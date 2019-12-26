Crystal Palace beats West Ham 2-1 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Ayew produced a wonder goal in the 90th minute to earn Crystal Palace a 2-1 win over West Ham in the English Premier League on Thursday and pile the pressure back on visiting manager Manuel Pellegrini.

After Robert Snodgrass’ opener for Palace, Cheikhou Kouyate leveled against his old club in the 68th minute.

The game was heading to a draw until Ayew spun away from two defenders and chipped goalkeeper Roberto.

While Palace climbed to ninth place, West Ham is only a point above the relegation zone.

For Pellegrini, it compounded another day to forget with his captain Mark Noble and teammate Angelo Ogbonna almost coming to blows in the 53rd to highlight the problems at the east London club.

