College Football Early National Signings

Will Anderson, wde, 6-3, 233, Hampton, Ga.
Brian Branch, s, 6-0, 182, Tyrone, Ga.
Chris Braswell, wde, 6-3, 220, Baltimore, Md.
Jackson Bratton, ilb, 6-3, 233, Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Caden Clark, te, 6-3.5, 245, Akron, Ohio
Javion Cohen, ot, 6-5, 295, Phenix City, Ala.
Kyle Edwards, rb, 6-0, 210, Destrehan, La.
Traeshon Holden, wr, 6-3, 195, Harbor City, Calif.
Thaiu Jones-Bell, wr, 5-11, 187, Hallandale, Fla.
Demouy Kennedy, ilb, 6-3, 215, Theodore, Ala.
Jah-Marien Latham, dt, 6-3, 280, Reform, Ala.
Jase McClellan, rb, 5-10.5, 202, Aledo, Texas
Seth McLaughlin, oc, 6-4, 270, Buford, Ga.
Malachi Moore, s, 6-0, 180, Trussville, Ala.
Jahquez Robinson, cb, 6-1.5, 190, Jacksonville, Fla.
Quandarrius Robinson, olb, 6-5, 217, Birmingham, Ala.
Drew Sanders, ath, 6-5, 232, Denton, Texas
Timothy Smith, dt, 6-4, 320, Sebastian, Fla.
Kristian Story, ath, 6-1, 210, Lanett, Ala.
Ronald Williams, db, 6-2, 190, hutchinson, Kan.
Roydell Williams, rb, 5-10, 202, Hueytown, Ala.
Bryce Young, dual, 5-11, 183, Santa Ana, Calif.
Josh Baker, oc, 6-3, 280, Eureka, Mo.
Khary Crump, cb, 5-10.5, 175, Culver City, Calif.
Woody Jean, ot, 6-4, 287, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Jalen John, rb, 5-11, 180, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Tyler Loop, k, 6-0, 160, Lucas, Texas
Stacey Marshall Jr., te, 6-5, 255, Hutchinson, Kan.
Dyelan Miller, wr, 6-3, 190, Peoria, Ariz.
Roberto Miranda, te, 6-3, 225, Berlin, Germany
Will Plummer, pro, 6-2, 205, Gilbert, Ariz.
Regen Terry, wde, 6-3.5, 230, Florence, Ariz.
Dion Wilson, ath, 6-5.5, 260, Perris, Calif.
Majon Wright, s, 6-3, 200, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jordan Banks, olb, 6-1, 228, Harbor City, Calif.
Ben Bray, ot, 6-5, 275, Mesa, Ariz.
Chad Johnson Jr., wr, 6-2, 190, Los Angeles, Calif.
T Lee, ath, 5-11, 172, Buford, Ga.
Caleb McCullough, ilb, 6-2, 203, Oxnard, Calif.
Joe Moore, sde, 6-2.5, 239, Saint Louis, Mo.
Omarr Norman-Lott, dt, 6-2.5, 295, Sacramento, Calif.
Jacob Nunez, og, 6-3, 285, Lompoc, Calif.
DJ Taylor, cb, 5-10, 185, Tampa, Fla.
DeaMonte Trayanum, rb, 5-11, 220, Akron, Ohio
Macen Williams, cb, 5-10.5, 165, Harbor City, Calif.
Johnny Wilson, wr, 6-6, 224, Calabasas, Calif.
Edward Woods, cb, 6-0, 175, Oakland, Calif.
Kelin Burrle, olb, 6-0, 205, Harvey, La.
Ray Curry Jr., ot, 6-6, 315, Memphis, Tenn.
Dominique Johnson, rb, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas
Myles Slusher, s, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Jashaud Stewart, olb, 6-1.5, 223, Jonesboro, Ark.
Blayne Toll, sde, 6-5, 244, Hazen, Ark.
Darin Turner, wr, 6-2.5, 206, Memphis, Tenn.
Catrell Wallace, olb, 6-5, 210, Bryant, Ark.
Julius Coates, de, 6-3, 195, Memphis, Tenn.
Tank Bigsby, rb, 6-0, 210, Hogansville, Ga.
Elijah Canion, wr, 6-3, 190, Hollywood, Fla.
Ze’Vian Capers, wr, 6-3.5, 195, Alpharetta, Ga.
Brenden Coffey, ol, 6-6, 275, Oroville, Calif.
