Cross leads Jacksonville St. over Delaware St. 92-80

December 18, 2019 11:20 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacara Cross had a career-high 20 points as Jacksonville State topped Delaware State 92-80 on Wednesday night.

Cross shot 9 for 10 from the field.

Ty Hudson had 19 points and six rebounds for Jacksonville State (4-7). Derek St. Hilaire added 18 points. Martin Roub had 14 points for the home team.

Jacksonville State posted a season-high 22 assists.

John Crosby scored a career-high 36 points and had nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-11), who have yet to win this season against a Division I opponent. Ameer Bennett added 15 points. John Stansbury had 13 points.

Jacksonville State takes on Tennessee on the road on Saturday. Delaware State takes on St. Francis (NY) on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

