Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CSU faces Piedmont International

December 27, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
      

Piedmont International vs. Charleston Southern (5-6)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charleston Southern Buccaneers will be taking on the Bruins of Piedmont International. Charleston Southern is coming off a 76-69 win on the road against Eastern Kentucky in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Dontrell Shuler has averaged 17.9 points this year for Charleston Southern. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is also a key contributor, with 11 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.SHULER IS SHARP: Through 10 games, Charleston Southern’s Dontrell Shuler has connected on 27.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 65.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

Advertisement

LAST TIME: Charleston Southern put up 111 points and won by 46 over Piedmont International when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Charleston Southern went 3-7 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Buccaneers offense scored 67.5 points per contest in those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina