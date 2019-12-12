Cooks, NJIT visit St. Francis

NJIT (2-8) vs. St. Francis (NY) (4-6)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Zach Cooks and NJIT will go up against Chauncey Hawkins and St. Francis (NY). Cooks has scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22 over his last five games. Hawkins is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 30.1 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

TWO STREAKS: NJIT has dropped its last four road games, scoring 62.8 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. St. Francis (NY) has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86.3 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