Marco Domio, ol, 6-2, 190, Brenham, Texas
J.J. Evans, wr, 6-2, 185, Montevallo, Ala.
Daniel Foster-Allen, sde, 6-4, 250, Mobile, Ala.
Chayil Garnett, dual, 6-1, 205, Lakeland, Fla.
Romello Height, olb, 6-5, 216, Dublin, Ga.
Kobe Hudson, wr, 6-1, 186, Lagrange, Ga.
Avery Jernigan, og, 6-3, 278, Blackshear, Ga.
Tate Johnson, og, 6-4, 310, Hogansville, Ga.
Jeremiah Pegues, ath, 6-3, 285, Oxford, Miss.
Eric Reed, s, 6-1, 197, Shreveport, La.
Cameron Riley, olb, 6-3.5, 207, Evergreen, Ala.
Wesley Steiner, ilb, 6-0, 220, Warner Robins, Ga.
Ladarius Tennison, ath, 5-9, 193, Southwest Brevard, Fla.
Chris Thompson Jr., s, 6-2, 199, Duncanville, Texas
Desmond Tisdol, ilb, 6-0, 215, Rochelle, Ga.
Zykeivous Walker, sde, 6-4, 260, Ellaville, Ga.
Jeremiah Wright, og, 6-4, 320, Selma, Ala.
Killian Zierer, ol, 6-7, 290, Santa Clarita, Calif.
Anthony Anyanwu, wde, 6-2, 231, Sachse, Texas
Jahdae Barron, cb, 5-11, 175, Austin, Texas
Gavin Byers, og, 6-5, 295, Colleyville, Texas
Drake Dabney, te, 6-4.5, 228, Cypress, Texas
Will Garner, olb, 6-3, 187, Spring, Texas
Mose Jeffery, ol, 6-4, 330, Kilgore, Texas
Seth Jones, wr, 6-0, 180, Pearland, Texas
AJ McCarty, cb, 5-11, 180, Brownwood, Texas
Taye McWilliams, rb, 6-1.5, 202, Rosenberg, Texas
Brooks Miller, olb, 6-1, 195, West Monroe, La.
Devin Neal, cb, 6-0, 192, Lexington, Ky.
James Sylvester, wde, 6-4, 225, Newton, Texas
Denzel Blackwell, cb, 5-10, 165, Houston, Texas
Charlie Gordinier, te, 6-5, 225, Red Bank, N.J.
Andre Hines Jr., rb,rb, 6-2, 205, Staten Island, N.Y.
Cameron Horsley, dt, 6-2, 271, Riverton, N.J.
Taji Johnson, wr, 6-3, 195, Powder Springs, Ga.
Hans Lillis, te, 6-4, 235, Fort Washington, Pa.
Jason Scott, cb, 6-0, 170, Laurel, Md.
Korey Smith, ilb, 6-1, 235, Hightstown, N.J.
Ozzy Trapilo, ot, 6-7, 275, Boston, Mass.
Koa Eldredge, wr, 6-0, 185, Honolulu, Hawaii
Kody Epps, wr, 5-10.5, 170, Santa Ana, Calif.
Terence Fall, wr, 6-2, 185, San Bernardino, Calif.
Bruce Garrett, rb, 5-10, 190, Texarkana, Texas
Micah Harper, cb, 5-11, 170, Chandler, Ariz.
Nukuluve Helu, ath, 6-1, 195, Tooele, Utah
Christopher Jackson, wr, 6-0, 180, Walnut, Calif.
Tuipulotu Lai, sde, 6-3, 280, Lahaina, Hawaii
Josh Larsen, ath, 6-4, 230, Woods Cross, Utah
Sol-Jay Maiava, dual, 6-0, 190, Washington, District of Columbia
Alex Muti, olb, 6-3, 198, Kealakekua, Hawaii
Isaiah Tupou, og, 6-3, 316, Sacramento, Calif.
Jacques Wilson, cb, 5-11, 185, Culver, City
Josh Wilson, ilb, 6-0, 210, Draper, Utah
Ender Aguilar, ath, 6-5, 245, Anaheim, Calif.
Andy Alfieri, olb, 6-3, 220, Portland, Ore.
Justin Baker, apb, 5-8.5, 175, Burien, Wash.
Dejuan Butler, cb, 5-11, 180, Antioch, Calif.
Jaden Casey, pro, 6-1, 185, Calabasas, Calif.
Tommy Christakos, te, 6-4, 215, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ricky Correia, dt, 6-4, 359, Fresno, Calif.
Collin Gamble, cb, 5-10, 185, Argyle, Texas
Jeremiah Hunter, wr, 6-2, 178, Fresno, Calif.
Muelu Iosefa, olb, 6-3, 212, Mililani, Hawaii
Everett Johnson, ot, 6-7, 312, Turlock, Calif.
Zach Johnson, dual, 6-1, 190, Newhall, Calif.
Aidan Lee, ath, 6-2, 200, Mesa, Ariz.
Mason Mangum, wr, 5-11, 171, Austin, Texas
Stanley McKenzie, dt, 6-2, 270, Honolulu, Hawaii
Tyson McWilliams, cb, 6-2, 170, San Diego, Calif.
Damien Moore, rb, 5-10, 190, La Puente, Calif.
Jake Muller, te, 6-5, 235, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Trey Paster, ath, 6-1.5, 200, Atwater, Calif.
Jaedon Roberts, ath, 6-3, 280, Avon, Conn.
D.J. Rogers, te, 6-3, 230, Sammamish, Wash.
Ethan Saunders, dt, 6-3, 275, Perris, Calif.
Chris Street, rb, 5-8, 191, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Isaiah Young, cb, 5-9, 156, Corona, Calif.
Ajou Ajou, wr, 6-3, 210, Brooks, Canada
Sergio Allen, ilb, 6-0.5, 217, Fort Valley, Ga.
Demarkcus Bowman, rb, 5-10, 191, Lakeland, Fla.
Bryan Bresee, dt, 6-5, 290, Damascus, Md.
Demonte Capehart, dt, 6-4.5, 295, Hartsville, S.C.
Fred Davis II, cb, 6-0, 192, Jacksonville, Fla.
Sage Ennis, te, 6-4, 220, Tallahassee, Fla.
Malcolm Greene, s, 5-10, 180, Highland Springs, Va.
Trent Howard, og, 6-3.5, 283, Birmingham, Ala.
Mitchell Mayes, og, 6-3.5, 306, Raleigh, N.C.
RJ Mickens, s, 6-0.5, 197, Southlake, Texas
Myles Murphy, sde, 6-5, 260, Powder Springs, Ga.
Walker Parks, ot, 6-5, 275, Lexington, Ky.
Kobe Pryor, rb, 5-10, 205, Cedartown, Ga.
Trenton Simpson, olb, 6-3, 224, Charlotte, N.C.
Kevin Swint, ilb, 6-2.5, 243, Carrollton, Ga.
Paul Tchio, og, 6-5, 299, Alpharetta, Ga.
Bryn Tucker, og, 6-5, 305, Knoxville, Tenn.
DJ Uiagalelei, pro, 6-4.5, 246, Bellflower, Calif.
Tyler Venables, s, 5-10, 191, Central, S.C.
E.J. Williams, wr, 6-3, 188, Phenix City, Ala.
John Williams, ot, 6-5, 270, Canton, Ga.
Tre Williams, dt, 6-2.5, 306, Washington, District of Columbia
Jordan Berry, dt, 6-2, 323, Harbor City, Calif.
Chris Carpenter, wr, 5-11, 170, Jacksonville, Texas
Caleb Fauria, te, 6-5, 220, North Attleboro, Mass.
Christian Gonzalez, s, 6-1, 193, The Colony, Texas
Devin Grant, wde, 6-2, 230, San Antonio, Texas
Justin Jackson, sde, 6-3, 285, Senatobia, Miss.
Carson Lee, oc, 6-3, 320, Englewood, Colo.
Montana Lemonious-Craig, ath, 6-2, 185, Inglewood, Calif.
Brendon Lewis, dual, 6-3, 209, Melissa, Texas
Gerad Lichtenhan, ot, 6-8.5, 345, Davis, Calif.
Keith Miller, wr, 6-2, 209, The Colony, Texas
Louis Passarello, te, 6-5, 240, Palo Alto, Calif.
Toren Pittman, olb, 6-3, 190, Frisco, Texas
Brenden Rice, wr, 6-2, 204, Chandler, Ariz.
Jaylen Striker, cb, 6-2, 195, Independence, Kan.
Guy Thomas, olb, 6-3, 232, Miami, Fla.
Alvin Williams, wde, 6-4, 220, Ellenwood, Ga.
Mister Williams, olb, 6-0, 218, Westlake Village, Calif.
Jake Wray, ot, 6-5, 300, Marietta, Ga.
Marques Alexander, wde, 6-2, 210, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Reyan Blake, cb, 6-0, 190, Loxahatchee, Fla.
Brian Brewton, rb, 5-7, 167, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Darius Bush, wr, 5-10, 179, Savannah, Ga.
Nathan Carter, rb, 5-10, 190, Rochester, N.Y.
Alfred Chea, cb, 6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla.
Zach Early, ol, 6-3, 300, Perry, Ohio
Quay Evans, dt, 6-2.5, 278, Chester, S.C.
Desmond Fogle, lb, 6-1, 205, Kingsland, Ga.
Christopher Fortin, ot, 6-5, 270, Montreal, Canada
Nick Harris, ath, 6-5, 210, Marriottsville, Md.
Brendan Heatherman, te, 6-4, 240, Stafford, Va.
Carter Hooper, sde, 6-5, 234, Toronto, Canada
Keelan Marion, wr, 6-0, 180, Atlanta, Ga.
Collin McCarthy, sde, 6-7, 240, Jackson, N.J.
Brandon Niemenski, wr, 6-4, 204, Mountain Top, Pa.
Robby Rochester, ol, 6-5, 255, Southlake, Texas
Jonathan Senecal, dual, 6-1, 190, Quebec City, Canada
Sidney Walker, ol, 6-2, 273, Crestview, Fla.
Alex Wyant, ol, 6-5, 310, Santa Ana, Calif.
Graham Barton, og, 6-5, 300, Brentwood, Tenn.
Malik Bowen, wr, 6-2, 180, Mount Juliet, Tenn.
Nicky Dalmolin, wr, 6-4, 199, Cumming, Ga.
Luca Diamont, dual, 6-3, 185, Los Angeles, Calif.
Cole Finney, te, 6-6, 220, Hingham, Mass.
Isaiah Fisher-Smith, s, 5-10, 197, Greensboro, N.C.
Christian Hood, ilb, 6-0, 205, Missouri City, Texas
Da’Quan Johnson, ath, 5-11.5, 175, Flomaton, Ala.
Dorian Mausi, olb, 6-2, 215, Detroit, Mich.
Aeneas Peebles, dt, 6-2, 265, Knightdale, N.C.
Calib Perez, ot, 6-5, 270, Pearland, Texas
Michael Reese, dt, 6-4, 260, Antioch, Tenn.
Jontavis Robertson, wr, 6-0, 180, Gray, Ga.
Gary Smith, og, 6-2, 310, Shelbyville, Tenn.
Ryan Smith, ilb, 6-2, 200, Kennesaw, Ga.
Jaylen Stinson, ath, 5-8, 160, Opelika, Ala.
Joshua Braun, ot, 6-6, 335, Live Oak, Fla.
Johnnie Brown, dt, 6-2, 250, Tampa, Fla.
Jeremy Crawshaw, p, 6-3, 190, Sydney, Australia
Gervon Dexter, dt, 6-6.5, 286, Lake Wales, Fla.
Jaquavion Fraziars, wr, 6-3.5, 194, Dunnellon, Fla.
Lamar Goods, dt, 6-3, 310, Oakdale, Conn.
Fenley Graham, cb, 5-8.5, 171, Lakeland, Fla.
Avery Helm, cb, 6-2, 170, Missouri City, Texas
Tre’Vez Johnson, s, 5-11, 175, Jacksonville, Fla.
Jalen Lee, dt, 6-3, 294, Watson, La.
Richard Leonard, og, 6-2, 320, Cocoa, Fla.
Mordecai McDaniel, cb, 6-1, 195, Washington, District of Columbia
Gerald Mincey, ot, 6-5, 320, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Jonathan Odom, te, 6-5, 250, Tampa, Fla.
Ethan Pouncey, cb, 6-1, 160, Winter Park, Fla.
Antwaun Powell, de, 6-3, 244, Portsmouth, Va.
Anthony Richardson, dual, 6-4, 224, Gainesville, Fla.
Jahari Rogers, cb, 6-0, 170, Arlington, Texas
Rashad Torrence II, s, 6-0, 195, Marietta, Ga.
Issiah Walker Jr., ot, 6-4, 309, Miami, Fla.
Derek Wingo, olb, 6-2, 210, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Florida St.
Carter Boatwright, te, 6-5, 225, Moultrie, Ga.
Stephen Dix Jr., olb, 6-2, 210, Orlando, Fla.
Ja’Khi Douglas, wr, 5-9, 187, Houma, La.
