Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs, reliever Ryan Tepera agree to $900,000 deal

December 20, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs and reliever Ryan Tepera agreed Friday to a one-year deal that pays a $900,000 salary while in the major leagues.

The 32-year-old right-hander is 12-11 with a a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to 23 appearances last season because of a right elbow impingement that sidelined him from mid-May through August and finished 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA.

Tepera gets a $300,000 salary while in the minors.

Chicago went 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Advertisement

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims