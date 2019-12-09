Daly, St. Joe’s visit Temple

Saint Joseph’s (2-8) vs. Temple (6-2)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ryan Daly and Saint Joseph’s will battle Nate Pierre-Louis and Temple. The senior Daly has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.6 over his last five games. Pierre-Louis, a junior, is averaging 8.6 points over the last five games.

FAB FRESHMEN: Saint Joseph’s’ Daly, Rahmir Moore and Cameron Brown have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 81 percent of all Hawks scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Daly has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hawks. Temple has an assist on 42 of 65 field goals (64.6 percent) across its past three outings while Saint Joseph’s has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The tough Temple defense has held opponents to 60 points per game, the 24th-lowest mark in Division I. Saint Joseph’s has given up an average of 80.3 points through 10 games (ranking the Hawks 259th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

