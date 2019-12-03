Coyotes-Blue Jackets Sum

Arizona 1 2 1—4 Columbus 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 5 (Dvorak, Kessel), 19:11 (pp).

Second Period_2, Columbus, Kukan 1 (Murray, Milano), 2:24 (pp). 3, Arizona, Fischer 4 (Demers, Soderberg), 9:35. 4, Arizona, Crouse 6 (Goligoski, Soderberg), 16:39.

Third Period_5, Columbus, Texier 4 (Foligno, Atkinson), 2:13. 6, Arizona, Soderberg 8, 19:25.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-9-8_28. Columbus 9-16-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 1; Columbus 1 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 11-6-2 (35 shots-33 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 11-9-1 (27-24).

A_14,455 (18,500). T_2:23.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.

