Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Blackhawks Sum

December 8, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
      
Arizona 1 2 0 0—4
Chicago 3 0 0 0—3
Arizona won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 6 (de Haan), 0:53. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Toews, Kane), 8:40 (pp). 3, Arizona, Fischer 5 (Dvorak, Schmaltz), 11:00. 4, Chicago, Kubalik 7 (Murphy, Toews), 17:55.

Second Period_5, Arizona, Garland 12 (Soderberg, Schmaltz), 6:32 (pp). 6, Arizona, Soderberg 9 (Keller, Kessel), 8:53 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Garland G), Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane G, Dach NG).

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 16-11-17-3_47. Chicago 11-9-5-4_29.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 2 of 6; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 13-6-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Lehner 6-5-4 (47-44).

A_21,232 (19,717). T_2:33.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brandon Gawryletz.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize