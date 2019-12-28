Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Darling leads Delaware past UNC Wilmington 82-68

December 28, 2019 8:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nate Darling sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Justyn Mutts added 17 points and nine rebounds and Delaware rolled to an 82-68 victory over UNC Wilmington on Saturday night.

Darling had five assists for the Blue Hens (11-3). Kevin Anderson scored 11 points, while Ryan Allen and reserve Dylan Painter added 10 points apiece.

Marten Linssen topped the Seahawks (5-9) with 15 points. Brian Tolefree had 12 points off the bench, while Shykeim Phillips contributed 10 points and four assists.

Delaware shot 53% overall, 52% from 3-point range and made 14 of 15 free throws.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal turned over to Panama