College Football Schedule

|All Times EST
|(Subject to change)
|Friday, Dec. 6
|MIDWEST
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan at Detroit, Noon
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.
___
Sun Belt Championship: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB at FAU, 1:30 p.m.
SEC Championship: LSU vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SWAC Championship: Southern at Alcorn State, 4 p.m.
ACC Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Big 12 Championship: Baylor vs. Oklahoma at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii at Boise State, 4 p.m.
|FCS PLAYOFFS
|Second Round
Monmouth (NJ) at James Madison, 1 p.m
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Weber State, 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Montana State, 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Montana, 3 p.m.
Illinois State at Central Arkansas, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at North Dakota State, 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.
___
|Friday, Dec. 13
|FCS PLAYOFFS
|Quarterfinals
TBD
Army vs. Navy at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
|FCS PLAYOFFS
|Quarterfinals
TBD
