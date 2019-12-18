College Football Early National Signings

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Tosh Baker, ot, 6-8, 275, Phoenix, Ariz.
Landen Bartleson, ath, 6-1, 182, Danville, Ky.
Kevin Bauman, te, 6-5, 238, Red Bank, N.J.
Jordan Botelho, ilb, 6-3, 230, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jay Brunelle, wr, 6-1, 200, Paxton, Mass.
Michael Carmody, ot, 6-6, 285, Mars, Pa.
Alexander Ehrensberger, sde, 6-7, 238, Germany, Germany
Jordan Johnson, wr, 6-2, 180, Saint Louis, Mo.
Aidan Keanaaina, dt, 6-3, 292, Denver, Colo.
Clarence Lewis, cb, 5-11.5, 185, Middletown, N.J.
Michael Mayer, te, 6-5, 240, Alexandria, Ky.
Rylie Mills, sde, 6-5, 275, Lake Forest, Ill.
Caleb Offord, cb, 6-1, 180, Southaven, Miss.
Alex Peitsch, ls, 6-2, 220, Washington, District of Columbia
Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 202, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Drew Pyne, pro, 6-0, 194, New Canaan, Conn.
Chris Tyree, apb, 5-10, 179, Chester, Va.
Xavier Watts, wr, 6-1, 191, Omaha, Neb.
Lejond Cavazos, s, 6-1, 196, Bradenton, Fla.
Mookie Cooper, wr, 5-8.5, 193, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jacolbe Cowan, dt, 6-5, 262, Charlotte, N.C.
Julian Fleming, wr, 6-2, 199, Catawissa, Pa.
Josh Fryar, og, 6-5.5, 305, Beech Grove, Ind.
Ty Hamilton, sde, 6-3, 250, Pickerington, Ohio
Darrion Henry, dt, 6-4.5, 279, Cincinnati, Ohio
Jakob James, og, 6-5, 285, Cincinnati, Ohio
Paris Johnson Jr., ot, 6-7, 290, Cincinnati, Ohio
Trey Leroux, ot, 6-8, 355, Norwalk, Ohio
Mitchell Melton, olb, 6-3, 235, Olney, Md.
Jack Miller, pro, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Lathan Ransom, s, 6-0.5, 193, Tucson, Ariz.
Joe Royer, te, 6-5, 225, Cincinnati, Ohio
Gee Scott Jr., wr, 6-2.5, 207, Sammamish, Wash.
Jake Seibert, k, 6-1, 190, Cincinnati, Ohio
Cody Simon, olb, 6-1, 218, Jersey City, N.J.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, 6-1, 188, Rockwall, Texas
CJ Stroud, pro, 6-2.5, 194, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Grant Toutant, ot, 6-7, 320, Warren, Mich.
Ryan Watts, cb, 6-2.5, 187, Little Elm, Texas
Kourt Williams, olb, 6-1, 216, Bellflower, Calif.
Miyan Williams, rb, 5-10, 210, Cincinnati, Ohio
Luke Wypler, oc, 6-3.5, 285, Montvale, N.J.
Nate Anderson, og, 6-5, 262, Frisco, Texas
Noah Arinze, wde, 6-5.5, 240, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jalin Conyers, te, 6-4, 220, Gruver, Texas
Brian Darby, wr, 5-11.5, 192, College Station, Texas
Kendall Dennis, cb, 6-0, 174, Lakeland, Fla.
Joshua Ellison, dt, 6-3, 285, Brenham, Texas
DJ Graham, ath, 6-0.5, 178, Keller, Texas
Anton Harrison, ot, 6-5, 310, Washington, District of Columbia
Michael Henderson, ath, 6-1.5, 234, Carrollton, Texas
Seth McGowan, rb, 5-11.5, 215, Mesquite, Texas
Marvin Mims, wr, 6-0, 173, Frisco, Texas
Noah Nelson, ot, 6-8, 295, Gilbert, Ariz.
Aaryn Parks, og, 6-4, 320, Fort Washington, Md.
Andrew Raym, og, 6-5, 285, Broken Arrow, Okla.
Brynden Walker, olb, 6-3.5, 230, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Bryson Washington, s, 6-2, 196, Houston, Texas
Trevon West, wr, 6-0, 165, Arlington, Texas
Shane Whitter, ilb, 6-0, 222, Burlington, N.C.
Perrion Winfrey, dt, 6-4, 305, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Cade Bennett, og, 6-5, 295, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Korie Black, cb, 6-0.5, 165, Waco, Texas
Mason Cobb, ilb, 6-1, 220, Provo, Utah
Shane Illingworth, pro, 6-6.5, 234, Norco, Calif.
Grant Mahon, dt, 6-4, 270, Denton, Texas
Zach Middleton, s, 5-9, 182, Tulsa, Okla.
Monroe Mills, ot, 6-7, 291, Columbia, Mo.
Jabbar Muhammad, cb, 5-9, 163, DeSoto, Texas
Rashod Owens, ath, 6-1, 185, San Antonio, Texas
Matt Polk, wr, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Brennan Presley, ath, 5-7.5, 160, Bixby, Okla.
Trent Pullen, og, 6-2, 271, Waco, Texas
Jordan Reagan, cb, 6-2, 178, Bixby, Okla.
Jeff Roberson, ilb, 6-2, 215, Choctaw, Okla.
Eli Russ, og, 6-5, 305, Ardmore, Okla.
Nicolas Session, s, 6-0, 184, Salt Lake City, Utah
Quinton Stewart, te, 6-4, 230, Salina, Kan.
Cole Thompson, ilb, 6-2, 210, Norman, Okla.
Maceal Afaese, dt, 6-5, 260, Kapolei, Hawaii
T.J. Bass, ol, 6-5, 300, Oroville, Calif.
Trey Benson, rb, 6-0, 209, Greenville, Miss.
Jay Butterfield, pro, 6-6, 202, Brentwood, Calif.
Jonathan Denis, og, 6-3, 279, Homestead, Fla.
Justin Flowe, ilb, 6-2, 225, Upland, Calif.
Jared Greenfield, s, 6-0, 180, Harbor City, Calif.
Marcus Harper, og, 6-4, 290, CHICAGO, Ill.
Luke Hill, cb, 5-11, 180, Baltimore, Md.
Kris Hutson, wr, 5-10.5, 175, Bellflower, Calif.
Jaylan Jeffers, ot, 6-6, 260, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Jackson LaDuke, olb, 6-3, 220, Sparks, Nev.
Faaope Laloulu, ot, 6-6.5, 390, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jaden Navarrette, ath, 6-3, 235, Norco, Calif.
Noah Sewell, ilb, 6-2, 266, Orem, Utah
Jake Shipley, sde, 6-4, 269, Indio, Calif.
Jaylen Smith, dt, 6-4, 280, Ahoskie, N.C.
Bradyn Swinson, sde, 6-4, 245, Douglasville, Ga.
Bennett Williams, db, 6-0, 195, San Mateo, Calif.
Zeriah Beason, wr, 6-0, 195, Duncanville, Texas
Silas Bolden, wr, 5-10, 175, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Cooper Darling, og, 6-4, 290, Gilbert, Ariz.
Taliese Fuaga, ot, 6-5, 320, Tacoma, Wash.
Ben Gulbranson, pro, 6-3, 210, Newbury Park, Calif.
Ron Hardge III, cb, 6-1, 175, San Francisco, Calif.
Alton Julian, cb, 6-3, 190, San Mateo, Calif.
Shane Kady, wde, 6-3, 210, Mililani, Hawaii
Sione Lolohea, sde, 6-3, 240, San Bernardino, Calif.
John Miller, ilb, 6-1, 215, Tualatin, Ore.
Isaiah Newell, ath, 6-3, 215, Walnut Creek, Calif.
Chance Nolan, pro, 6-2, 186, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Jake Overman, te, 6-3, 231, Anaheim, Calif.
Trevor Pope, ath, 6-1, 165, Tracy, Calif.
Johnathan Riley, s, 6-2, 200, Kilgore, Texas
Tavis Shippen, sde, 6-5, 275, San Jacinto, Calif.
Tommy Spencer, te, 6-5, 235, Roseville, Calif.
Junior Walling, ilb, 6-1, 231, Keizer, Ore.
Rezjohn Wright, cb, 6-3, 186, Oakland, Calif.
Norval Black, wr, 6-1, 170, Scranton, Pa.
Micah Bowens, dual, 6-0, 195, Las Vegas, Nev.
Cole Brevard, dt, 6-3, 305, Carmel, Ind.
Ji’Ayir Brown, db, 5-11, 205, Scranton, Pa.
Jimmy Christ, ot, 6-7, 295, Sterling, Va.
Nick Dawkins, og, 6-4, 300, Allentown, Pa.
Jaden Dottin, wr, 6-3, 170, Suffield, Conn.
Tyler Elsdon, ilb, 6-2, 220, Ashland, Pa.
Olu Fashanu, ot, 6-5, 320, Washington, District of Columbia
Zuriah Fisher, wde, 6-3, 255, Aliquippa, Pa.
Caziah Holmes, apb, 5-11.5, 179, Cocoa, Fla.
Golden Israel-Achumba, og, 6-5, 320, Hyattsville, Md.
Coziah Izzard, dt, 6-3, 281, Laurel, Md.
Curtis Jacobs, olb, 6-2, 220, Owings Mills, Md.
Enzo Jennings, s, 6-1, 185, Oak Park, Mich.
Joseph Johnson, cb, 6-2, 175, Colonial Heights, Va.
Theo Johnson, te, 6-6, 242, Windsor, Canada
KeAndre Lambert, wr, 6-1, 176, Norfolk, Va.
Keyvone Lee, rb, 6-0, 210, Clearwater, Fla.
Malick Meiga, wr, 6-4, 195, Montreal, Canada
Bryce Mostella, wde, 6-7, 235, Grand Rapids, Mich.
Fatorma Mulbah, dt, 6-3, 270, Harrisburg, Pa.
Brandon Taylor, sde, 6-2, 250, Lima, Ohio
Ibrahim Traore, ot, 6-5, 290, New York, N.Y.
Amin Vanover, sde, 6-4, 260, Montvale, N.J.
Tyler Warren, ath, 6-6, 235, Mechanicsville, Va.
Parker Washington, wr, 5-10, 201, Richmond, Texas
Emmanuel Belgrave, wde, 6-2, 219, Miami, Fla.
Buddy Mack, s, 6-1, 175, Duncan, S.C.
Michael Alaimo, pro, 6-4.5, 214, Montvale, N.J.
Bryce Austin, dt, 6-2, 285, Southfield, Mich.
Jared Bycznski, og, 6-4, 295, Berea, Ohio
Maliq Carr, te, 6-4, 230, Oak Park, Mich.
Nalin Fox, ot, 6-6, 265, Pontiac, Mich.
Gus Hartwig, oc, 6-5, 295, Zionsville, Ind.
Geovonte Howard, cb, 5-11, 185, Kilgore, Texas
Greg Hudgins, wde, 6-4, 230, Washington, District of Columbia
Kydran Jenkins, ilb, 6-0, 231, Louisville, Ga.
Josh Kaltenberger, oc, 6-5, 280, Harmony, Pa.
Sanoussi Kane, s, 6-1, 195, Blairstown, N.J.
Ben Kreul, ilb, 6-3, 220, Waukesha, Wis.
DaMarcus Mitchell, lb, 6-2, 240, Summit, Miss.
Marcellus Moore, apb, 5-6.5, 149, Plainfield, Ill.
Tirek Murphy, rb, 5-11, 220, Middle Village, N.Y.
Anthony Romphf, ath, 6-0, 180, Southfield, Mich.
Antonio Stevens, s, 6-2, 185, Franklin, Tenn.
Collin Sullivan, wr, 6-2, 190, Round Rock, Texas
Clyde Washington, ilb, 6-3, 212, Medford, N.J.
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, wr, 6-1, 180, Walled Lake, Mich.
Malik Barrow, dl, 6-3, 257, Tampa, Fla.
Shawn Collins, te, 6-5, 205, Montclair, N.J.
Jack del Rio, olb, 6-3, 215, Clearwater, Fla.
Tunde Fatukasi, og, 6-4, 295, Far Rockaway, N.Y.
Bryan Felter, og, 6-2.5, 300, Oradell, N.J.
Victor Konopka, sde, 6-7, 245, Blairstown, N.J.
Chris Long, ath, 6-0, 160, Willingboro, N.J.
Robert Longerbeam, ath, 6-0, 160, Alexandria, Va.
Elijuwan Mack, s, 6-0, 185, Montvale, N.J.
Malachi Melton, cb, 5-11, 165, Egg Harbor City, N.J.
Kyle Monangai, rb, 5-8.5, 203, Ramsey, N.J.
Cedrice Paillant, ol , 6-5, 305, New Rochelle, N.Y.
Tyreem Powell, ath, 6-4, 205, Vineland, N.J.
Troy Rainey, dt, 6-5, 300, Bridgeport, Conn.
Ahmirr Robinson, wr, 6-1, 179, Union, N.J.
Evan Simon, pro, 6-2, 200, Manheim, Pa.
Isaiah Wright, dt, 6-5, 275, Metuchen, N.J.
Luke Doty, dual, 6-1, 193, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
O’Donnell Fortune, cb, 6-0.5, 169, Sumter, S.C.
Tonka Hemingway, dt, 6-3, 255, Conway, S.C.
Dominick Hill, cb, 6-1.5, 176, Orlando, Fla.
Joey Hunter, cb, 6-1, 180, Tyrone, Ga.
Trai Jones, oc, 6-2, 265, Abbeville, S.C.
Mohamed Kaba, ilb, 6-3, 210, Clinton, N.C.
Vershon Lee, og, 6-3, 300, Woodbridge, Va.
MarShawn Lloyd, rb, 5-9, 206, Hyattsville, Md.
Rico Powers Jr., wr, 6-2, 181, Savannah, Ga.
Makius Scott, dt, 6-3, 303, Gainesville, Ga.
Eric Shaw, ath, 6-4, 210, Notasulga, Ala.
Jazston Turnetine, ol, 6-6, 337, Stockbridge, Ga.
Tyshawn Wannamaker, og, 6-4, 334, Saint Matthews, S.C.
Mike Wyman, wr, 6-3, 195, Greensboro, N.C.
Casey Collier, ot, 6-7, 300, MONT BELVIEU, Texas
Andres Dewerk, ot, 6-7, 297, Los Gatos, Calif.
Courtland Ford, ot, 6-6, 305, Cedar Hill, Texas
Josh Jackson, wr, 6-0.5, 179, Harbor City, Calif.
Parker Lewis, k, 6-3, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Andrew Milek, ot, 6-6, 295, Phoenix, Ariz.
Jonah Monheim, og, 6-5, 280, Moorpark, Calif.
Kobe Pepe, dt, 6-1, 294, Bellflower, Calif.
Jamar Sekona, dt, 6-2.5, 303, Greenbrae, Calif.
Caadyn Stephen, ot, 6-5, 295, Camas, Wash.
Tuli Tuipulotu, dt, 6-3, 266, Lawndale, Calif.
Logan Berzins, dt, 6-4, 275, San Diego, Calif.
Bryce Farrell, wr, 5-11, 170, Westlake Village, Calif.
Casey Filkins, apb, 5-11, 190, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Alaka’i Gilman, s, 5-10, 190, Honolulu, Hawaii
Ayden Hector, cb, 6-0, 198, Sammamish, Wash.
Myles Hinton, ot, 6-6, 308, Norcross, Ga.
John Humphreys, wr, 6-5, 205, Newport Beach, Calif.
Brandon Jones, cb, 5-10, 165, Harbor City, Calif.
Joshua Karty, k, 6-2, 175, Elon, N.C.
Connor McLaughlin, ot, 6-7, 260, Tampa, Fla.
Drake Metcalf, oc, 6-2, 276, Bellflower, Calif.
Bailey Parsons, ls, 6-3, 215, Gardendale, Ala.
Tobin Phillips, dt, 6-3.5, 297, Fresno, Calif.
Omari Porter, cb, 6-1, 184, Auburn, Ala.
Levi Rogers, og, 6-5, 270, Woodinville, Wash.
EJ Smith, rb, 5-11, 199, Dallas, Texas
Silas Starr, wr, 6-2, 194, Portland, Ore.
Lukas Ungar, te, 6-4, 213, Morristown, N.J.
Ben Yurosek, te, 6-5, 220, Bakersfield, Calif.
Damien Alford, wr, 6-5, 210, Hollywood, Fla.
Garth Barclay, ot, 6-7, 250, York, Pa.
Justin Barron, ath, 6-4, 210, Suffield, Conn.
Robert Hanna, s, 6-0, 170, Miami, Fla.
Joshua Ilaoa, dt, 6-3, 280, Charlotte, N.C.
Latarie Kinsler, wde, 6-2.5, 204, Pahokee, Fla.
Ben LaBrosse, s, 6-2, 200, Montreal, Canada
Kevin Lemieux, sde, 6-4, 235, Ashburnham, Mass.
Leon Lowery, wde, 6-3, 215, North Brunswick, N.J.
Steven Mahar, te, 6-5, 225, Rochester, N.Y.
Maximilian Mang, te, 6-7, 250, Nuthetal, Germany
Trebor Pena, ath, 5-11, 180, Oakhurst, N.J.
Mark Petry, dl, 6-4, 265, Hochheim am Main, Germany
Stefon Thompson, ilb, 6-0, 222, Charlotte, N.C.
Sean Tucker, rb, 5-10, 190, Towson, Md.
Marlowe Wax, rb, 6-0, 225, Baltimore, Md.
James Williams, k, 6-1, 182, Athens, Ga.
Ja’Vontae Williams, wr, 6-0, 196, Belle Glade, Fla.
Altrique Barlow, og, 6-3, 356, Virginia Beach, Va.
Bud Clark, s, 6-2, 180, Alexandria, La.
Brandon Coleman, ot, 6-6, 320, Athens, Texas
Khari Coleman, wde, 6-1.5, 217, New Orleans, La.
Garrett Hayes, ot, 6-5, 292, Athens, Texas
Jamoi Hodge, olb, 6-2, 225, Independence, Kan.
Keontae Jenkins, cb, 5-10, 160, Virginia Beach, Va.
Patrick Jenkins, dt, 6-2, 285, Marrero, La.
Quentin Johnston, wr, 6-4, 180, Temple, Texas
Caleb Medford, wr, 6-2.5, 190, Henderson, Texas
Michael Nichols, ot, 6-4, 255, Justin, Texas
Blake Nowell, wr, 6-4, 180, Ardmore, Okla.
Dominic Richardson, rb, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Eli Williams, dual, 6-3.5, 218, Sapulpa, Okla.
Dominic Bailey, dt, 6-2, 290, Baltimore, Md.
Harrison Bailey, pro, 6-4.5, 224, Marietta, Ga.
Tyler Baron, sde, 6-4, 252, Knoxville, Tenn.
Jimmy Calloway, ath, 5-11, 170, Morrow, Ga.
Bryson Eason, ilb, 6-2, 255, Memphis, Tenn.
Martavius French, ilb, 6-2, 240, Memphis, Tenn.
Tee Hodge, rb, 6-0, 216, Maryville, Tenn.
Jimmy Holiday, ath, 6-0, 185, Madison, Miss.
Jalin Hyatt, wr, 6-0, 172, Irmo, S.C.
Keshawn Lawrence, s, 6-1, 197, Nashville, Tenn.
Cooper Mays, oc, 6-2.5, 280, Knoxville, Tenn.
Tamarion McDonald, olb, 6-1, 218, Memphis, Tenn.
Reginald Perry, dt, 6-6, 297, Fairfield, Ala.
James Robinson, og, 6-4, 323, Montgomery, Ala.
Doneiko Slaughter, s, 5-11, 178, Roswell, Ga.
Jabari Small, apb, 5-10, 193, Memphis, Tenn.
Javontez Spraggins, oc, 6-3, 338, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Omari Thomas, dt, 6-5, 300, Memphis, Tenn.
Len’Neth Whitehead, ilb, 6-1, 230, Athens, Ga.
Xavion Alford, s, 6-0, 182, Pearland, Texas
Vernon Broughton, dt, 6-5, 286, Houston, Texas
Hudson Card, dual, 6-2.5, 179, Austin, Texas
Kitan Crawford, cb, 5-11, 200, Tyler, Texas
Prince Dorbah, olb, 6-2.5, 208, Dallas, Texas
Jaylen Garth, ot, 6-5, 285, Port Neches, Texas
Sawyer Goram-Welch, dt, 6-4, 278, Longview, Texas
Dajon Harrison, wr, 5-10, 170, Hutto, Texas
Jaden Hullaby, ath, 6-2, 205, Mansfield, Texas
Ja’Quinden Jackson, ath, 6-2, 219, Duncanville, Texas
Andrej Karic, ot, 6-5, 270, Southlake, Texas
Jake Majors, oc, 6-3.5, 283, Prosper, Texas
Troy Omeire, wr, 6-3.5, 206, Sugar Land, Texas
Logan Parr, og, 6-3.5, 280, Helotes, Texas
Bijan Robinson, rb, 6-0, 200, Tucson, Ariz.
