College Football Schedule

December 30, 2019 3:00 am
 
All Times EST
(Subject to change)
Friday, Dec. 6
MIDWEST

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan at Detroit, Noon

FAR WEST

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah or Southern Cal at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

___

Saturday, Dec. 7
SOUTH

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachain State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB at FAU, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: LSU vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SWAC Championship: Grambling or Southern at Alcorn State, 4 p.m.

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon

FAR WEST

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii at Boise State, 4 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS
Second Round

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

___

Friday, Dec. 13
FCS PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals

TBD

Saturday, Dec. 14
EAST

Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals

TBD

