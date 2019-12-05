Conference play starts for Iowa, No. 4 Michigan

Iowa (6-2, 0-0) vs. No. 4 Michigan (7-1, 0-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Michigan hosts Iowa as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Iowa finished with 11 wins and 11 losses, while Michigan won 17 games and lost six.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Michigan’s Jon Teske has averaged 13.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Zavier Simpson has put up 11.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. For the Hawkeyes, Luka Garza has averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds while Joe Wieskamp has put up 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Simpson has directly created 49 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. Simpson has 25 field goals and 49 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 64.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hawkeyes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has an assist on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three games while Iowa has assists on 53 of 72 field goals (73.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.