre Hines Jr., rb, 6-2, 205, Staten Island, N.Y.

Cameron Horsley, dt, 6-2, 271, Riverton, N.J.

Taji Johnson, wr, 6-3, 195, Powder Springs, Ga.

Hans Lillis, te, 6-4, 235, Fort Washington, Pa.

Jason Scott, cb, 6-0, 170, Laurel, Md.

Korey Smith, ilb, 6-1, 235, Hightstown, N.J.

Ozzy Trapilo, ot, 6-7, 275, Boston, Mass.

Brigham Young

Koa Eldredge, wr, 6-0, 185, Honolulu, Hawaii

Terence Fall, wr, 6-2, 185, San Bernardino, Calif.

Bruce Garrett, rb, 5-10, 190, Texarkana, Texas

Micah Harper, cb, 5-11, 170, Chandler, Ariz.

Nukuluve Helu, ath, 6-1, 195, Tooele, Utah

Christopher Jackson, wr, 6-0, 180, Walnut, Calif.

Tuipulotu Lai, sde, 6-3, 280, Lahaina, Hawaii

Sol-Jay Maiava, dual, 6-0, 190, Washington, District of Columbia

Alex Muti, olb, 6-3, 198, Kealakekua, Hawaii

Isaiah Tupou, og, 6-3, 316, Sacramento, Calif.

Jacques Wilson, cb, 5-11, 185, Culver, City

Josh Wilson, ilb, 6-0, 210, Draper, Utah

California

Ender Aguilar, ath, 6-5, 245, Anaheim, Calif.

Andy Alfieri, olb, 6-3, 220, Portland, Ore.

Justin Baker, apb, 5-8.5, 175, Burien, Wash.

Dejuan Butler, cb, 5-11, 180, Antioch, Calif.

Jaden Casey, pro, 6-1, 185, Calabasas, Calif.

Tommy Christakos, te, 6-4, 215, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ricky Correia, dt, 6-4, 359, Fresno, Calif.

Collin Gamble, cb, 5-10, 185, Argyle, Texas

Jeremiah Hunter, wr, 6-2, 178, Fresno, Calif.

Muelu Iosefa, olb, 6-3, 212, Mililani, Hawaii

Everett Johnson, ot, 6-7, 312, Turlock, Calif.

Zach Johnson, dual, 6-1, 190, Newhall, Calif.

Aidan Lee, ath, 6-2, 200, Mesa, Ariz.

Mason Mangum, wr, 5-11, 171, Austin, Texas

Stanley McKenzie, dt, 6-2, 270, Honolulu, Hawaii

Tyson McWilliams, cb, 6-2, 170, San Diego, Calif.

Damien Moore, rb, 5-10, 190, La Puente, Calif.

Trey Paster, ath, 6-1.5, 200, Atwater, Calif.

Jaedon Roberts, ath, 6-3, 280, Avon, Conn.

D.J. Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, Sammamish, Wash.

Ethan Saunders, dt, 6-3, 275, Perris, Calif.

Chris Street, rb, 5-8, 191, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Isaiah Young, cb, 5-9, 156, Corona, Calif.

Clemson

Sergio Allen, ilb, 6-0.5, 217, Fort Valley, Ga.

Demarkcus Bowman, rb, 5-10, 191, Lakeland, Fla.

Bryan Bresee, dt, 6-5, 290, Damascus, Md.

Demonte Capehart, dt, 6-4.5, 295, Hartsville, S.C.

Fred Davis II, cb, 6-0, 192, Jacksonville, Fla.

Sage Ennis, te, 6-4, 220, Tallahassee, Fla.

Malcolm Greene, s, 5-10, 180, Highland Springs, Va.

Trent Howard, og, 6-3.5, 283, Birmingham, Ala.

Mitchell Mayes, og, 6-3.5, 306, Raleigh, N.C.

RJ Mickens, s, 6-0.5, 197, Southlake, Texas

Myles Murphy, sde, 6-5, 260, Powder Springs, Ga.

Walker Parks, ot, 6-5, 275, Lexington, Ky.

Kobe Pryor, rb, 5-10, 205, Cedartown, Ga.

Trenton Simpson, olb, 6-3, 224, Charlotte, N.C.

Kevin Swint, ilb, 6-2.5, 243, Carrollton, Ga.

Paul Tchio, og, 6-5, 299, Alpharetta, Ga.

Bryn Tucker, og, 6-5, 305, Knoxville, Tenn.

DJ Uiagalelei, pro, 6-4.5, 246, Bellflower, Calif.

Tyler Venables, s, 5-10, 191, Central, S.C.

E.J. Williams, wr, 6-3, 188, Phenix City, Ala.

John Williams, ot, 6-5, 270, Canton, Ga.

Tre Williams, dt, 6-2.5, 306, Washington, District of Columbia

Colorado

Jordan Berry, dt, 6-2, 323, Harbor City, Calif.

Chris Carpenter, wr, 5-11, 170, Jacksonville, Texas

Caleb Fauria, te, 6-5, 220, North Attleboro, Mass.

Christian Gonzalez, s, 6-1, 193, The Colony, Texas

Devin Grant, wde, 6-2, 230, San Antonio, Texas

Justin Jackson, sde, 6-3, 285, Senatobia, Miss.

Carson Lee, oc, 6-3, 320, Englewood, Colo.

Montana Lemonious-Craig, ath, 6-2, 185, Inglewood, Calif.

Brendon Lewis, dual, 6-3, 209, Melissa, Texas

Gerad Lichtenhan, ot, 6-8.5, 345, Davis, Calif.

Keith Miller, wr, 6-2, 209, The Colony, Texas

Louis Passarello, te, 6-5, 240, Palo Alto, Calif.

Toren Pittman, olb, 6-3, 190, Frisco, Texas

Brenden Rice, wr, 6-2, 204, Chandler, Ariz.

Jaylen Striker, cb, 6-2, 195, Independence, Kan.

Guy Thomas, olb, 6-3, 232, Miami, Fla.

Alvin Williams, wde, 6-4, 220, Ellenwood, Ga.

Mister Williams, olb, 6-0, 218, Westlake Village, Calif.

Jake Wray, ot, 6-5, 300, Marietta, Ga.

Connecticut

Marques Alexander, wde, 6-2, 210, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Reyan Blake, cb, 6-0, 190, Loxahatchee, Fla.

Brian Brewton, rb, 5-7, 167, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Darius Bush, wr, 5-10, 179, Savannah, Ga.

Nathan Carter, rb, 5-10, 190, Rochester, N.Y.

Alfred Chea, cb, 6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla.

Zach Early, ol, 6-3, 300, Perry, Ohio

Quay Evans, dt, 6-2.5, 278, Chester, S.C.

Desmond Fogle, lb, 6-1, 205, Kingsland, Ga.

Christopher Fortin, ot, 6-5, 270, Montreal, Canada

Nick Harris, ath, 6-5, 210, Marriottsville, Md.

Brendan Heatherman, te, 6-4, 240, Stafford, Va.

Carter Hooper, sde, 6-5, 234, Toronto, Canada

Keelan Marion, wr, 6-0, 180, Atlanta, Ga.

Collin McCarthy, sde, 6-7, 240, Jackson, N.J.

Brandon Niemenski, wr, 6-4, 204, Mountain Top, Pa.

Robby Rochester, ol, 6-5, 255, Southlake, Texas

Jonathan Senecal, dual, 6-1, 190, Quebec City, Canada

Sidney Walker, ol, 6-2, 273, Crestview, Fla.

Alex Wyant, ol, 6-5, 310, Santa Ana, Calif.

Duke

Graham Barton, og, 6-5, 300, Brentwood, Tenn.

Malik Bowen, wr, 6-2, 180, Mount Juliet, Tenn.

Nicky Dalmolin, wr, 6-4, 199, Cumming, Ga.

Luca Diamont, dual, 6-3, 185, Los Angeles, Calif.

