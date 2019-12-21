Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dartis, Vander Plas power Ohio past Morehead State 82-76

December 21, 2019 4:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Dartis sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Ben Vander Plas added 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Ohio hold off Morehead State 82-76 on Saturday.

Dartis hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Bobcats (8-4), who shot 55% overall. Vander Plas, a sophomore, did his damage on 10-of-15 shooting and picked up his third double-double of the season. Jason Preston pitched in with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Jordan Walker had 24 points to pace the Eagles (5-7). Walker hit 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Djimon Henson added 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, making all three of his 3-point tries.

Ta’lon Cooper’s jumper pulled Morehead State even at 65 with 5:39 left in the game, but Lunden McDay and Dartis hit back-to-back 3s and Ohio never looked back.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end