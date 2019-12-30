Davis, Morgan State visit CSUN

Morgan State (6-8) vs. Cal State Northridge (3-11)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Stanley Davis and Morgan State will battle Terrell Gomez and Cal State Northridge. The senior Davis has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Gomez, a junior, is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Morgan State’s Davis, Troy Baxter and David Syfax Jr. have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 33.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-6 when they allow at least 75 points and 6-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Matadors are 0-9 when allowing 73 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Matadors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Cal State Northridge has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Morgan State has assists on 32 of 87 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.