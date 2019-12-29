Listen Live Sports

Dallas 47, Washington 16

December 29, 2019 7:46 pm
 
Washington 0 10 6 0 16
Dallas 6 14 17 10 47

First Quarter

Dal_FG Forbath 28, 7:41.

Dal_FG Forbath 47, 5:15.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 31, 13:37.

Dal_Elliott 13 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 11:01.

Dal_Elliott 33 run (Forbath kick), 3:50.

Was_S.Sims 6 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), :34.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 42, 11:54.

Dal_Gallup 4 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 8:17.

Was_FG Hopkins 28, 7:00.

Dal_FG Forbath 48, 4:07.

Dal_Gallup 32 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), :52.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Gallup 45 pass from Prescott (Forbath kick), 12:46.

Dal_FG Forbath 40, 2:40.

A_90,646.

___

Was Dal
First downs 13 22
Total Net Yards 271 517
Rushes-yards 20-88 36-223
Passing 183 294
Punt Returns 0-0 3-6
Kickoff Returns 2-34 2-57
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-37-1 23-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-23 3-9
Punts 4-56.8 2-31.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-10 10-81
Time of Possession 25:45 34:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Peterson 13-78, Thompson 3-11, Smallwood 3-5, S.Sims 1-(minus 6). Dallas, Elliott 18-122, Pollard 14-60, Prescott 3-35, Cooper 1-6.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 18-37-1-206. Dallas, Prescott 23-33-0-303.

RECEIVING_Washington, S.Sims 5-81, Hentges 4-62, Harmon 3-33, Sprinkle 3-18, C.Sims 1-12, Peterson 1-0, Thompson 1-0. Dallas, Gallup 5-98, Cobb 5-81, Cooper 4-92, Witten 4-24, Elliott 3-2, Pollard 1-5, Austin 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

