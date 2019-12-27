Creighton faces Midland Lutheran

Midland Lutheran vs. Creighton (10-2)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Creighton Bluejays are set to battle the Warriors of NAIA member Midland Lutheran. Creighton is coming off a 67-60 win over Arizona State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marcus Zegarowski has averaged 18.4 points and 4.7 assists this year for Creighton. Ty-Shon Alexander has complemented Zegarowski with 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Zegarowski has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Creighton field goals over the last five games. Zegarowski has accounted for 34 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton went 10-5 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bluejays offense scored 80.3 points per matchup in those 15 games.

