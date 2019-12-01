College Football Schedule

All Times EST (Subject to change) Friday, Dec. 6 MIDWEST

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan at Detroit, Noon

FAR WEST

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 SOUTH

Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB at FAU, 1:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: LSU vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SWAC Championship: Southern at Alcorn State, 4 p.m.

ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon

FAR WEST

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii at Boise State, 4 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS Second Round

Monmouth (NJ) at James Madison, 1 p.m

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Weber State, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Montana State, 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Montana, 3 p.m.

Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 FCS PLAYOFFS Quarterfinals

TBD

Saturday, Dec. 14 EAST

Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS Quarterfinals

TBD

