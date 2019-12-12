Colts-Saints Preview Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (6-7) at NEW ORLEANS (10-3)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Saints by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Colts 6-5-2, Saints 8-5

SERIES RECORD – Saints lead 8-5

LAST MEETING – Saints beat Colts 27-21, Oct. 25, 2015

LAST WEEK – Colts lost to Buccaneers 38-35; Saints lost to 49ers 48-46

AP PRO32 RANKING – Colts No. 18, Saints No. 3

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (6), PASS (25).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (22).

SAINTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (16, PASS (8).

SAINTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (5), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Colts enter game with five losses in last six games. One more loss eliminates Colts from playoff contention. … Indy has lost three straight to Saints, including 62-7 defeat in last trip to New Orleans, second-worst loss in franchise history. … Colts have fewest penalties (68) and fewest penalty yards (585) in league. … QB Jacoby Brissett has thrown for four touchdowns and three interceptions in four games since returning from sprained medical collateral ligament in left knee. … Four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton has missed five of last six games with injured calf after missing only four games in first seven seasons. … RB Marlon Mack needs 9 yards rushing to surpass previous career high (908) and 100 yards for first 1,000-yard season. … Nyheim Hines needs eight receptions to pass Marshall Faulk (108) for second-most receptions by Colts running back in first two seasons of career. … DE Justin Houston needs one sack to become first Colts player with 10 in season since 2015 (Erik Walden). … LB Darius Leonard has third-most tackles in league (255) over past two seasons despite missing four games during span. … Game marks home regular-season finale for Saints, who are 5-2 in Superdome. … Saints tied for seventh-most penalties (100) and are eighth in penalty yards (870). … Saints lost starting DE Marcus Davenport and starting DT Sheldon Rankins to injury for rest of season last week. … Saints QB Drew Brees has 537 career passing TDs. He needs three to surpass Peyton Manning (539) for most in NFL history. … Brees passed for 349 yards, five TDs without INT or sack last week. He also had TD rushing on dive from inside 1-yard line. … RB Alvin Kamara needs 38 yards receiving to become third player in NFL history with at least 500 yards receiving and 500 yards rushing in each of first three seasons. … RB Latavius Murray had 94 scrimmage yards last week. … WR Michael Thomas had 11 catches for 134 yards, TD vs. Niners, his second straight at home with TD and sixth straight at home with at least 10 catches, 100 yards receiving. He has seven games with at least 10 catches, tied for most in single season in NFL history. … DE Cameron Jordan leads Saints with career-high 13 1/2 sacks. … S Vonn Bell had eighth career sack last week and leads NFL with five fumble recoveries. LB Demario Davis had sack last week, has sack in three straight outings at home. … Fantasy tip: Thomas, whose 121 catches for 1,424 yards leads NFL in both categories, this week faces Colts pass defense ranked in bottom third of NFL.

