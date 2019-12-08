Coyotes-Blackhawks Sums

Arizona 1 2 0 0—4 Chicago 3 0 0 0—3 Arizona won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Chicago, Toews 6 (de Haan), 0:53. 2, Chicago, DeBrincat 8 (Toews, Kane), 8:40 (pp). 3, Arizona, Fischer 5 (Dvorak, Schmaltz), 11:00. 4, Chicago, Kubalik 7 (Murphy, Toews), 17:55. Penalties_Demers, ARI, (tripping), 8:13; Seabrook, CHI, (interference), 19:29.

Second Period_5, Arizona, Garland 12 (Soderberg, Schmaltz), 6:32 (pp). 6, Arizona, Soderberg 9 (Keller, Kessel), 8:53 (pp). Penalties_Toews, CHI, (tripping), 5:10; Gilbert, CHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 7:01; Gilbert, CHI, Major (fighting), 7:01; Gilbert, CHI, served by Sikura, (instigator), 7:01; Demers, ARI, Major (fighting), 7:01; Koekkoek, CHI, (slashing), 17:28.

Third Period_None. Penalties_de Haan, CHI, (tripping), 7:34.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Schmaltz, ARI, (hooking), 2:00; Toews, CHI, (slashing), 3:35.

Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Garland G), Chicago 1 (Toews NG, Kane G, Dach NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 16-11-17-3_47. Chicago 11-9-5-4_29.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 2 of 6; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 13-6-2 (29 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Lehner 6-5-4 (47-44).

A_21,232 (19,717). T_2:33.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Brandon Gawryletz.

