College Football Early National Signings

December 18, 2019 8:43 pm
 
11 min read
      

Notre Dame

Tosh Baker, ot, 6-8, 275, Phoenix, Ariz.

Landen Bartleson, ath, 6-1, 182, Danville, Ky.

Kevin Bauman, te, 6-5, 238, Red Bank, N.J.

Jordan Botelho, ilb, 6-3, 230, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jay Brunelle, wr, 6-1, 200, Paxton, Mass.

Michael Carmody, ot, 6-6, 285, Mars, Pa.

Alexander Ehrensberger, sde, 6-7, 238, Germany, Germany

Jordan Johnson, wr, 6-2, 180, Saint Louis, Mo.

Aidan Keanaaina, dt, 6-3, 292, Denver, Colo.

Clarence Lewis, cb, 5-11.5, 185, Middletown, N.J.

Michael Mayer, te, 6-5, 240, Alexandria, Ky.

Rylie Mills, sde, 6-5, 275, Lake Forest, Ill.

Caleb Offord, cb, 6-1, 180, Southaven, Miss.

Alex Peitsch, ls, 6-2, 220, Washington, District of Columbia

Isaiah Pryor, s, 6-2, 202, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Drew Pyne, pro, 6-0, 194, New Canaan, Conn.

Chris Tyree, apb, 5-10, 179, Chester, Va.

Xavier Watts, wr, 6-1, 191, Omaha, Neb.

Ohio St.

Lejond Cavazos, s, 6-1, 196, Bradenton, Fla.

Mookie Cooper, wr, 5-8.5, 193, Saint Louis, Mo.

Jacolbe Cowan, dt, 6-5, 262, Charlotte, N.C.

Julian Fleming, wr, 6-2, 199, Catawissa, Pa.

Josh Fryar, og, 6-5.5, 305, Beech Grove, Ind.

Ty Hamilton, sde, 6-3, 250, Pickerington, Ohio

Darrion Henry, dt, 6-4.5, 279, Cincinnati, Ohio

Jakob James, og, 6-5, 285, Cincinnati, Ohio

Paris Johnson Jr., ot, 6-7, 290, Cincinnati, Ohio

Trey Leroux, ot, 6-8, 355, Norwalk, Ohio

Mitchell Melton, olb, 6-3, 235, Olney, Md.

Jack Miller, pro, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Lathan Ransom, s, 6-0.5, 193, Tucson, Ariz.

Joe Royer, te, 6-5, 225, Cincinnati, Ohio

Gee Scott Jr., wr, 6-2.5, 207, Sammamish, Wash.

Jake Seibert, k, 6-1, 190, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cody Simon, olb, 6-1, 218, Jersey City, N.J.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wr, 6-1, 188, Rockwall, Texas

CJ Stroud, pro, 6-2.5, 194, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Grant Toutant, ot, 6-7, 320, Warren, Mich.

Ryan Watts, cb, 6-2.5, 187, Little Elm, Texas

Kourt Williams, olb, 6-1, 216, Bellflower, Calif.

Miyan Williams, rb, 5-10, 210, Cincinnati, Ohio

Luke Wypler, oc, 6-3.5, 285, Montvale, N.J.

Oklahoma

Nate Anderson, og, 6-5, 262, Frisco, Texas

Noah Arinze, wde, 6-5.5, 240, Saint Louis, Mo.

Jalin Conyers, te, 6-4, 220, Gruver, Texas

Brian Darby, wr, 5-11.5, 192, College Station, Texas

Kendall Dennis, cb, 6-0, 174, Lakeland, Fla.

Joshua Ellison, dt, 6-3, 285, Brenham, Texas

DJ Graham, ath, 6-0.5, 178, Keller, Texas

Anton Harrison, ot, 6-5, 310, Washington, District of Columbia

Michael Henderson, ath, 6-1.5, 234, Carrollton, Texas

Seth McGowan, rb, 5-11.5, 215, Mesquite, Texas

Marvin Mims, wr, 6-0, 173, Frisco, Texas

Noah Nelson, ot, 6-8, 295, Gilbert, Ariz.

Aaryn Parks, og, 6-4, 320, Fort Washington, Md.

Andrew Raym, og, 6-5, 285, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Brynden Walker, olb, 6-3.5, 230, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Bryson Washington, s, 6-2, 196, Houston, Texas

Trevon West, wr, 6-0, 165, Arlington, Texas

Shane Whitter, ilb, 6-0, 222, Burlington, N.C.

Perrion Winfrey, dt, 6-4, 305, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Oklahoma St.

Cade Bennett, og, 6-5, 295, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Korie Black, cb, 6-0.5, 165, Waco, Texas

Mason Cobb, ilb, 6-1, 220, Provo, Utah

Shane Illingworth, pro, 6-6.5, 234, Norco, Calif.

Grant Mahon, dt, 6-4, 270, Denton, Texas

Zach Middleton, s, 5-9, 182, Tulsa, Okla.

Monroe Mills, ot, 6-7, 291, Columbia, Mo.

Jabbar Muhammad, cb, 5-9, 163, DeSoto, Texas

Rashod Owens, ath, 6-1, 185, San Antonio, Texas

Matt Polk, wr, 6-4, 210, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Brennan Presley, ath, 5-7.5, 160, Bixby, Okla.

Trent Pullen, og, 6-2, 271, Waco, Texas

Jordan Reagan, cb, 6-2, 178, Bixby, Okla.

Jeff Roberson, ilb, 6-2, 215, Choctaw, Okla.

Eli Russ, og, 6-5, 305, Ardmore, Okla.

Nicolas Session, s, 6-0, 184, Salt Lake City, Utah

Quinton Stewart, te, 6-4, 230, Salina, Kan.

Cole Thompson, ilb, 6-2, 210, Norman, Okla.

Oregon

Maceal Afaese, dt, 6-5, 260, Kapolei, Hawaii

T.J. Bass, ol, 6-5, 300, Oroville, Calif.

Trey Benson, rb, 6-0, 209, Greenville, Miss.

Jay Butterfield, pro, 6-6, 202, Brentwood, Calif.

Jonathan Denis, og, 6-3, 279, Homestead, Fla.

Justin Flowe, ilb, 6-2, 225, Upland, Calif.

Jared Greenfield, s, 6-0, 180, Harbor City, Calif.

Marcus Harper, og, 6-4, 290, CHICAGO, Ill.

Luke Hill, cb, 5-11, 180, Baltimore, Md.

Kris Hutson, wr, 5-10.5, 175, Bellflower, Calif.

Jaylan Jeffers, ot, 6-6, 260, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jackson LaDuke, olb, 6-3, 220, Sparks, Nev.

Faaope Laloulu, ot, 6-6.5, 390, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jaden Navarrette, ath, 6-3, 235, Norco, Calif.

Noah Sewell, ilb, 6-2, 266, Orem, Utah

Jake Shipley, sde, 6-4, 269, Indio, Calif.

Jaylen Smith, dt, 6-4, 280, Ahoskie, N.C.

Bradyn Swinson, sde, 6-4, 245, Douglasville, Ga.

Bennett Williams, db, 6-0, 195, San Mateo, Calif.

Oregon St.

Zeriah Beason, wr, 6-0, 195, Duncanville, Texas

Silas Bolden, wr, 5-10, 175, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Cooper Darling, og, 6-4, 290, Gilbert, Ariz.

Taliese Fuaga, ot, 6-5, 320, Tacoma, Wash.

Ben Gulbranson, pro, 6-3, 210, Newbury Park, Calif.

Ron Hardge III, cb, 6-1, 175, San Francisco, Calif.

Alton Julian, cb, 6-3, 190, San Mateo, Calif.

Shane Kady, wde, 6-3, 210, Mililani, Hawaii

Sione Lolohea, sde, 6-3, 240, San Bernardino, Calif.

John Miller, ilb, 6-1, 215, Tualatin, Ore.

Isaiah Newell, ath, 6-3, 215, Walnut Creek, Calif.

Chance Nolan, pro, 6-2, 186, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Jake Overman, te, 6-3, 231, Anaheim, Calif.

Trevor Pope, ath, 6-1, 165, Tracy, Calif.

Johnathan Riley, s, 6-2, 200, Kilgore, Texas

Tavis Shippen, sde, 6-5, 275, San Jacinto, Calif.

Tommy Spencer, te, 6-5, 235, Roseville, Calif.

Junior Walling, ilb, 6-1, 231, Keizer, Ore.

Rezjohn Wright, cb, 6-3, 186, Oakland, Calif.

Penn St.

Norval Black, wr, 6-1, 170, Scranton, Pa.

Micah Bowens, dual, 6-0, 195, Las Vegas, Nev.

Cole Brevard, dt, 6-3, 305, Carmel, Ind.

Ji’Ayir Brown, db, 5-11, 205, Scranton, Pa.

Jimmy Christ, ot, 6-7, 295, Sterling, Va.

Nick Dawkins, og, 6-4, 300, Allentown, Pa.

Jaden Dottin, wr, 6-3, 170, Suffield, Conn.

Tyler Elsdon, ilb, 6-2, 220, Ashland, Pa.

Olu Fashanu, ot, 6-5, 320, Washington, District of Columbia

Zuriah Fisher, wde, 6-3, 255, Aliquippa, Pa.

Caziah Holmes, apb, 5-11.5, 179, Cocoa, Fla.

Golden Israel-Achumba, og, 6-5, 320, Hyattsville, Md.

Coziah Izzard, dt, 6-3, 281, Laurel, Md.

Curtis Jacobs, olb, 6-2, 220, Owings Mills, Md.

Enzo Jennings, s, 6-1, 185, Oak Park, Mich.

Joseph Johnson, cb, 6-2, 175, Colonial Heights, Va.

Theo Johnson, te, 6-6, 242, Windsor, Canada

KeAndre Lambert, wr, 6-1, 176, Norfolk, Va.

Keyvone Lee, rb, 6-0, 210, Clearwater, Fla.

Malick Meiga, wr, 6-4, 195, Montreal, Canada

Bryce Mostella, wde, 6-7, 235, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Fatorma Mulbah, dt, 6-3, 270, Harrisburg, Pa.

Brandon Taylor, sde, 6-2, 250, Lima, Ohio

Ibrahim Traore, ot, 6-5, 290, New York, N.Y.

Amin Vanover, sde, 6-4, 260, Montvale, N.J.

Tyler Warren, ath, 6-6, 235, Mechanicsville, Va.

Parker Washington, wr, 5-10, 201, Richmond, Texas

Pittsburgh

Emmanuel Belgrave, wde, 6-2, 219, Miami, Fla.

Buddy Mack, s, 6-1, 175, Duncan, S.C.

Purdue

Michael Alaimo, pro, 6-4.5, 214, Montvale, N.J.

Bryce Austin, dt, 6-2, 285, Southfield, Mich.

Jared Bycznski, og, 6-4, 295, Berea, Ohio

Maliq Carr, te, 6-4, 230, Oak Park, Mich.

Nalin Fox, ot, 6-6, 265, Pontiac, Mich.

Gus Hartwig, oc, 6-5, 295, Zionsville, Ind.

Geovonte Howard, cb, 5-11, 185, Kilgore, Texas

Greg Hudgins, wde, 6-4, 230, Washington, District of Columbia

Kydran Jenkins, ilb, 6-0, 231, Louisville, Ga.

Josh Kaltenberger, oc, 6-5, 280, Harmony, Pa.

Sanoussi Kane, s, 6-1, 195, Blairstown, N.J.

Ben Kreul, ilb, 6-3, 220, Waukesha, Wis.

DaMarcus Mitchell, lb, 6-2, 240, Summit, Miss.

Marcellus Moore, apb, 5-6.5, 149, Plainfield, Ill.

Tirek Murphy, rb, 5-11, 220, Middle Village, N.Y.

Anthony Romphf, ath, 6-0, 180, Southfield, Mich.

Antonio Stevens, s, 6-2, 185, Franklin, Tenn.

Collin Sullivan, wr, 6-2, 190, Round Rock, Texas

Clyde Washington, ilb, 6-3, 212, Medford, N.J.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, wr, 6-1, 180, Walled Lake, Mich.

Rutgers

Malik Barrow, dl, 6-3, 257, Tampa, Fla.

Shawn Collins, te, 6-5, 205, Montclair, N.J.

Jack del Rio, olb, 6-3, 215, Clearwater, Fla.

Tunde Fatukasi, og, 6-4, 295, Far Rockaway, N.Y.

Bryan Felter, og, 6-2.5, 300, Oradell, N.J.

Victor Konopka, sde, 6-7, 245, Blairstown, N.J.

Chris Long, ath, 6-0, 160, Willingboro, N.J.

Robert Longerbeam, ath, 6-0, 160, Alexandria, Va.

Elijuwan Mack, s, 6-0, 185, Montvale, N.J.

Malachi Melton, cb, 5-11, 165, Egg Harbor City, N.J.

Kyle Monangai, rb, 5-8.5, 203, Ramsey, N.J.

Cedrice Paillant, ol , 6-5, 305, New Rochelle, N.Y.

Tyreem Powell, ath, 6-4, 205, Vineland, N.J.

Troy Rainey, dt, 6-5, 300, Bridgeport, Conn.

Ahmirr Robinson, wr, 6-1, 179, Union, N.J.

Evan Simon, pro, 6-2, 200, Manheim, Pa.

Isaiah Wright, dt, 6-5, 275, Metuchen, N.J.

South Carolina

Luke Doty, dual, 6-1, 193, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

O’Donnell Fortune, cb, 6-0.5, 169, Sumter, S.C.

Tonka Hemingway, dt, 6-3, 255, Conway, S.C.

Dominick Hill, cb, 6-1.5, 176, Orlando, Fla.

Joey Hunter, cb, 6-1, 180, Tyrone, Ga.

Trai Jones, oc, 6-2, 265, Abbeville, S.C.

Mohamed Kaba, ilb, 6-3, 210, Clinton, N.C.

Vershon Lee, og, 6-3, 300, Woodbridge, Va.

MarShawn Lloyd, rb, 5-9, 206, Hyattsville, Md.

Rico Powers Jr., wr, 6-2, 181, Savannah, Ga.

Makius Scott, dt, 6-3, 303, Gainesville, Ga.

Eric Shaw, ath, 6-4, 210, Notasulga, Ala.

Jazston Turnetine, ol, 6-6, 337, Stockbridge, Ga.

Tyshawn Wannamaker, og, 6-4, 334, Saint Matthews, S.C.

Mike Wyman, wr, 6-3, 195, Greensboro, N.C.

Southern Cal

Casey Collier, ot, 6-7, 300, MONT BELVIEU, Texas

Andres Dewerk, ot, 6-7, 297, Los Gatos, Calif.

Courtland Ford, ot, 6-6, 305, Cedar Hill, Texas

Josh Jackson, wr, 6-0.5, 179, Harbor City, Calif.

Parker Lewis, k, 6-3, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Andrew Milek, ot, 6-6, 295, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jonah Monheim, og, 6-5, 280, Moorpark, Calif.

Kobe Pepe, dt, 6-1, 294, Bellflower, Calif.

Jamar Sekona, dt, 6-2.5, 303, Greenbrae, Calif.

Caadyn Stephen, ot, 6-5, 295, Camas, Wash.

Tuli Tuipulotu, dt, 6-3, 266, Lawndale, Calif.

Stanford

Logan Berzins, dt, 6-4, 275, San Diego, Calif.

Bryce Farrell, wr, 5-11, 170, Westlake Village, Calif.

Casey Filkins, apb, 5-11, 190, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Alaka’i Gilman, s, 5-10, 190, Honolulu, Hawaii

Ayden Hector, cb, 6-0, 198, Sammamish, Wash.

Myles Hinton, ot, 6-6, 308, Norcross, Ga.

John Humphreys, wr, 6-5, 205, Newport Beach, Calif.

Brandon Jones, cb, 5-10, 165, Harbor City, Calif.

Joshua Karty, k, 6-2, 175, Elon, N.C.

Connor McLaughlin, ot, 6-7, 260, Tampa, Fla.

Drake Metcalf, oc, 6-2, 276, Bellflower, Calif.

Bailey Parsons, ls, 6-3, 215, Gardendale, Ala.

Tobin Phillips, dt, 6-3.5, 297, Fresno, Calif.

Omari Porter, cb, 6-1, 184, Auburn, Ala.

Levi Rogers, og, 6-5, 270, Woodinville, Wash.

EJ Smith, rb, 5-11, 199, Dallas, Texas

Silas Starr, wr, 6-2, 194, Portland, Ore.

Lukas Ungar, te, 6-4, 213, Morristown, N.J.

Ben Yurosek, te, 6-5, 220, Bakersfield, Calif.

Syracuse

Damien Alford, wr, 6-5, 210, Hollywood, Fla.

Garth Barclay, ot, 6-7, 250, York, Pa.

