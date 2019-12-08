Coyotes-Blackhawks Sum

|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|0—4
|Chicago
|3
|0
|0
|0—3
|Arizona won shootout 2-1.
First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 6 (de Haan), 0:53. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Toews, Kane), 8:40 (pp). 3, Arizona, Fischer 5 (Schmaltz, Dvorak), 11:00. 4, Chicago, Kubalik 7 (Toews, Murphy), 17:55.
Second Period_5, Arizona, Garland 12 (Soderberg, Schmaltz), 6:32 (pp). 6, Arizona, Soderberg 9 (Keller, Kessel), 8:53 (pp).
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Garland G), Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane G, Dach NG).
Shots on Goal_Arizona 16-11-17-3_47. Chicago 11-9-5-4_29.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 2 of 6; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 13-6-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Lehner 6-5-4 (47-44).
A_21,232 (19,717). T_2:33.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brandon Gawryletz.
