Coyotes-Penguins Sum

December 6, 2019 9:37 pm
 
Arizona 0 0 0—0
Pittsburgh 0 0 2—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 7 (Guentzel), 7:13. 2, Pittsburgh, Tanev 6 (Blueger), 19:58 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-7-13_33. Pittsburgh 9-9-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 5-4-2 (25 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 7-4-0 (33-33).

A_18,432 (18,387). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Derek Nansen.

