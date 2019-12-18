Conference play starts for UTA, Ga. State

Texas-Arlington (4-7, 0-0) vs. Georgia State (6-3, 0-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington visits Georgia State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Texas-Arlington finished with 13 wins and seven losses, while Georgia State won 15 games and lost five.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors. David Azore, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Mavericks points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Azore has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-5 when it allows at least 71 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 6-0 when it turns the ball over 15 times or fewer. The Panthers are 0-3 when they record more than 15 turnovers. Texas-Arlington’s forced 12.7 turnovers per game overall this year and 13.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

