College Football Schedule

|Friday, Dec. 6
|FAR WEST
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30 p.m.
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30 p.m.
SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4 p.m.
ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.
Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4 p.m.
|FCS PLAYOFFS
|Second Round
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
N. Iowa (9-4) at S. Dakota St. (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois St. (9-4) at Cent. Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at N. Dakota St. (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 9 p.m.
|Friday, Dec. 13
|FCS PLAYOFFS
|Quarterfinals
TBD
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
|FCS PLAYOFFS
|Quarterfinals
TBD
