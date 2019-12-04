Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cummings scores 21 to lead Colgate past Binghamton 82-74

December 4, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings had a career-high 21 points as Colgate got past Binghamton 82-74 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Burns had 13 points for Colgate (6-3), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Rapolas Ivanauskas added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tucker Richardson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the visitors.

Pierre Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and had 11 rebounds for the Bearcats (4-5). Brenton Mills added 21 points and six rebounds. George Tinsley had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Sam Sessoms, whose 19 points per game entering the matchup led the Bearcats, was held to nine points 4-of-15 shooting.

Advertisement

Colgate plays Niagara on the road on Sunday. Binghamton faces Boston University at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified