Daly carries St. Joseph’s over William & Mary 84-69

December 19, 2019 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Daly had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Joseph’s ended its eight-game losing streak, beating William & Mary 84-69 on Thursday night.

Myles Douglas had a career-high 19 points for Saint Joseph’s (3-9), Anthony Longpre added 11 points and five assists and Chereef Knox had 10 points and three blocks for the home team.

Saint Joseph’s posted a season-high 16 3-pointers, four by Douglas and three from Daly and Longpre. Daly and Douglas combined for 24 points in the first half when the Hawks took a 41-33 lead.

Nathan Knight had 25 points for the Tribe (8-4) and Andy Van Vliet added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his third-straight double-double.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

