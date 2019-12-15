Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

L.A. Rams 0 7 0 14 — 21 Dallas 7 21 3 13 — 44

First Quarter

Dal_Witten 19 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 1:47.

Second Quarter

LAR_Gurley 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 12:58.

Dal_Austin 59 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 11:37.

Dal_Elliott 1 run (Forbath kick), 1:57.

Dal_Elliott 3 run (Forbath kick), :16.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 50, 11:09.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 42, 14:56.

Dal_FG Forbath 42, 6:40.

LAR_Gurley 7 run (Gurley run), 3:17.

Dal_Pollard 44 run (Forbath kick), 3:00.

LAR_Kupp 7 pass from Goff (pass failed), :40.

A_90,436.

LAR Dal First downs 23 25 Total Net Yards 289 475 Rushes-yards 14-22 45-263 Passing 267 212 Punt Returns 1-0 2-20 Kickoff Returns 1-23 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-25 Comp-Att-Int 34-52-1 15-23-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-22 0-0 Punts 5-55.8 2-47.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 5-29 4-16 Time of Possession 23:54 36:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Gurley 11-20, Goff 3-2. Dallas, Pollard 12-131, Elliott 24-117, Prescott 7-12, Austin 2-3.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Goff 33-51-1-284, Hekker 1-1-0-5. Dallas, Prescott 15-23-0-212.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Higbee 12-111, Kupp 6-41, Cooks 4-46, Woods 4-17, Gurley 3-18, Reynolds 2-36, Mundt 2-15, Thomas 1-5. Dallas, Witten 4-36, Elliott 3-43, Jarwin 2-40, Pollard 2-12, Austin 1-59, Cooper 1-19, Gallup 1-6, Cobb 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

