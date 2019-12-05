Coyotes-Flyers Sum

Arizona 1 0 2—3 Philadelphia 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Kessel 5 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 2:25 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Arizona, Garland 11 (Dvorak, Chychrun), 12:57. 3, Philadelphia, Niskanen 3 (Voracek, Couturier), 15:17. 4, Arizona, Kessel 6 (Soderberg, Keller), 18:58 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 5-4-9_18. Philadelphia 5-13-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 2 of 4; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 12-6-2 (29 shots-28 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 7-3-2 (17-15).

A_17,440 (19,543). T_2:27.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Derek Nansen.

