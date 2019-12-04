College Football Schedule

Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

December 4, 2019 5:02 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
(Subject to change)
Friday, Dec. 6
FAR WEST

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

___

Saturday, Dec. 7
SOUTH

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30 p.m.

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30 p.m.

SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4 p.m.

ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

FAR WEST

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS
Second Round

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

N. Iowa (9-4) at S. Dakota St. (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois St. (9-4) at Cent. Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at N. Dakota St. (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 9 p.m.

___

Friday, Dec. 13
FCS PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals

TBD

Saturday, Dec. 14
EAST

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

FCS PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals

TBD

