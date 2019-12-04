Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Corcoran carries FIU past Florida Gulf Coast 71-53

December 4, 2019 9:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Cameron Corcoran had 15 points as Florida International beat Florida Gulf Coast 71-53 on Wednesday night.

Corcoran shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Osasumwen Osaghae had 14 points for Florida International (6-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Trejon Jacob added 11 points.

Zach Scott had 13 points for the Eagles (2-9), whose losing streak reached four games.

Advertisement

Florida International plays Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast matches up against Robert Morris at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified