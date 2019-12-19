Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Football Early National Signings

December 19, 2019 5:55 pm
 
12 min read
      

Alabama

Will Anderson, wde, 6-3, 233, Hampton, Ga.

Brian Branch, s, 6-0, 182, Tyrone, Ga.

Chris Braswell, wde, 6-3, 220, Baltimore, Md.

Jackson Bratton, ilb, 6-3, 233, Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Advertisement

Caden Clark, te, 6-3.5, 245, Akron, Ohio

Javion Cohen, ot, 6-5, 295, Phenix City, Ala.

Kyle Edwards, rb, 6-0, 210, Destrehan, La.

Traeshon Holden, wr, 6-3, 195, Harbor City, Calif.

Thaiu Jones-Bell, wr, 5-11, 187, Hallandale, Fla.

Demouy Kennedy, ilb, 6-3, 215, Theodore, Ala.

Jah-Marien Latham, dt, 6-3, 280, Reform, Ala.

Jase McClellan, rb, 5-10.5, 202, Aledo, Texas

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Seth McLaughlin, oc, 6-4, 270, Buford, Ga.

Malachi Moore, s, 6-0, 180, Trussville, Ala.

Jahquez Robinson, cb, 6-1.5, 190, Jacksonville, Fla.

Quandarrius Robinson, olb, 6-5, 217, Birmingham, Ala.

Drew Sanders, ath, 6-5, 232, Denton, Texas

Timothy Smith, dt, 6-4, 320, Sebastian, Fla.

Kristian Story, ath, 6-1, 210, Lanett, Ala.

Ronald Williams, db, 6-2, 190, hutchinson, Kan.

Roydell Williams, rb, 5-10, 202, Hueytown, Ala.

Bryce Young, dual, 5-11, 183, Santa Ana, Calif.

Arizona

Josh Baker, oc, 6-3, 280, Eureka, Mo.

Khary Crump, cb, 5-10.5, 175, Culver City, Calif.

Woody Jean, ot, 6-4, 287, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Jalen John, rb, 5-11, 180, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Tyler Loop, k, 6-0, 160, Lucas, Texas

Stacey Marshall Jr., te, 6-5, 255, Hutchinson, Kan.

Dyelan Miller, wr, 6-3, 190, Peoria, Ariz.

Roberto Miranda, te, 6-3, 225, Berlin, Germany

Will Plummer, pro, 6-2, 205, Gilbert, Ariz.

Regen Terry, wde, 6-3.5, 230, Florence, Ariz.

Dion Wilson, ath, 6-5.5, 260, Perris, Calif.

Majon Wright, s, 6-3, 200, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Arizona St.

Jordan Banks, olb, 6-1, 228, Harbor City, Calif.

Ben Bray, ot, 6-5, 275, Mesa, Ariz.

Chad Johnson Jr., wr, 6-2, 190, Los Angeles, Calif.

T Lee, ath, 5-11, 172, Buford, Ga.

Caleb McCullough, ilb, 6-2, 203, Oxnard, Calif.

Joe Moore, sde, 6-2.5, 239, Saint Louis, Mo.

Omarr Norman-Lott, dt, 6-2.5, 295, Sacramento, Calif.

Jacob Nunez, og, 6-3, 285, Lompoc, Calif.

DJ Taylor, cb, 5-10, 185, Tampa, Fla.

DeaMonte Trayanum, rb, 5-11, 220, Akron, Ohio

Macen Williams, cb, 5-10.5, 165, Harbor City, Calif.

Johnny Wilson, wr, 6-6, 224, Calabasas, Calif.

Edward Woods, cb, 6-0, 175, Oakland, Calif.

Arkansas

Kelin Burrle, olb, 6-0, 205, Harvey, La.

Ray Curry Jr., ot, 6-6, 315, Memphis, Tenn.

Dominique Johnson, rb, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Myles Slusher, s, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Jashaud Stewart, olb, 6-1.5, 223, Jonesboro, Ark.

Blayne Toll, sde, 6-5, 244, Hazen, Ark.

Darin Turner, wr, 6-2.5, 206, Memphis, Tenn.

Catrell Wallace, olb, 6-5, 210, Bryant, Ark.

Julius Coates, de, 6-3, 195, Memphis, Tenn.

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, rb, 6-0, 210, Hogansville, Ga.

Elijah Canion, wr, 6-3, 190, Hollywood, Fla.

Ze’Vian Capers, wr, 6-3.5, 195, Alpharetta, Ga.

Brenden Coffey, ol, 6-6, 275, Oroville, Calif.

Marco Domio, ol, 6-2, 190, Brenham, Texas

J.J. Evans, wr, 6-2, 185, Montevallo, Ala.

Daniel Foster-Allen, sde, 6-4, 250, Mobile, Ala.

Chayil Garnett, dual, 6-1, 205, Lakeland, Fla.

Romello Height, olb, 6-5, 216, Dublin, Ga.

Kobe Hudson, wr, 6-1, 186, Lagrange, Ga.

Avery Jernigan, og, 6-3, 278, Blackshear, Ga.

Tate Johnson, og, 6-4, 310, Hogansville, Ga.

Jeremiah Pegues, ath, 6-3, 285, Oxford, Miss.

Eric Reed, s, 6-1, 197, Shreveport, La.

Cameron Riley, olb, 6-3.5, 207, Evergreen, Ala.

Wesley Steiner, ilb, 6-0, 220, Warner Robins, Ga.

Ladarius Tennison, ath, 5-9, 193, Southwest Brevard, Fla.

Chris Thompson Jr., s, 6-2, 199, Duncanville, Texas

Desmond Tisdol, ilb, 6-0, 215, Rochelle, Ga.

Zykeivous Walker, sde, 6-4, 260, Ellaville, Ga.

Jeremiah Wright, og, 6-4, 320, Selma, Ala.

Killian Zierer, ol, 6-7, 290, Santa Clarita, Calif.

Baylor

Anthony Anyanwu, wde, 6-2, 231, Sachse, Texas

Jahdae Barron, cb, 5-11, 175, Austin, Texas

Gavin Byers, og, 6-5, 295, Colleyville, Texas

Drake Dabney, te, 6-4.5, 228, Cypress, Texas

Will Garner, olb, 6-3, 187, Spring, Texas

Mose Jeffery, ol, 6-4, 330, Kilgore, Texas

Seth Jones, wr, 6-0, 180, Pearland, Texas

AJ McCarty, cb, 5-11, 180, Brownwood, Texas

Taye McWilliams, rb, 6-1.5, 202, Rosenberg, Texas

Brooks Miller, olb, 6-1, 195, West Monroe, La.

Devin Neal, cb, 6-0, 192, Lexington, Ky.

James Sylvester, wde, 6-4, 225, Newton, Texas

Boston College

Denzel Blackwell, cb, 5-10, 165, Houston, Texas

Charlie Gordinier, te, 6-5, 225, Red Bank, N.J.

Andre Hines Jr., rb,rb, 6-2, 205, Staten Island, N.Y.

Cameron Horsley, dt, 6-2, 271, Riverton, N.J.

Taji Johnson, wr, 6-3, 195, Powder Springs, Ga.

Hans Lillis, te, 6-4, 235, Fort Washington, Pa.

Jason Scott, cb, 6-0, 170, Laurel, Md.

Korey Smith, ilb, 6-1, 235, Hightstown, N.J.

Ozzy Trapilo, ot, 6-7, 275, Boston, Mass.

Brigham Young

Koa Eldredge, wr, 6-0, 185, Honolulu, Hawaii

Kody Epps, wr, 5-10.5, 170, Santa Ana, Calif.

Terence Fall, wr, 6-2, 185, San Bernardino, Calif.

Bruce Garrett, rb, 5-10, 190, Texarkana, Texas

Micah Harper, cb, 5-11, 170, Chandler, Ariz.

Nukuluve Helu, ath, 6-1, 195, Tooele, Utah

Christopher Jackson, wr, 6-0, 180, Walnut, Calif.

Tuipulotu Lai, sde, 6-3, 280, Lahaina, Hawaii

Josh Larsen, ath, 6-4, 230, Woods Cross, Utah

Sol-Jay Maiava, dual, 6-0, 190, Washington, District of Columbia

Alex Muti, olb, 6-3, 198, Kealakekua, Hawaii

Isaiah Tupou, og, 6-3, 316, Sacramento, Calif.

Jacques Wilson, cb, 5-11, 185, Culver, City

Josh Wilson, ilb, 6-0, 210, Draper, Utah

California

Ender Aguilar, ath, 6-5, 245, Anaheim, Calif.

Andy Alfieri, olb, 6-3, 220, Portland, Ore.

Justin Baker, apb, 5-8.5, 175, Burien, Wash.

Dejuan Butler, cb, 5-11, 180, Antioch, Calif.

Jaden Casey, pro, 6-1, 185, Calabasas, Calif.

Tommy Christakos, te, 6-4, 215, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Ricky Correia, dt, 6-4, 359, Fresno, Calif.

Collin Gamble, cb, 5-10, 185, Argyle, Texas

Jeremiah Hunter, wr, 6-2, 178, Fresno, Calif.

Muelu Iosefa, olb, 6-3, 212, Mililani, Hawaii

Everett Johnson, ot, 6-7, 312, Turlock, Calif.

Zach Johnson, dual, 6-1, 190, Newhall, Calif.

Aidan Lee, ath, 6-2, 200, Mesa, Ariz.

Mason Mangum, wr, 5-11, 171, Austin, Texas

Stanley McKenzie, dt, 6-2, 270, Honolulu, Hawaii

Tyson McWilliams, cb, 6-2, 170, San Diego, Calif.

Damien Moore, rb, 5-10, 190, La Puente, Calif.

Jake Muller, te, 6-5, 235, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Trey Paster, ath, 6-1.5, 200, Atwater, Calif.

Jaedon Roberts, ath, 6-3, 280, Avon, Conn.

D.J. Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, Sammamish, Wash.

Ethan Saunders, dt, 6-3, 275, Perris, Calif.

Chris Street, rb, 5-8, 191, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Isaiah Young, cb, 5-9, 156, Corona, Calif.

Clemson

Ajou Ajou, wr, 6-3, 210, Brooks, Canada

Sergio Allen, ilb, 6-0.5, 217, Fort Valley, Ga.

Demarkcus Bowman, rb, 5-10, 191, Lakeland, Fla.

Bryan Bresee, dt, 6-5, 290, Damascus, Md.

Demonte Capehart, dt, 6-4.5, 295, Hartsville, S.C.

Fred Davis II, cb, 6-0, 192, Jacksonville, Fla.

Sage Ennis, te, 6-4, 220, Tallahassee, Fla.

Malcolm Greene, s, 5-10, 180, Highland Springs, Va.

Trent Howard, og, 6-3.5, 283, Birmingham, Ala.

Mitchell Mayes, og, 6-3.5, 306, Raleigh, N.C.

RJ Mickens, s, 6-0.5, 197, Southlake, Texas

Myles Murphy, sde, 6-5, 260, Powder Springs, Ga.

Walker Parks, ot, 6-5, 275, Lexington, Ky.

Kobe Pryor, rb, 5-10, 205, Cedartown, Ga.

Trenton Simpson, olb, 6-3, 224, Charlotte, N.C.

Kevin Swint, ilb, 6-2.5, 243, Carrollton, Ga.

Paul Tchio, og, 6-5, 299, Alpharetta, Ga.

Bryn Tucker, og, 6-5, 305, Knoxville, Tenn.

DJ Uiagalelei, pro, 6-4.5, 246, Bellflower, Calif.

Tyler Venables, s, 5-10, 191, Central, S.C.

E.J. Williams, wr, 6-3, 188, Phenix City, Ala.

John Williams, ot, 6-5, 270, Canton, Ga.

Tre Williams, dt, 6-2.5, 306, Washington, District of Columbia

Colorado

Jordan Berry, dt, 6-2, 323, Harbor City, Calif.

Chris Carpenter, wr, 5-11, 170, Jacksonville, Texas

Caleb Fauria, te, 6-5, 220, North Attleboro, Mass.

Christian Gonzalez, s, 6-1, 193, The Colony, Texas

Devin Grant, wde, 6-2, 230, San Antonio, Texas

Justin Jackson, sde, 6-3, 285, Senatobia, Miss.

Carson Lee, oc, 6-3, 320, Englewood, Colo.

Montana Lemonious-Craig, ath, 6-2, 185, Inglewood, Calif.

Brendon Lewis, dual, 6-3, 209, Melissa, Texas

Gerad Lichtenhan, ot, 6-8.5, 345, Davis, Calif.

Keith Miller, wr, 6-2, 209, The Colony, Texas

Louis Passarello, te, 6-5, 240, Palo Alto, Calif.

Toren Pittman, olb, 6-3, 190, Frisco, Texas

Brenden Rice, wr, 6-2, 204, Chandler, Ariz.

Jaylen Striker, cb, 6-2, 195, Independence, Kan.

Guy Thomas, olb, 6-3, 232, Miami, Fla.

Alvin Williams, wde, 6-4, 220, Ellenwood, Ga.

Mister Williams, olb, 6-0, 218, Westlake Village, Calif.

Jake Wray, ot, 6-5, 300, Marietta, Ga.

Connecticut

Marques Alexander, wde, 6-2, 210, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Reyan Blake, cb, 6-0, 190, Loxahatchee, Fla.

Brian Brewton, rb, 5-7, 167, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Darius Bush, wr, 5-10, 179, Savannah, Ga.

Nathan Carter, rb, 5-10, 190, Rochester, N.Y.

Alfred Chea, cb, 6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla.

Zach Early, ol, 6-3, 300, Perry, Ohio

Quay Evans, dt, 6-2.5, 278, Chester, S.C.

Desmond Fogle, lb, 6-1, 205, Kingsland, Ga.

Christopher Fortin, ot, 6-5, 270, Montreal, Canada

Nick Harris, ath, 6-5, 210, Marriottsville, Md.

Brendan Heatherman, te, 6-4, 240, Stafford, Va.

Carter Hooper, sde, 6-5, 234, Toronto, Canada

Keelan Marion, wr, 6-0, 180, Atlanta, Ga.

Collin McCarthy, sde, 6-7, 240, Jackson, N.J.

Brandon Niemenski, wr, 6-4, 204, Mountain Top, Pa.

Robby Rochester, ol, 6-5, 255, Southlake, Texas

Jonathan Senecal, dual, 6-1, 190, Quebec City, Canada

Sidney Walker, ol, 6-2, 273, Crestview, Fla.

Alex Wyant, ol, 6-5, 310, Santa Ana, Calif.

Duke

Graham Barton, og, 6-5, 300, Brentwood, Tenn.

Malik Bowen, wr, 6-2, 180, Mount Juliet, Tenn.

Nicky Dalmolin, wr, 6-4, 199, Cumming, Ga.

Luca Diamont, dual, 6-3, 185, Los Angeles, Calif.

Cole Finney, te, 6-6, 220, Hingham, Mass.

Isaiah Fisher-Smith, s, 5-10, 197, Greensboro, N.C.

Christian Hood, ilb, 6-0, 205, Missouri City, Texas

Da’Quan Johnson, ath, 5-11.5, 175, Flomaton, Ala.

Dorian Mausi, olb, 6-2, 215, Detroit, Mich.

Aeneas Peebles, dt, 6-2, 265, Knightdale, N.C.

Calib Perez, ot, 6-5, 270, Pearland, Texas

Michael Reese, dt, 6-4, 260, Antioch, Tenn.

Jontavis Robertson, wr, 6-0, 180, Gray, Ga.

Gary Smith, og, 6-2, 310, Shelbyville, Tenn.

Ryan Smith, ilb, 6-2, 200, Kennesaw, Ga.

Jaylen Stinson, ath, 5-8, 160, Opelika, Ala.

Florida

Joshua Braun, ot, 6-6, 335, Live Oak, Fla.

Johnnie Brown, dt, 6-2, 250, Tampa, Fla.

Jeremy Crawshaw, p, 6-3, 190, Sydney, Australia

Gervon Dexter, dt, 6-6.5, 286, Lake Wales, Fla.

Jaquavion Fraziars, wr, 6-3.5, 194, Dunnellon, Fla.

Lamar Goods, dt, 6-3, 310, Oakdale, Conn.

Fenley Graham, cb, 5-8.5, 171, Lakeland, Fla.

Avery Helm, cb, 6-2, 170, Missouri City, Texas

Tre’Vez Johnson, s, 5-11, 175, Jacksonville, Fla.

Jalen Lee, dt, 6-3, 294, Watson, La.

Richard Leonard, og, 6-2, 320, Cocoa, Fla.

Mordecai McDaniel, cb, 6-1, 195, Washington, District of Columbia

Gerald Mincey, ot, 6-5, 320, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jonathan Odom, te, 6-5, 250, Tampa, Fla.

Ethan Pouncey, cb, 6-1, 160, Winter Park, Fla.

Antwaun Powell, de, 6-3, 244, Portsmouth, Va.

Anthony Richardson, dual, 6-4, 224, Gainesville, Fla.

Jahari Rogers, cb, 6-0, 170, Arlington, Texas

Rashad Torrence II, s, 6-0, 195, Marietta, Ga.

Issiah Walker Jr., ot, 6-4, 309, Miami, Fla.

Derek Wingo, olb, 6-2, 210, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Florida St.

Carter Boatwright, te, 6-5, 225, Moultrie, Ga.

Stephen Dix Jr., olb, 6-2, 210, Orlando, Fla.

Ja’Khi Douglas, wr, 5-9, 187, Houma, La.

Josh Griffis, wde, 6-4, 245, Bradenton, Fla.

Zane Herring, og, 6-5, 300, Madison, Fla.

Alex Mastromanno, p, 6-3, 180, Melbourne, Australia

Jayion McCluster, ilb, 6-1, 206, Largo, Fla.

Jadarius McKnight, s, 6-0, 195, Fort Myers, Fla.

Kentron Poitier, wr, 6-2, 200, Miami, Fla.

Chubba Purdy, dual, 6-2, 210, Gilbert, Ariz.

Bryan Robinson, wr, 6-1, 179, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tate Rodemaker, pro, 6-4, 190, Valdosta, Ga.

Emanuel Rogers, dt, 6-6, 317, Jensen Beach, Fla.

Thomas Shrader, oc, 6-4, 283, Venice, Fla.

Demorie Tate, cb, 6-1, 189, Orlando, Fla.

Lawrance Toafili, rb, 6-0, 180, Largo, Fla.

Lloyd Willis, ot, 6-7, 290, Miami, Fla.

Georgia

Carson Beck, pro, 6-4.5, 226, Jacksonville, Fla.

Austin Blaske, ot, 6-5, 278, Guyton, Ga.

Warren Brinson, dt, 6-4.5, 290, Bradenton, Fla.

Major Burns, s, 6-2, 176, Baton Rouge, La.

Jermaine Burton, wr, 6-0.5, 190, Calabasas, Calif.

Jalen Carter, dt, 6-4, 301, Apopka, Fla.

Jalen Kimber, cb, 6-0, 170, Arlington, Texas

Chad Lindberg, ot, 6-6.5, 327, League City, Texas

Kendall Milton, rb, 6-1.5, 215, Clovis, Calif.

Tate Ratledge, ot, 6-6, 322, Rome, Ga.

Justin Robinson, wr, 6-4, 200, Mcdonough, Ga.

Marcus Rosemy, wr, 6-2, 195, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mekhail Sherman, olb, 6-3, 234, Washington, District of Columbia

Arian Smith, wr, 6-1, 170, Lakeland, Fla.

Nazir Stackhouse, dt, 6-3.5, 306, Decatur, Ga.

Devin Willock, ot, 6-6, 345, Paramus, N.J.

Jared Zirkel, k, 6-3, 185, Kerrville, Texas

Georgia Tech

Avery Boyd, wr, 6-3, 200, Tallahassee, Fla.

Miles Brooks, cb, 6-2, 183, Jacksonville, Fla.

Khatavian Franks, ath, 6-2, 200, Fairburn, Ga.

Tucker Gleason, pro, 6-2, 208, Tampa, Fla.

Bryce Gowdy, wr, 6-2, 207, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Wing Green, ot, 6-7, 270, Leesburg, Ga.

Jalen Huff, cb, 6-0, 176, Buford, Ga.

Jared Ivey, wde, 6-6, 222, Suwanee, Ga.

Emmanuel Johnson, sde, 6-5, 252, North Charleston, S.C.

Kyle Kennard, wde, 6-4, 201, Atlanta, Ga.

Ryan King, wr, 6-3, 205, Loganville, Ga.

Nate McCollum, wr, 5-10, 180, Hampton, Ga.

Tyson Meiguez, olb, 6-2, 210, Fairburn, Ga.

Michael Rankins, ot, 6-5, 285, Ruskin, Fla.

Jeff Sims, dual, 6-3, 205, Jacksonville, Fla.

Ryan Spiers, og, 6-3, 280, Biloxi, Miss.

Akelo Stone, sde, 6-2, 252, Savannah, Ga.

Paula Vaipulu, oc, 6-3, 303, Channelview, Texas

Billy Ward, te, 6-4, 245, Locust Grove, Ga.

Jordan Williams, ot, 6-6, 303, Gainesville, Ga.

Khaya Wright, olb, 6-3, 210, Miami, Fla.

Illinois

Cooper Davis, sde, 6-5, 245, Melbourne, Fla.

James Frenchie, wr, 5-9, 175, Saint Louis, Mo.

Lavar Gardner, lb, 6-11, 195, Hutchinson, Kan.

Phifer Griffin, ot, 6-6, 290, Monroe, N.C.

Reggie Love, rb, 5-10, 195, Saint Louis, Mo.

Quinton McCoy, dt, 6-2, 261, Valrico, Fla.

Jerzhan Newton, sde, 6-3, 255, Clearwater, Fla.

