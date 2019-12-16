Listen Live Sports

Colts receiver Hilton active for vs. Saints.

December 16, 2019 7:20 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Receiver T.Y. Hilton is active for the Indianapolis Colts’ game against the Saints on Monday night.

Hilton has missed six games this season, including five of the last six, and had been listed as questionable with a groin injury on the final official injury report of the week on Saturday.

Hilton enters the game with 35 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

Colts cornerback Pierre Desir also is active after being listed as questionable with a groin injury.

The Saints signed defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth and defensive back T.J. Green from their practice squad and they were active on Monday.

The Saints already had listed four active players as out for the game on Saturday, including starting strong safety Vonn Bell and linebacker Kiko Alonso, who both have knee injuries, as well as reserve cornerback Patrick Robinson, who has a calf injury.

The Saints healthy scratches áre defensive end Noah Spence and offensive linemen Ethan Greenidge and Michael Ola.

Cornerback Kenny Moore, who has an ankle injury, is the lone player previously ruled out by Indianapolis.

Colts healthy scratches are offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark, guard Jake Eldrenkamp, linebacker E.. Speed, tight end Ross Travis and receiver Chad Williams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

