CS Fullerton hopes to end skid vs LMU

Cal State Fullerton (3-9) vs. Loyola Marymount (5-7)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton looks to end its six-game losing streak as it battles Loyola Marymount. Cal State Fullerton is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. Loyola Marymount lost 76-66 to Portland State on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 41 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Cal State Fullerton is 0-7 when it allows at least 65 points and 3-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: Cal State Fullerton’s Wayne Arnold has attempted 80 3-pointers and connected on 33.8 percent of them, and is 4 of 15 over the last three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Loyola Marymount has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WCC teams. Over their last five games, the Lions have forced opponents into turnovers on 22 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.