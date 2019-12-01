Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CS Bakersfield routs San Diego Christian 87-59

December 1, 2019 1:17 am
 
< a min read
      

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — De’Monte Buckingham had 16 points off the bench to lift Cal State Bakersfield to an 87-59 win over San Diego Christian on Saturday night.

Czar Perry had 13 points and six assists for Cal State Bakersfield (4-5). Greg Lee also scored 13 points and Taze Moore added 11.

Bryce Parsons had 22 points and five steals for the Hawks. Marc Combs added 11 points and six rebounds.

Cal State Bakersfield plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7