Justin Barron, ath, 6-4, 210, Suffield, Conn.

Robert Hanna, s, 6-0, 170, Miami, Fla.

Joshua Ilaoa, dt, 6-3, 280, Charlotte, N.C.

Latarie Kinsler, wde, 6-2.5, 204, Pahokee, Fla.

Ben LaBrosse, s, 6-2, 200, Montreal, Canada

Kevin Lemieux, sde, 6-4, 235, Ashburnham, Mass.

Leon Lowery, wde, 6-3, 215, North Brunswick, N.J.

Steven Mahar, te, 6-5, 225, Rochester, N.Y.

Maximilian Mang, te, 6-7, 250, Nuthetal, Germany

Trebor Pena, ath, 5-11, 180, Oakhurst, N.J.

Mark Petry, dl, 6-4, 265, Hochheim am Main, Germany

Stefon Thompson, ilb, 6-0, 222, Charlotte, N.C.

Sean Tucker, rb, 5-10, 190, Towson, Md.

Marlowe Wax, rb, 6-0, 225, Baltimore, Md.

James Williams, k, 6-1, 182, Athens, Ga.

Ja’Vontae Williams, wr, 6-0, 196, Belle Glade, Fla.

TCU

Altrique Barlow, og, 6-3, 356, Virginia Beach, Va.

Bud Clark, s, 6-2, 180, Alexandria, La.

Brandon Coleman, ot, 6-6, 320, Athens, Texas

Khari Coleman, wde, 6-1.5, 217, New Orleans, La.

Garrett Hayes, ot, 6-5, 292, Athens, Texas

Jamoi Hodge, olb, 6-2, 225, Independence, Kan.

Keontae Jenkins, cb, 5-10, 160, Virginia Beach, Va.

Patrick Jenkins, dt, 6-2, 285, Marrero, La.

Quentin Johnston, wr, 6-4, 180, Temple, Texas

Caleb Medford, wr, 6-2.5, 190, Henderson, Texas

Michael Nichols, ot, 6-4, 255, Justin, Texas

Blake Nowell, wr, 6-4, 180, Ardmore, Okla.

Dominic Richardson, rb, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Eli Williams, dual, 6-3.5, 218, Sapulpa, Okla.

Tennessee

Dominic Bailey, dt, 6-2, 290, Baltimore, Md.

Harrison Bailey, pro, 6-4.5, 224, Marietta, Ga.

Tyler Baron, sde, 6-4, 252, Knoxville, Tenn.

Jimmy Calloway, ath, 5-11, 170, Morrow, Ga.

Bryson Eason, ilb, 6-2, 255, Memphis, Tenn.

Martavius French, ilb, 6-2, 240, Memphis, Tenn.

Tee Hodge, rb, 6-0, 216, Maryville, Tenn.

Jimmy Holiday, ath, 6-0, 185, Madison, Miss.

Jalin Hyatt, wr, 6-0, 172, Irmo, S.C.

Keshawn Lawrence, s, 6-1, 197, Nashville, Tenn.

Cooper Mays, oc, 6-2.5, 280, Knoxville, Tenn.

Tamarion McDonald, olb, 6-1, 218, Memphis, Tenn.

Reginald Perry, dt, 6-6, 297, Fairfield, Ala.

James Robinson, og, 6-4, 323, Montgomery, Ala.

Doneiko Slaughter, s, 5-11, 178, Roswell, Ga.

Jabari Small, apb, 5-10, 193, Memphis, Tenn.

Javontez Spraggins, oc, 6-3, 338, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Omari Thomas, dt, 6-5, 300, Memphis, Tenn.

Len’Neth Whitehead, ilb, 6-1, 230, Athens, Ga.

Texas

Xavion Alford, s, 6-0, 182, Pearland, Texas

Vernon Broughton, dt, 6-5, 286, Houston, Texas

Hudson Card, dual, 6-2.5, 179, Austin, Texas

Kitan Crawford, cb, 5-11, 200, Tyler, Texas

Prince Dorbah, olb, 6-2.5, 208, Dallas, Texas

Jaylen Garth, ot, 6-5, 285, Port Neches, Texas

Sawyer Goram-Welch, dt, 6-4, 278, Longview, Texas

Dajon Harrison, wr, 5-10, 170, Hutto, Texas

Jaden Hullaby, ath, 6-2, 205, Mansfield, Texas

Ja’Quinden Jackson, ath, 6-2, 219, Duncanville, Texas

Andrej Karic, ot, 6-5, 270, Southlake, Texas

Jake Majors, oc, 6-3.5, 283, Prosper, Texas

Troy Omeire, wr, 6-3.5, 206, Sugar Land, Texas

Logan Parr, og, 6-3.5, 280, Helotes, Texas

Bijan Robinson, rb, 6-0, 200, Tucson, Ariz.

Jerrin Thompson, s, 6-0.5, 183, Lufkin, Texas

Texas A&M

Devon Achane, apb, 5-9, 170, Missouri City, Texas

Josh Bankhead, og, 6-4.5, 310, The Woodlands, Texas

Smart Chibuzo, og, 6-5, 330, Missouri City, Texas

Demond Demas, wr, 6-3, 196, Tomball, Texas

Brian George, db, 6-2, 190, Highland, Kan.

Deondre Jackson, rb, 5-10.5, 201, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Jordan Jefferson, oc, 6-0, 325, Navasota, Texas

Jaylon Jones, s, 6-1.5, 190, Cibolo, Texas

Haynes King, dual, 6-2.5, 189, Longview, Texas

Joshuah Moten, cb, 5-11, 165, Fort Washington, Md.

Muhsin Muhammad III, wr, 6-0, 185, Charlotte, N.C.

Akinola Ogunbiyi, og, 6-3.5, 348, Sugar Land, Texas

Devin Price, wr, 6-2.5, 201, College Station, Texas

Isaiah Raikes, dt, 6-0.5, 324, Richland, N.J.

Blake Smith, te, 6-4, 247, Southlake, Texas

Dallas Walker, dt, 6-4, 315, Smyrna, Tenn.

Texas Tech

Tahj Brooks, rb, 5-9, 212, Manor, Texas

Ethan Carde, ot, 6-8, 325, Coffeyville, Kan.

Jonathan Davis, s, 6-1, 170, Dallas, Texas

Devon Drew, dt, 6-4, 272, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Nate Floyd, cb, 6-0, 176, College Station, Texas

Loic Fouonji, wr, 6-4, 194, Midland, Texas

Ryan Frank, cb, 6-2, 185, Magnolia, Texas

John Holcomb, te, 6-4, 215, Wellington, Texas

Derrick Lewis, ilb, 6-0.5, 200, Schertz, Texas

Krishon Merriweather, lb, 6-0, 230, Garden City Kan.

Kobee Minor, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Dallas, Texas

Larry Moore, ot, 6-5, 275, Missouri City, Texas

LB Moore, wde, 6-4, 230, Amarillo, Texas

Ja’Lynn Polk, wr, 6-2, 185, Lufkin, Texas

Myles Price, ath, 5-8, 161, The Colony, Texas

Caleb Rogers, ot, 6-4, 268, Mansfield, Texas

Donovan Smith, ath, 6-4, 192, Wolfforth, Texas

JJ Sparkman, wr, 6-3.5, 204, Longview, Texas

UCLA

Mitchell Agude, wde, 6-4, 235, Riverside, Calif.

Luke Akers, k, 6-2, 170, Brentwood, Tenn.

Choe Bryant-Strother, ilb, 6-2.5, 230, Norcross, Ga.

Bruno Fina, og, 6-4, 240, Tucson, Ariz.

John Humphrey, cb, 6-2, 176, Pasadena, Calif.

Myles Jackson, wde, 6-2, 230, Hoschton, Ga.

Caleb Johnson, olb, 6-0, 235, Fullerton, Calif.

Logan Loya, wr, 5-11.5, 185, Bellflower, Calif.

Jay Max Jacobsen, sde, 6-4, 230, Temecula, Calif.

Parker McQuarrie, pro, 6-7, 220, Weare, N.H.

Kenny Mestidor, wde, 6-3, 240, Oakdale, Conn.

Ioholani Raass, wde, 6-3, 220, Lehi, Utah

Damian Sellers, olb, 6-4, 235, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Patrick Selna, ot, 6-6, 255, Oakland, Calif.

Matt Sykes, wr, 6-3.5, 203, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jeremiah Trojan, ilb, 6-3, 225, Chandler, Ariz.

DJ Warnell, cb, 6-1, 185, Dickinson, Texas

