Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CSU squares off against SD State

December 9, 2019 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

South Dakota State (6-5) vs. Colorado State (6-5)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State and Colorado State look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a road loss in their last game. Colorado State lost 75-64 to Boise State on Saturday, while South Dakota State fell 77-70 at Montana State on Thursday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DENY DOUGLAS: Across 11 appearances this season, South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson has shot 59.2 percent.

Advertisement

SLIPPING AT 75: Colorado State is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Rams are 0-5 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State has attempted more free throws per game than any other Summit League team. The Jackrabbits have averaged 21 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize