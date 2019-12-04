Cowboys-Bears Preview Capsule

DALLAS (6-6) at CHICAGO (6-6)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video

OPENING LINE — Cowboys bsearch fory 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cowboys 7-5, Bears 3-9

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 15-11

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Bears 31-17, Sept. 25, 2016

LAST WEEK — Cowboys lost to Buffalo 26-15; Bears beat Detroit 24-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 14, Bears No. 16

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (8), PASS (1).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (8).

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (28).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —Cowboys have won past two in series after losing previous three. … Bears lead NFL with average of 29.1 yards on kickoff returns; Cowboys one of 10 teams to allow at least two returns of 40-plus yards. … Cowboys take league’s No. 1 offense into matchup with top 10 defense for third straight week. Cowboys averaging 432.8 yards per game, Bears allowing 319.7. … Dak Prescott has league-high five games with at least 350 yards passing and two touchdowns, but Cowboys 2-3 in those games. Has 23 TD passes, tying career high. Prescott has two straight games with passer ratings below 100 after four straight above that mark. Rating for season 99.8. Prescott threw first career TD pass against Bears in third game of rookie season in 2016. … Ezekiel Elliott surpassed 5,000 yards rushing and 1,500 yards receiving in loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving, joining Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson as only players to reach those marks in first four seasons. Elliott has four-game streak of less than 100 yards rushing for first time in same season. … WR Randall Cobb has 64 catches, 885 yards, nine TDs against Bears, most of any opponent. Spent first eight seasons with Green Bay, has faced NFC North rival 15 times. … TE Jason Witten two TD catches shy of Dez Bryant’s franchise record of 73. Touchdown last week was first since Week 2. … Chicago has won three of four, beating Detroit twice and New York Giants, after losing four straight. Bears faced backup QBs against Lions (Jeff Driskel, David Blough), rookie against Giants (Daniel Jones). … QB Mitchell Trubisky 94 of 145 for 979 yards, eight TDs, four INTs, 91.1 rating past four games. … WR Anthony Miller set career highs with nine catches, 140 yards last week. Has 21 catches for 271 yards past three games, compared to 17 for 218 in first nine. … LB Roquan Smith set career highs with 15 tackles, first two sacks of season last week. … S Eddie Jackson got first INT of season last week, after picking off six passes in 2018. … Fantasy tip: NFL’s fifth-leading receiver, Dallas’ Amari Cooper could be in for big game going against cornerback Buster Skrine.