Josh Griffis, wde, 6-4, 245, Bradenton, Fla.
Zane Herring, og, 6-5, 300, Madison, Fla.
Alex Mastromanno, p, 6-3, 180, Melbourne, Australia
Jayion McCluster, ilb, 6-1, 206, Largo, Fla.
Jadarius McKnight, s, 6-0, 195, Fort Myers, Fla.
Kentron Poitier, wr, 6-2, 200, Miami, Fla.
Chubba Purdy, dual, 6-2, 210, Gilbert, Ariz.
Bryan Robinson, wr, 6-1, 179, West Palm Beach, Fla.
Tate Rodemaker, pro, 6-4, 190, Valdosta, Ga.
Emanuel Rogers, dt, 6-6, 317, Jensen Beach, Fla.
Thomas Shrader, oc, 6-4, 283, Venice, Fla.
Demorie Tate, cb, 6-1, 189, Orlando, Fla.
Lawrance Toafili, rb, 6-0, 180, Largo, Fla.
Lloyd Willis, ot, 6-7, 290, Miami, Fla.
Carson Beck, pro, 6-4.5, 226, Jacksonville, Fla.
Austin Blaske, ot, 6-5, 278, Guyton, Ga.
Warren Brinson, dt, 6-4.5, 290, Bradenton, Fla.
Major Burns, s, 6-2, 176, Baton Rouge, La.
Jermaine Burton, wr, 6-0.5, 190, Calabasas, Calif.
Jalen Carter, dt, 6-4, 301, Apopka, Fla.
Jalen Kimber, cb, 6-0, 170, Arlington, Texas
Chad Lindberg, ot, 6-6.5, 327, League City, Texas
Kendall Milton, rb, 6-1.5, 215, Clovis, Calif.
Tate Ratledge, ot, 6-6, 322, Rome, Ga.
Justin Robinson, wr, 6-4, 200, Mcdonough, Ga.
Marcus Rosemy, wr, 6-2, 195, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Mekhail Sherman, olb, 6-3, 234, Washington, District of Columbia
Arian Smith, wr, 6-1, 170, Lakeland, Fla.
Nazir Stackhouse, dt, 6-3.5, 306, Decatur, Ga.
Devin Willock, ot, 6-6, 345, Paramus, N.J.
Jared Zirkel, k, 6-3, 185, Kerrville, Texas
Avery Boyd, wr, 6-3, 200, Tallahassee, Fla.
Miles Brooks, cb, 6-2, 183, Jacksonville, Fla.
Khatavian Franks, ath, 6-2, 200, Fairburn, Ga.
Tucker Gleason, pro, 6-2, 208, Tampa, Fla.
Bryce Gowdy, wr, 6-2, 207, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Wing Green, ot, 6-7, 270, Leesburg, Ga.
Jalen Huff, cb, 6-0, 176, Buford, Ga.
Jared Ivey, wde, 6-6, 222, Suwanee, Ga.
Emmanuel Johnson, sde, 6-5, 252, North Charleston, S.C.
Kyle Kennard, wde, 6-4, 201, Atlanta, Ga.
Ryan King, wr, 6-3, 205, Loganville, Ga.
Nate McCollum, wr, 5-10, 180, Hampton, Ga.
Tyson Meiguez, olb, 6-2, 210, Fairburn, Ga.
Michael Rankins, ot, 6-5, 285, Ruskin, Fla.
Jeff Sims, dual, 6-3, 205, Jacksonville, Fla.
Ryan Spiers, og, 6-3, 280, Biloxi, Miss.
Akelo Stone, sde, 6-2, 252, Savannah, Ga.
Paula Vaipulu, oc, 6-3, 303, Channelview, Texas
Billy Ward, te, 6-4, 245, Locust Grove, Ga.
Jordan Williams, ot, 6-6, 303, Gainesville, Ga.
Khaya Wright, olb, 6-3, 210, Miami, Fla.
Cooper Davis, sde, 6-5, 245, Melbourne, Fla.
James Frenchie, wr, 5-9, 175, Saint Louis, Mo.
Lavar Gardner, lb, 6-11, 195, Hutchinson, Kan.
Phifer Griffin, ot, 6-6, 290, Monroe, N.C.
Reggie Love, rb, 5-10, 195, Saint Louis, Mo.
Quinton McCoy, dt, 6-2, 261, Valrico, Fla.
Jerzhan Newton, sde, 6-3, 255, Clearwater, Fla.
Tre’von Riggins, dt, 6-1.5, 265, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Anthony Shipton, dt, 6-4, 295, Norwalk, Conn.
Gregory Spann, dual, 6-4, 194, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Blaise Sparks, ot, 6-7, 301, North Fort Myers, Fla.
Kevin Tyler, ot, 6-5, 295, Saint Louis, Mo.
David Baker, wr, 6-2, 196, Indianapolis, Ind.
Tim Baldwin, rb, 6-0, 195, Nokesville, Va.
AJ Barner, te, 6-5, 225, Aurora, Ohio
Bryson Bonds, s, 6-1, 189, Crowley, Texas
Brady Feeney, og, 6-4, 285, Saint Louis, Mo.
Luke Haggard, ol, 6-6, 280, Santa Rosa, Calif.
Randy Holtz, ot, 6-6, 342, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Christopher Keys, cb, 6-1, 165, Collins, Miss.
Cameron Knight, og, 6-3, 270, Noblesville, Ind.
Damarjhe Lewis, dt, 6-2, 273, Griffin, Ga.
Caleb Murphy, wde, 6-4, 250, Campbellsburg, Ind.
Lemuel Neely-Watley, cb, 5-11, 170, Detroit, Mich.
Javon Swinton, ath, 6-1, 160, Stafford, Va.
Luke Wiginton, ot, 6-5, 275, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Dexter Williams, dual, 6-1, 190, Macon, Ga.
Rashawn Williams, wr, 6-1, 185, Detroit, Mich.
Ty Wise, olb, 6-2, 210, Carmel, Ind.
Yahya Black, sde, 6-6, 250, Hutdhinson, Kan.
Reggie Bracy, s, 6-0, 190, Mobile, Ala.
Isaiah Bruce, dt, 6-1, 270, Lena, Ill.
Brenden Deasfernandes, cb, 6-1, 160, Belleville, Mich.
Tyler Elsbury, og, 6-5.5, 292, Byron, Ill.
Jay Higgins, ilb, 6-2, 215, Indianapolis, Ind.
Deuce Hogan, pro, 6-3.5, 197, Grapevine, Texas
Ethan Hurkett, ilb, 6-3, 230, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Logan Jones, sde, 6-3, 255, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Luke Lachey, te, 6-6, 220, Columbus, Ohio
AJ Lawson, wr, 6-1, 177, Decatur, Ill.
Quavon Matthews, wr, 5-11, 165, Largo, Fla.
Mason Richman, ot, 6-6, 252, Stilwell, Kan.
Lukas Van Ness, sde, 6-5, 240, Barrington, Ill.
Diante Vines, wr, 5-11, 189, Watertown, Conn.
Josh Volk, og, 6-4, 295, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Gavin Williams, rb, 6-0, 195, Des Moines, Iowa
Leshon Williams, rb, 5-10, 208, Oak Lawn, Ill.
Elijah Yelverton, te, 6-5, 225, Dallas, Texas
Michal Antoine, cb, 5-11, 173, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Latrell Bankston, dt, 6-3, 300, Woodstock, Ga.
Aidan Bitter, wr, 6-3, 175, Lutz, Fla.
Aidan Bouman, pro, 6-5, 200, Buffalo, Minn.
Mason Chambers, s, 6-0, 190, Schertz, Texas
Hunter Dekkers, dual, 6-2, 223, Hawarden, Iowa
Koby Hathcock, ls, 5-11, 200, Mesa, Ariz.
Xavier Hutchinson, wr, 6-3, 200, Jacksonville, Fla.
Daniel Jackson, wr, 6-1, 209, Cibolo, Texas
Craig McDonald, s, 6-2, 190, Minneapolis, Minn.
Tyler Miller, ot, 6-8.5, 274, Jefferson, Iowa
Jordyn Morgan, s, 6-0, 175, San Antonio, Texas
Hayden Pauls, ot, 6-4, 263, Emporia, Kan.
Cole Pedersen, olb, 6-3, 215, Leon, Iowa
Brady Petersen, ot, 6-5, 270, Ankeny, Iowa
Sam Rengert, ot, 6-7, 285, Milford Center, Ohio
Willis Singleton, dt, 6-1, 301, Gurnee, Ill.
Ar’Quel Smith, olb, 5-11, 200, Naples, Fla.
Johnny Wilson, sde, 6-3, 250, Kansas City, Mo.
Hunter Zenzen, olb, 6-3, 215, Barnesville, Minn.
