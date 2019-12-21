Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Davis leads Detroit past SIU-Edwardsville 81-55

December 21, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored a season-high 35 points with seven 3-pointers and Detroit Mercy easily beat SIU-Edwardsville 81-55 on Saturday, ending a seven-game skid.

Davis’3 capped the Titans’ opening 21-4 run and he finished with 20 first-half points.

Marquis Moore matched his career-high 12 points, Justin Miller added 12 points and Chris Brandon had six points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Titans (2-10).

Anselm Uzuegbunem scored 16 points and Shamar Wright added 10 for the Cougars (2-10), who shot 37.3% in losing their eighth straight.

Zeke Moore, who led the Cougars in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 20% (1 of 5).

Detroit faces Oakland on the road next Saturday. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville faces Lindenwood-Belleville at home next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