Cole Finney, te, 6-6, 220, Hingham, Mass.

Isaiah Fisher-Smith, s, 5-10, 197, Greensboro, N.C.

Christian Hood, ilb, 6-0, 205, Missouri City, Texas

Da’Quan Johnson, ath, 5-11.5, 175, Flomaton, Ala.

Dorian Mausi, olb, 6-2, 215, Detroit, Mich.

Aeneas Peebles, dt, 6-2, 265, Knightdale, N.C.

Calib Perez, ot, 6-5, 270, Pearland, Texas

Michael Reese, dt, 6-4, 260, Antioch, Tenn.

Jontavis Robertson, wr, 6-0, 180, Gray, Ga.

Gary Smith, og, 6-2, 310, Shelbyville, Tenn.

Ryan Smith, ilb, 6-2, 200, Kennesaw, Ga.

Jaylen Stinson, ath, 5-8, 160, Opelika, Ala.

East Tennessee St.

Macho Arza, wr, 6-0, 188, Miami, Fla.

Devon Brantley, lb/de, 6-2, 215, Miami, Fla.

Cade Larkins, qb, 6-2, 205, Jonesborough, Tenn.

Chandler Martin, lb, 6-0, 215, Lithonia, Ga.

George Odimegwu, wr, 5-10.5, 170, Spring Hill, Tenn.

Colton Webb, de, 6-4, 255, Powell, Tenn.

Nolan Wishon, ol, 6-6, 240, Bristol, Tenn.

Florida

Damarcus Beckwith, ath, 6-5, 215, Florence, Ala.

Joshua Braun, ot, 6-6, 335, Live Oak, Fla.

Johnnie Brown, dt, 6-2, 250, Tampa, Fla.

Jeremy Crawshaw, p, 6-3, 190, Sydney, Australia

Gervon Dexter, dt, 6-6.5, 286, Lake Wales, Fla.

Jaquavion Fraziars, wr, 6-3.5, 194, Dunnellon, Fla.

Lamar Goods, dt, 6-3, 310, Oakdale, Conn.

Fenley Graham, cb, 5-8.5, 171, Lakeland, Fla.

Avery Helm, cb, 6-2, 170, Missouri City, Texas

Tre’Vez Johnson, s, 5-11, 175, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jalen Lee, dt, 6-3, 294, Watson, La.

Richard Leonard, og, 6-2, 320, Cocoa, Fla.

Mordecai McDaniel, cb, 6-1, 195, Washington, District of Columbia

Gerald Mincey, ot, 6-5, 320, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jonathan Odom, te, 6-5, 250, Tampa, Fla.

Ethan Pouncey, cb, 6-1, 160, Winter Park, Fla.

Antwaun Powell, wde, 6-3, 234, Portsmouth, Va.

Anthony Richardson, dual, 6-4, 224, Gainesville, Fla.

Jahari Rogers, cb, 6-0, 170, Arlington, Texas

Rashad Torrence II, s, 6-0, 195, Marietta, Ga.

Derek Wingo, olb, 6-2, 210, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Florida St.

Carter Boatwright, te, 6-5, 225, Moultrie, Ga.

Stephen Dix Jr., olb, 6-2, 210, Orlando, Fla.

Ja’Khi Douglas, wr, 5-9, 187, Houma, La.

Josh Griffis, wde, 6-4, 245, Bradenton, Fla.

Zane Herring, og, 6-5, 300, Madison, Fla.

Alex Mastromanno, p, 6-3, 180, Melbourne, VC

Jayion McCluster, ilb, 6-1, 206, Largo, Fla.

Jadarius McKnight, s, 6-0, 195, Fort Myers, Fla.

Kentron Poitier, wr, 6-2, 200, Miami, Fla.

Chubba Purdy, dual, 6-2, 210, Gilbert, Ariz.

Bryan Robinson, wr, 6-1, 179, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tate Rodemaker, pro, 6-4, 190, Valdosta, Ga.

Emanuel Rogers, dt, 6-6, 317, Jensen Beach, Fla.

Thomas Shrader, oc, 6-4, 283, Venice, Fla.

Demorie Tate, cb, 6-1, 189, Orlando, Fla.

Lawrance Toafili, rb, 6-0, 180, Largo, Fla.

Georgia

Carson Beck, pro, 6-4.5, 226, Jacksonville, Fla.

Warren Brinson, dt, 6-4.5, 290, Bradenton, Fla.

Major Burns, s, 6-2, 176, Baton Rouge, La.

Jalen Carter, dt, 6-4, 301, Apopka, Fla.

Jalen Kimber, cb, 6-0, 170, Arlington, Texas

Chad Lindberg, ot, 6-6.5, 327, League City, Texas

Kendall Milton, rb, 6-1.5, 215, Clovis, Calif.

Tate Ratledge, ot, 6-6, 322, Rome, Ga.

Justin Robinson, wr, 6-4, 200, Mcdonough, Ga.

Marcus Rosemy, wr, 6-2, 195, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mekhail Sherman, olb, 6-3, 234, Washington, District of Columbia

Arian Smith, wr, 6-1, 170, Lakeland, Fla.

Nazir Stackhouse, dt, 6-3.5, 306, Decatur, Ga.

Devin Willock, ot, 6-6, 345, Paramus, N.J.

Jared Zirkel, k, 6-3, 185, Kerrville, Texas

Georgia Tech

Avery Boyd, wr, 6-3, 200, Tallahassee, Fla.

Miles Brooks, cb, 6-2, 183, Jacksonville, Fla.

Khatavian Franks, ath, 6-2, 200, Fairburn, Ga.

Bryce Gowdy, wr, 6-2, 207, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Wing Green, ot, 6-7, 270, Leesburg, Ga.

Jalen Huff, cb, 6-0, 176, Buford, Ga.

Jared Ivey, wde, 6-6, 222, Suwanee, Ga.

Emmanuel Johnson, sde, 6-5, 252, North Charleston, S.C.

Kyle Kennard, wde, 6-4, 201, Atlanta, Ga.

Ryan King, wr, 6-3, 205, Loganville, Ga.

Nate McCollum, wr, 5-10, 180, Hampton, Ga.

Tyson Meiguez, olb, 6-2, 210, Fairburn, Ga.

Michael Rankins, ot, 6-5, 285, Ruskin, Fla.

Jeff Sims, dual, 6-3, 205, Jacksonville, Fla.

Akelo Stone, sde, 6-2, 252, Savannah, Ga.

Paula Vaipulu, oc, 6-3, 303, Channelview, Texas

Billy Ward, te, 6-4, 245, Locust Grove, Ga.

Khaya Wright, olb, 6-3, 210, Miami, Fla.

Illinois

Cooper Davis, sde, 6-5, 245, Melbourne, Fla.

James Frenchie, wr, 5-9, 175, Saint Louis, Mo.

Lavar Gardner, lb, 6-11, 195, Hutchinson, Kan.

Phifer Griffin, ot, 6-6, 290, Monroe, N.C.

Reggie Love, rb, 5-10, 195, Saint Louis, Mo.

Quinton McCoy, dt, 6-2, 261, Valrico, Fla.

Jerzhan Newton, sde, 6-3, 255, Clearwater, Fla.

Tre’von Riggins, dt, 6-1.5, 265, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Anthony Shipton, dt, 6-4, 295, Norwalk, Conn.

Gregory Spann, dual, 6-4, 194, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Blaise Sparks, ot, 6-7, 301, North Fort Myers, Fla.

Kevin Tyler, ot, 6-5, 295, Saint Louis, Mo.

Indiana

David Baker, wr, 6-2, 196, Indianapolis, Ind.

Tim Baldwin, rb, 6-0, 195, Nokesville, Va.

AJ Barner, te, 6-5, 225, Aurora, Ohio

Bryson Bonds, s, 6-1, 189, Crowley, Texas

Brady Feeney, og, 6-4, 285, Saint Louis, Mo.

Luke Haggard, ol, 6-6, 280, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Randy Holtz, ot, 6-6, 342, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Christopher Keys, cb, 6-1, 165, Collins, Miss.

Cameron Knight, og, 6-3, 270, Noblesville, Ind.

Damarjhe Lewis, dt, 6-2, 273, Griffin, Ga.

Caleb Murphy, wde, 6-4, 250, Campbellsburg, Ind.

Lemuel Neely-Watley, cb, 5-11, 170, Detroit, Mich.

Coleon Smith, ot, 6-6, 340, Belleville, Mich.

Javon Swinton, ath, 6-1, 160, Stafford, Va.

Luke Wiginton, ot, 6-5, 275, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dexter Williams, dual, 6-1, 190, Macon, Ga.

Jalen Williams, te, 6-7, 200, Apopka, Fla.

Rashawn Williams, wr, 6-1, 185, Detroit, Mich.

Ty Wise, olb, 6-2, 210, Carmel, Ind.

Iowa

Yahya Black, sde, 6-6, 250, Hutdhinson, Kan.

Reggie Bracy, s, 6-0, 190, Mobile, Ala.

Isaiah Bruce, dt, 6-1, 270, Lena, Ill.

Brenden Deasfernandes, cb, 6-1, 160, Belleville, Mich.

Tyler Elsbury, og, 6-5.5, 292, Byron, Ill.

Jay Higgins, ilb, 6-2, 215, Indianapolis, Ind.

Deuce Hogan, pro, 6-3.5, 197, Grapevine, Texas

Ethan Hurkett, ilb, 6-3, 230, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Logan Jones, sde, 6-3, 255, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Luke Lachey, te, 6-6, 220, Columbus, Ohio

AJ Lawson, wr, 6-1, 177, Decatur, Ill.

Quavon Matthews, wr, 5-11, 165, Largo, Fla.

Mason Richman, ot, 6-6, 252, Stilwell, Kan.

Lukas Van Ness, sde, 6-5, 240, Barrington, Ill.

Diante Vines, wr, 5-11, 189, Watertown, Conn.

Josh Volk, og, 6-4, 295, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Gavin Williams, rb, 6-0, 195, Des Moines, Iowa

Leshon Williams, rb, 5-10, 208, Oak Lawn, Ill.

Elijah Yelverton, te, 6-5, 225, Dallas, Texas

Iowa St.

Michal Antoine, cb, 5-11, 173, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Latrell Bankston, dt, 6-3, 300, Woodstock, Ga.

Aidan Bitter, wr, 6-3, 175, Lutz, Fla.

Aidan Bouman, pro, 6-5, 200, Buffalo, Minn.

Mason Chambers, s, 6-0, 190, Schertz, Texas

Hunter Dekkers, dual, 6-2, 223, Hawarden, Iowa

Koby Hathcock, ls, 5-11, 200, Mesa, Ariz.

Xavier Hutchinson, wr, 6-3, 200, Jacksonville, Fla.

Daniel Jackson, wr, 6-1, 209, Cibolo, Texas

Craig McDonald, s, 6-2, 190, Minneapolis, Minn.

Tyler Miller, ot, 6-8.5, 274, Jefferson, Iowa

Jordyn Morgan, s, 6-0, 175, San Antonio, Texas

Hayden Pauls, ot, 6-4, 263, Emporia, Kan.

Cole Pedersen, olb, 6-3, 215, Leon, Iowa

Brady Petersen, ot, 6-5, 270, Ankeny, Iowa

Sam Rengert, ot, 6-7, 285, Milford Center, Ohio

Willis Singleton, dt, 6-1, 301, Gurnee, Ill.

Ar’Quel Smith, olb, 5-11, 200, Naples, Fla.

T.J. Tampa, wr, 6-2, 171, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Johnny Wilson, sde, 6-3, 250, Kansas City, Mo.

Hunter Zenzen, olb, 6-3, 215, Barnesville, Minn.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.