Tre’von Riggins, dt, 6-1.5, 265, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Anthony Shipton, dt, 6-4, 295, Norwalk, Conn.

Gregory Spann, dual, 6-4, 194, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Blaise Sparks, ot, 6-7, 301, North Fort Myers, Fla.

Kevin Tyler, ot, 6-5, 295, Saint Louis, Mo.

Indiana

David Baker, wr, 6-2, 196, Indianapolis, Ind.

Tim Baldwin, rb, 6-0, 195, Nokesville, Va.

AJ Barner, te, 6-5, 225, Aurora, Ohio

Bryson Bonds, s, 6-1, 189, Crowley, Texas

Brady Feeney, og, 6-4, 285, Saint Louis, Mo.

Luke Haggard, ol, 6-6, 280, Santa Rosa, Calif.

Randy Holtz, ot, 6-6, 342, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Christopher Keys, cb, 6-1, 165, Collins, Miss.

Cameron Knight, og, 6-3, 270, Noblesville, Ind.

Damarjhe Lewis, dt, 6-2, 273, Griffin, Ga.

Caleb Murphy, wde, 6-4, 250, Campbellsburg, Ind.

Lemuel Neely-Watley, cb, 5-11, 170, Detroit, Mich.

Javon Swinton, ath, 6-1, 160, Stafford, Va.

Luke Wiginton, ot, 6-5, 275, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Dexter Williams, dual, 6-1, 190, Macon, Ga.

Rashawn Williams, wr, 6-1, 185, Detroit, Mich.

Ty Wise, olb, 6-2, 210, Carmel, Ind.

Iowa

Yahya Black, sde, 6-6, 250, Hutdhinson, Kan.

Reggie Bracy, s, 6-0, 190, Mobile, Ala.

Isaiah Bruce, dt, 6-1, 270, Lena, Ill.

Brenden Deasfernandes, cb, 6-1, 160, Belleville, Mich.

Tyler Elsbury, og, 6-5.5, 292, Byron, Ill.

Jay Higgins, ilb, 6-2, 215, Indianapolis, Ind.

Deuce Hogan, pro, 6-3.5, 197, Grapevine, Texas

Ethan Hurkett, ilb, 6-3, 230, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Logan Jones, sde, 6-3, 255, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Luke Lachey, te, 6-6, 220, Columbus, Ohio

AJ Lawson, wr, 6-1, 177, Decatur, Ill.

Quavon Matthews, wr, 5-11, 165, Largo, Fla.

Mason Richman, ot, 6-6, 252, Stilwell, Kan.

Lukas Van Ness, sde, 6-5, 240, Barrington, Ill.

Diante Vines, wr, 5-11, 189, Watertown, Conn.

Josh Volk, og, 6-4, 295, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Gavin Williams, rb, 6-0, 195, Des Moines, Iowa

Leshon Williams, rb, 5-10, 208, Oak Lawn, Ill.

Elijah Yelverton, te, 6-5, 225, Dallas, Texas

Iowa St.

Michal Antoine, cb, 5-11, 173, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Latrell Bankston, dt, 6-3, 300, Woodstock, Ga.

Aidan Bitter, wr, 6-3, 175, Lutz, Fla.

Aidan Bouman, pro, 6-5, 200, Buffalo, Minn.

Mason Chambers, s, 6-0, 190, Schertz, Texas

Hunter Dekkers, dual, 6-2, 223, Hawarden, Iowa

Koby Hathcock, ls, 5-11, 200, Mesa, Ariz.

Xavier Hutchinson, wr, 6-3, 200, Jacksonville, Fla.

Daniel Jackson, wr, 6-1, 209, Cibolo, Texas

Craig McDonald, s, 6-2, 190, Minneapolis, Minn.

Tyler Miller, ot, 6-8.5, 274, Jefferson, Iowa

Jordyn Morgan, s, 6-0, 175, San Antonio, Texas

Hayden Pauls, ot, 6-4, 263, Emporia, Kan.

Cole Pedersen, olb, 6-3, 215, Leon, Iowa

Brady Petersen, ot, 6-5, 270, Ankeny, Iowa

Sam Rengert, ot, 6-7, 285, Milford Center, Ohio

Willis Singleton, dt, 6-1, 301, Gurnee, Ill.

Ar’Quel Smith, olb, 5-11, 200, Naples, Fla.

Johnny Wilson, sde, 6-3, 250, Kansas City, Mo.

Hunter Zenzen, olb, 6-3, 215, Barnesville, Minn.

MORE

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted