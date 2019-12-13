Listen Live Sports

CSUB plays Idaho

December 13, 2019 6:30 am
 
Cal State Bakersfield (4-7) vs. Idaho (3-6)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield and Idaho look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a big loss in their last game. Idaho lost 78-65 at home to Washington State on Dec. 4, while Cal State Bakersfield came up short in an 83-67 game at Mississippi on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Scott Blakney and Quinton Forrest have collectively accounted for 45 percent of all Vandals points this season, although their production has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Taze Moore has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Vandals are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 65 points. The Roadrunners are 0-7 when allowing 64 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Cal State Bakersfield has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 81.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent, ranking the Roadrunners fifth nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Idaho stands at just 24.8 percent (ranked 269th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

