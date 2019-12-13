Listen Live Sports

Creighton tops Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58

December 13, 2019 10:28 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, tying his season high, as Creighton easily defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 89-58 on Friday night. Marcus Zegarowski added 21 points for the Bluejays.

Alexander made 13 of 15 free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Mitch Ballock had 11 points for Creighton (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

The Bluejays forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Creighton dominated the first half and led 45-24 at the break. The Vaqueros’ 24 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Jordan Jackson had 13 points for the Vaqueros (4-6). Javon Levi added 10 points. Rob McClain Jr. had six rebounds and three blocks.

Creighton faces Oklahoma at home on Tuesday. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Nebraska Omaha on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