Jerrin Thompson, s, 6-0.5, 183, Lufkin, Texas
Devon Achane, apb, 5-9, 170, Missouri City, Texas
Josh Bankhead, og, 6-4.5, 310, The Woodlands, Texas
Smart Chibuzo, og, 6-5, 330, Missouri City, Texas
Demond Demas, wr, 6-3, 196, Tomball, Texas
Brian George, db, 6-2, 190, Highland, Kan.
Deondre Jackson, rb, 5-10.5, 201, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Jordan Jefferson, oc, 6-0, 325, Navasota, Texas
Jaylon Jones, s, 6-1.5, 190, Cibolo, Texas
Haynes King, dual, 6-2.5, 189, Longview, Texas
Joshuah Moten, cb, 5-11, 165, Fort Washington, Md.
Muhsin Muhammad III, wr, 6-0, 185, Charlotte, N.C.
Akinola Ogunbiyi, og, 6-3.5, 348, Sugar Land, Texas
Devin Price, wr, 6-2.5, 201, College Station, Texas
Isaiah Raikes, dt, 6-0.5, 324, Richland, N.J.
Blake Smith, te, 6-4, 247, Southlake, Texas
Dallas Walker, dt, 6-4, 315, Smyrna, Tenn.
Tahj Brooks, rb, 5-9, 212, Manor, Texas
Ethan Carde, ot, 6-8, 325, Coffeyville, Kan.
Jonathan Davis, s, 6-1, 170, Dallas, Texas
Devon Drew, dt, 6-4, 272, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Nate Floyd, cb, 6-0, 176, College Station, Texas
Loic Fouonji, wr, 6-4, 194, Midland, Texas
Ryan Frank, cb, 6-2, 185, Magnolia, Texas
John Holcomb, te, 6-4, 215, Wellington, Texas
Derrick Lewis, ilb, 6-0.5, 200, Schertz, Texas
Krishon Merriweather, lb, 6-0, 230, Garden City Kan.
Kobee Minor, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Dallas, Texas
Larry Moore, ot, 6-5, 275, Missouri City, Texas
LB Moore, wde, 6-4, 230, Amarillo, Texas
Ja’Lynn Polk, wr, 6-2, 185, Lufkin, Texas
Myles Price, ath, 5-8, 161, The Colony, Texas
Caleb Rogers, ot, 6-4, 268, Mansfield, Texas
Donovan Smith, ath, 6-4, 192, Wolfforth, Texas
JJ Sparkman, wr, 6-3.5, 204, Longview, Texas
Mitchell Agude, wde, 6-4, 235, Riverside, Calif.
Luke Akers, k, 6-2, 170, Brentwood, Tenn.
Choe Bryant-Strother, ilb, 6-2.5, 230, Norcross, Ga.
Bruno Fina, og, 6-4, 240, Tucson, Ariz.
John Humphrey, cb, 6-2, 176, Pasadena, Calif.
Myles Jackson, wde, 6-2, 230, Hoschton, Ga.
Caleb Johnson, olb, 6-0, 235, Fullerton, Calif.
Logan Loya, wr, 5-11.5, 185, Bellflower, Calif.
Jay Max Jacobsen, sde, 6-4, 230, Temecula, Calif.
Parker McQuarrie, pro, 6-7, 220, Weare, N.H.
Kenny Mestidor, wde, 6-3, 240, Oakdale, Conn.
Ioholani Raass, wde, 6-3, 220, Lehi, Utah
Damian Sellers, olb, 6-4, 235, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Patrick Selna, ot, 6-6, 255, Oakland, Calif.
Matt Sykes, wr, 6-3.5, 203, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jeremiah Trojan, ilb, 6-3, 225, Chandler, Ariz.
DJ Warnell, cb, 6-1, 185, Dickinson, Texas
