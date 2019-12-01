Listen Live Sports

Cowan, Morsell, No. 5 Maryland bottle up Howard, Marquette

December 1, 2019 9:12 pm
 
1 min read
      

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Howard scored a combined 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette’s all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts.

Cowan captured tournament MVP honors with 72 points in three games, including a career-best 30 against Temple on Thanksgiving. Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of the afternoon.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points for the Terps.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 83, LA SALLE 72

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Justin Moore had 25 points off the bench, Saddiq Bey scored 19 and Villanova beat La Salle.

Villanova (5-2) went on a 28-6 run midway through the first half to build a 48-28 cushion at halftime. The Explorers closed within 10 twice in the second half.

Ed Croswell led La Salle (4-3) with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds. David Beatty had 12 points for the Explorers.

Moore scored 15 points in the first half to help Villanova build the lead. Bey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each had 10 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

